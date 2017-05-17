Home Sweet Home Depot: $200+ Within 2 Years?

Home Depot regains its mojo

In thinking of the upside potential here, some historical context is needed.

In its fiscal year 2006 (ended February 2007), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) achieved sales of $90.8B. That was with 2,147 stores and no, or almost no, e-commerce sales. In FY 2015, sales were still below that level, at $88.5B, for which a few billion dollars came from e-commerce. It was only in the last fiscal year that sales exceeded the housing bubble peak. If one adjusts for even 2% inflation over a decade, though, they are not there yet. If one adjusts further for e-commerce sales wherein the customer never enters a HD store, they are lower yet.

Given population growth and expansion in Canada and Mexico over the past decade, as well as consolidation of the industry to a duopoly between HD and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), all of this suggests fundamental upside for HD (and LOW).

In addition, HD consistently points to both the historically low level of homebuilding as a fraction of GDP and old housing stock as reasons for strong further growth of the company.

Last decade, HD engaged in a strategy of building new stores within unusually close proximity to existing stores. This lowered per-store comps, helped total sales, and importantly helped freeze out LOW and other competitors. When the housing bust arrived, the die was pretty much cast. There has been only very slow growth in US store count, while both Canada and Mexico now have total store counts roughly equal to that of Texas or New York.

Not only is HD effectively Coke (NYSE:KO) to LOW's Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) in a duopoly with high barriers to effective entry, it has a powerful brand name. Last year, the Harris Poll reported:

This may be especially important in HD's field, as the press release went on to point out:

The Home Depot Four-Peats; Hardware and Home Category Takes Retail Crown This year's Harris Poll study marks the fourth consecutive year The Home Depot has been named Hardware and Home Brand of the Year. Compared to other award industries assessed, retail ranks high on the brand equity scale, placing just behind the restaurant industry. Meanwhile, within retail, Hardware and Home tops all other retail categories.

The above shows that for consumers, brand matters a lot first for things we eat, next for things we put in or on our homes.

It also shows that within retail, again the above is confirmed. If we're going to live with something, we want to trust the brand. So all that is a positive for HD.

How has it been doing on capitalizing on its opportunities?

Apparently pretty well.

Q1 was strong and May starts off strong

We're all aware of the Q1 press release. The 10-Q was not out at the time of writing this, so I've been working off of the press release, my notes of the conference call and the most recent 10-K.

Sales were up 4.9% yoy, with US comps up 6%. Diluted EPS were up 16%. Gross profit was up less than sales at 4.7%. However, SG&A rose only 1.9%. E-commerce now accounts for 6.6% of sales, showing that the e-commerce strategy is succeeding; e-commerce accounted for 5.9% of sales in FY 2016 (p. 18 of the 10-K). In addition, at least 45% of online orders are picked up in a store. This is an advantage that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) cannot match and may never come close to matching.

The company noted that after slow comps in March, which it ascribed to nasty weather, comps surged 9.8% in April. The CFO noted with special emphasis in her prepared remarks that May had started off quite strongly.

While guidance was raised to $7.15 EPS for this fiscal year, it's below Street consensus of $7.20 per Yahoo Finance, and HD traded at fresh all-time highs on the news, briefly above $160.

While technically the stock may well be ready for a rest, having begun the year just below $135 and having risen 8% or more from mid-April, in the rest of the article, I want to try to add a little value for consideration of readers by first making some points about why there may be, on balance, tailwinds for the stock, and second, reviewing prior valuations of HD to suggest target prices.

Some reasons why trends may favor HD's business moving ahead well

1. "Lower for longer" interest rate possibilities

I've discussed this several times this year. So far it's holding, despite more strength in gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) prices than is ideal for this thesis. Oil is behaving very well, though.

2. Weathering the AMZN storm

E-commerce may be maturing. Econoday provided an update Tuesday on the growth of Internet-based retailing:

As a percentage of total retail sales, e-commerce continues to gain ground, up 3 tenths to 8.5 percent.

That's all very nice, but not all that high, either. HD is already up to 6.6%. Meanwhile, AMZN is giving its all by working on close to zero net profit margins in retail. Also, the type of business that HD is in, where the "stuff" either has to be just the right piece; is needed pronto; is big and bulky such as lumber, lawn furniture or roofing tiles; and/or involves an entire kitchen, is not ideal for disruption by a remote e-merchant.

In addition to the above point, HD emphasized things I've been saying in turning bearish on AMZN (at a somewhat lower AMZN stock price, to be sure), in that having multichannel approaches is a positive that AMZN lacks. Per Mr. Menear (emphasis added, though it's all relevant):

... I think we shared number years back that we looked at all of our categories and had segments of the business that we felt would lean more towards the digital world. Those things would be products that were smaller cube, more dense, higher value would lend themselves to that type of business [e-commerce]. And so, things like faucets and power tools for example. What's interesting is that we've been in a position to be able to not only grow that business online, but we've also been able to grow those categories in store at the same time, and so, that something that we see as a real advantage in our business. And then other categories that maybe the customer actually starts online, but they may finish in the physical world would be things like Floorings and Kitchens and so the research has done there but many times the customer still wants to come in and talk to one of our associates and maybe go through some product and questions that they may have about the process. So it's really something that we have been watching carefully, but we've been incredibly fortunate that we've been able to grow both channels really across categories that we think lend themselves to the online business. So - as customers look a lot on line before they actually come into the store and shop.

Thus, I'm not unduly concerned about the AMZN non-juggernaut. I think that HD has the advantage here. Now, if AMZN's retail segment could have net profit margins near 9%, that might be a different story... but it's close to a break-even business.

Maybe HD will, over time, disrupt AMZN rather than the other way round? That's not said frivolously. HD is a very well-run business now, and multichannel/omnichannel is the way retailing runs best.

With Amazon Go looking more and more like vaporware, AMZN has no obvious "hook" to enter into the crowded, over-stored retail brick-mortar space. HD, however, can certainly use its growing e-commerce prowess to think of different smaller store concepts that both advance its main, big box business and serve the e-commerce customer who may not find a big box HD nearby but who wants to touch/see/examine the merchandise before committing to buy.

3. Lots of expansion possibilities

An ongoing initiative stems from the 2015 acquisition of Interline Brands. From p. 2 of the 10-K:

With our acquisition of Interline Brands, Inc. ("Interline") in August 2015, we established a platform in the maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") market where we serve primarily institutional customers (such as educational and healthcare institutions), hospitality businesses, and national apartment complexes. We also gained additional competencies relevant to our large professional customers, including outside sales and account management, expanded assortment of product, expanded financing options and last mile delivery capabilities.

If management is satisfied with the results here, HD could expand in the MRO direction. This in turn could lead to various further expansion efforts. The general opportunity is gigantic. Often the competition is fragmented, and possibly ripe for a giant to dominate.

A second area of possible expansion is beyond the current areas of North America and a couple of US territories. China? India? Viet Nam? It's a big world, and with global sourcing and strong management, HD has footholds in moving into multichannel retail in areas it's never entered.

4. Improving operating margins the past few years

Using Value Line data, HD net showed net profit margins around 6% from 2001-2011. One upside outlier occurred in the housing bubble year of 2005, when they rose to 7.2%. Similarly, operating margins averaged around 11%.

However, with more full economic recovery after the Great Recession, US store expansion largely complete, and real focus on operational excellence, operating margins have improved by 2016 to 15% and above. Net profit margins have surged above 8%. And that's without anything close to even historically normal levels of housing construction as a share of GDP.

5. Some reasons for #4

It may be that CEO Craig Menear, CFO Carol Tome, and the rest of the team are simply superior at the game of business. They appear to be executing at a high level on multiple fronts.

Just two quotes from the conference call may suffice to demonstrate the matter, from Mr. Menear in response to an analyst, Mr. Melich, asking about innovative products being sold at HD (emphasis added; transcript very lightly edited for clarity):

I mean, I'll start with a comment and turn it over to Ted. I mean this is an area that we have focused hard on for the past eight to nine years. During the downturn, one of the things that we clearly saw was that if the customer was going to spend money in 2008, 2009, 2010 it was going to be largely around new and innovative products and if that product can help them save time or money they would definitely step in even in those tough economic times. So this has been a focus that Ted and the merchants have had in a big way. And we have a huge focus on collaboration with our supplier partners and we appreciate that we have to win together and two things we always want our partners to know is that when they are looking for volume, there is no better place than the Home Depot that no one is going to drive their volume and their productivity at their production facilities like the Home Depot and a second thing and you notice all the exclusives I called out on my prepared remarks - no one can launch a product like the Home Depot, and we want to continue working and collaborating with our partners driving their volume and introducing their innovation.

On a completely different front, HD is moving vertically as well as into adjacencies with Interline, about which Mr. Menear expressed excitement at the progress made with it. In response to a follow-up question from Mr. Melich, Ms. Tome responded:

Yes, we were very pleased with our performance in our private label credit card. The penetration grew year-over-year by 20 basis points now stands at 22.6% and we see that the sales on our private label card for our Pro the growth rate was faster than the company average.

The above demonstrate that as the larger member of what amounts to a duopoly in the sector, HD is moving methodically to introduce store brands, exclusives of various products from different manufacturers, and keep whatever it can for itself from credit usage.

These are signs of strong management, and generally rising profit margins are testimony to these strengths.

Technicals, long, medium term, and short

Here is HD versus Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) over the past 5 years (percentage appreciation):

AAPL data by YCharts

Pretty good for HD, yes? Well, it's recovering from the housing bust.

Now, a look at HD, which went public in 1981, and compare it since its IPO to AAPL, which went public in 1980 (price, not percent appreciation):

HD data by YCharts

So, counting the long-term dividend stream from HD, it has outperformed the most famous shooting star of our time.

The only negative here is that it is a bit extended on a short-term basis. But except for day or swing traders thinking in terms of hours up to several weeks, there's nothing but positive portents I can see from HD's stock charts.

Valuing HD

The markets are at an odd juncture. GDP seems to be moving forward at about 4% nominal, comprised roughly of 2% real growth and 2% inflation. HD is growing revenues a little faster than that, with growing operating leverage and further profits leverage by share count shrinkage. In addition, and key in my mind, there has been a drought of homebuilding relative to the population for about the past 10 years. Another tailwind is this relative drought, quite severe from about 2007-11 and mild-moderate the rest of the time, has meant that an aging housing stock is increasingly in need of major upgrades or being torn down and replaced by new homes.

In addition, HD is a DJIA (NYSEARCA:DIA) stock. It is moderately leveraged and covers its debt payments easily. Even though the housing bust hurt it, the company never came close to being unprofitable, and the dividend was never reduced.

Its TTM P/E is 23.7X based on $6.68 EPS through Q1 and Tuesday's closing stock price of $158.26. This is just about the same as the P/E for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) using the GAAP numbers which HD uses.

I would propose two ways to think about HD, one in relative terms and one in absolute price terms.

In relative terms, HD should trade at a P/E premium to the market. I believe this because:

HD's substantial multi-decade outperformance shows it has consistently been undervalued;

it is in a superior execution mode;

it is outperforming almost every other retailer in sales, margin and EPS growth;

its strong finances and leading position in a duopoly would normally lead to it being assigned a premium P/E if all else were equal (e.g. KO versus PEP); and

unmet needs in housing.

How big a P/E premium is "right," given few offsetting reasons for HD to trade at a discount, is a matter of great opinion. Perhaps 20% is my thought. If so, that would put HD at around 28X or around $180 per share today.

In absolute terms, in my personal thinking about securities, I have not afforded much if any equity risk premium to stocks versus bonds if the stock is one of a very strong, dominant company that, in agreement with Morningstar, appears to have a wide business moat. Thus, I would compare HD's earnings yield to yields on high grade corporate bonds.

An ETF that owns just that sort of bond is the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD). The average yield (to maturity) listed on the website is 3.43% with a 12.3-year average maturity.

Because 10 years is a common way to compare stocks and bonds, though fraught with error (a concept popularized by former Fed chairman Alan Greenspan), I'll take a lower yield of 3.25% and suggest that HD would be fairly valued at the P/E equivalent of that, or a P/E yield. That method gives a P/E of 30.8X, not far off from the relative P/E method used above.

I will use the lower of these two market-based methods or around 28X, which equals $180, as a market-based fair value for HD right now. This is a different way of thinking of HD from the many ways to calculate fair value based on guessing at growth rates and similar methods that require subjective guesses which will differ between observers.

If HD belongs at $180 right now given other market conditions, what might happen to it by 2019?

It would then take only an 11% gain to reach $200. With current estimates at $8.19 for the next fiscal year and $8.94 for the fiscal year ending February 2019, there are many ways to get to and above - perhaps well above - $200 per share.

One can get there simply by thinking of EPS of $9 (and, one might think, rising) two years from now, and a trailing P/E of 22X. This is appealing in that if the economy is doing fairly well to allow that sort of EPS growth, interest rates might have risen and P/Es might finally have shrunk. A 22X P/E, a premium P/E for this hypothesized economic environment, multiplied by $9 gives a $198 share price.

So I'm comfortable with owning HD and thinking that a $200+ price some time in 2019 is a reasonable goal.

Risks

There are market risks, operational risks, economic and interest rate-related risks, housing market risks, and so on. The company details many of them in its regulatory filings. No guarantees exist, especially given how much the stock has risen in the past 6 years.

Summary

HD, since its IPO in 1981, appears to have slightly outperformed AAPL when dividends are included. This is likely not recognized by the great mass of investors. HD operates in a Warren Buffett-favored business that goes on and on decade after decade. It is felt to have a wide moat. It is the larger player in a duopoly, with LOW the junior duopolist. What once was a relatively easy-entry business is now the opposite of that.

Operationally, HD is executing well, with rising profit margins. It is rebutting the AMZN threat with a growing e-commerce business. Almost half of that e-commerce business ties into the customer entering into a HD store. This is an advantage that AMZN lacks. It strikes me as reasonable to think that HD is thinking of how to build on that advantage.

Beyond e-commerce, there are countless ways for the company to expand, both horizontally, vertically and geographically. HD has begun to grow its proprietary house brands and also to promote exclusives of various manufacturers.

Finances are strong, management is experienced, and the structure of the US economy suggests that housing-related growth, both new construction and remodeling, may be ready to exceed that of the economy as a whole.

At a market multiple, HD strikes me as attractive. I've been long since the winter, with an entry price around $137, and suspect I'll be holding this one for many years, if not permanently.

Note: The article was written largely before Wednesday's open; it is being submitted on a strong down day for the market and the stock, so the price at time of submission to Seeking Alpha is $156.21. Nothing other than that has changed materially to the above analysis, though one can add political risks to the above, non-comprehensive list of risks based on recent news.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD,AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.