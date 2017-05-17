Gold: The Possibility Of A Trump Induced Rally - Part III

Did Trump obstruct justice by asking Comey to layoff the Flynn investigation? Is it an impeachable offence? If true, it would appear so.

In previous articles suggesting a "Trump Induced Rally In Gold" (see Part I, Part II), I argued that President Trump had injected a measure of uncertainty into the dynamics of American political and economic policy that would likely lead to a rally in the price of gold. Seemingly every day a new crisis adds weight to support that thesis. Gold is responding. It's up another $14/ounce this morning on new revelations that Trump may have asked the Director of the FBI to curtail its investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's - and the Trump campaign's - ties to Russia.

The NY Times reports former FBI Director James Comey's wrote a memo of what Trump said at a one-on-one meeting:

I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.

As we all know, Comey was fired by Trump soon after asking for more resources for the FBI's investigation into Flynn. Is this obstruction of justice? Will this lead to impeachment proceedings? If true, it certainly appears to be an attempt to obstruct and FBI investigation. Regardless, uncertainty at the highest level is rampant.

Meantime, the other new crisis involves Trump's meeting with a delegation from Russia at the White House. The NY Times is now reporting that Israel Intelligence was the source of information that Trump is alleged to have given the Russians in that meeting. If true, how will this affect U.S. strategy and security in the Middle East? How will this affect other countries' sharing of intelligence information with the U.S. going forward? How will this affect how readily America's own intelligence apparatus (i.e. the FBI, the CIA, the NSA) will share top-secret intelligence information with Trump and his administration? Again, uncertainty abounds.

What we do know is that the rally in the U.S. dollar - which received a big "Trump Bump" after the election on hopes of a pro-growth agenda - has faded:

Source: MarketWatch

And while the drop in the dollar could be good for U.S. exports, the concern is that the aggregate of "Trump issues" will bring the administration's pro-growth agenda - particularly corporate tax cuts - grinding to a halt as the Democrats focus on the nefarious Russia connection to Trump and his administration. Putin's somewhat astonishing offer to vouch for Trump makes the whole connection appear even worse, not better.

But what we do know is that gold is priced the world-over in US$. As the US$ goes down, gold typically goes up. The US$ is currently down another 0.38% today as I write this.

The other thing we know is that the whole Trump/Russia drama has been a masterful coup by Russia and its intelligence apparatus. Whether Russian helped swing the election for Trump is debatable. But what is not debatable is that Putin's Russia and its intelligence apparatus have the Republicans and Democrats, and Americans as a whole, fighting with each other instead of against them. Score a big one for the Rooskies.

So the combination of uncertainty and the fall in the U.S. dollar is directly affecting the price of gold. I think it has much higher to go. As I related in previous articles, if Trump can make it through his entire 4-year term - which is looking more doubtful every day - but if he can, we do know that Trump loves debt. So it would appear to me we have two outcomes here: impeachment, or higher debt. Either way, gold goes higher. Much higher. If Trump makes it through to the end of his 4-year term, I suspect gold will be over $2,000/ounce. I suspect that will be driven by a much lower US$ and much higher debt.

Investors who want to be liquid in their gold investment can purchase the Spider Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD). Those investors wanting a more leveraged play on gold can purchase the following ETFs:

DB Gold Double Long (NYSEARCA:DGP)

(NYSEARCA:DGP) Velocity Shares 3x Long Gold (NASDAQ:UGLD)

Those brave souls who think all the Trump drama has been overblown and that gold will soon come back down to Earth should consider the DB Gold Double Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DZZ). But note that ETF is down 13.7% YTD.

Some investors feel much more secure simply owning gold bullion and storing it on their own property as opposed to EFT "paper gold" held in a vault in London or New York City. Regardless, investors should consider a portion of their portfolio to be allocated to gold. For investors with a net worth of under $1 million, I suggest that percentage be somewhere between 5-15%. For investors from $1 million to $5 million, I would suggest the upper-end of that range. For investors for $5 million in up, I suggest as much as 20%+ of your wealth in gold. After all, you have more to lose should we have another financial calamity ala 2008.

Whoops - look at that. Gold is now up $18 today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.