Single Tenant REITs STAG Industrial And STORE Capital Now Have This In Common

This article is going to take a closer look at STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG) and STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), since both REITs exclusively leased to free-standing single tenants.

Today STAG Industrial is selling near 52-weeks highs, and STORE Capital has sold off to 52-week lows. Both REITs sport attractive yields of 5.4% and 5.87%, respectively. However, I think these two REITs have more in common than many investors may realize.

They both utilize proprietary credit underwriting systems – and now both of these REITs have had their business model called into question by analysts.

Image: God's HotSpot

Fashion can be fickle. Ties are wide, and then skinny. Skirt length and heel heights on shoes go up and down. That funny fake pocket on men's suits and sport coats comes and goes, signaling both "cool" and not so cool.

So, it should come as little surprise that investors can become fickle when it comes to REIT sectors as well.

Slashing Guidance - Never In Style

I recently updated my SA followers in a Blog Post regarding the impact of net-lease REIT Spirit Realty Capital's (NYSE: SRC) terrible Q1'17 results. The SRC share price implosion was due to top tenant Shopko, and concerns regarding the overall quality of the portfolio. These were not new concerns for most REIT investors, but the shockwaves quickly reverberated throughout the single-tenant net-lease sector.

My REITs 4 Alpha members were made aware of the SRC situation in real time. Unfortunately, the STORE Capital Q1'17 earnings call was held that following morning, after analysts had already turned from skeptical to bearish.

Net-lease REITs have now lost some of their luster due to concerns about the long-term viability of retail tenants. Meanwhile, industrial REITs are enjoying multiple expansion, largely because investors are attracted to the logistics and supply-chain growth associated with e-commerce.

Tale Of The Tape - Night and Day

STAG is an industrial REIT which owns a portfolio of single-tenant buildings with the typical ~5-year weighted-average lease term common to this asset class.

Single-tenant facilities are either 100% leased or vacant. The credit quality of tenants always is an important consideration, along with location, age and quality of the real estate.

During the past 52 weeks, STAG has traded in a range of $18.99-$26.87 per share. STAG shares are trading just below the highs for the year.

Notably, Mr. Market appears to give industrial REITs a free pass when it comes to leasing facilities, which support distribution and warehouse activities of traditional bricks and mortar tenants.

STORE: Single Tenant Operational Real Estate

This is absolutely not the case with retail operating properties owned by the net-lease REITs. Net-lease REITs typically own properties with initial lease terms of 10 years, or longer. STORE Capital leases have a weighted-average lease term of over 14 years - longest of the net-lease sector.

During the past 52 weeks, STORE has traded in a range of $19.72-$30.39 per share. STOR shares are now trading down -35% from recent highs.

However, it wasn't that long ago that things were looking very different.

STAG Was On The Ropes

Back in 2015, shares of STAG were in the penalty box after a UBS analyst came out with a Sell recommendation and lowered his target price for STAG to $18.00 from $23.50 per share.

Some of the knocks on the STAG model were that it owned older properties in secondary markets, that might be harder to re-lease. This might inhibit the growth of same-store NOI, as the ability for STAG to re-lease the space at higher rents as leases rolled over was questioned. Additionally, management issuance of potentially dilutive equity (even though it was being used to make accretive acquisitions), just added fuel to the selling fire.

I wrote it up for SA readers in a focus article (which also reviewed the STAG business model as presented at the June 2015 Investor Day). Things quickly became ugly for STAG shareholders as shares traded down into the mid-teens.

A crucial takeaway was the STAG underwriting model essentially created a "virtual industrial park." While there was a "binary risk" associated with any one facility becoming vacant, the characteristics of a curated portfolio of these properties created far more predictable cash flow for shareholders.

It would take a few quarters for STAG to demonstrate to the satisfaction of Mr. Market that this was indeed the likely scenario to play out. In January 2016, STAG shares had once again seen a $17.00 handle, and I alerted SA readers:

Shareholders who bought STAG shares on the way down into the mid-teens received an 8%-plus yield-on-cost and scored some huge gains if they sold some of the shares after STAG recovered into the low-to-mid $20s per share.

One thing to keep in mind with STAG is that it has a relatively high FFO/AFFO payout ratio, which will limit the size of dividend increases going forward.

STORE Capital – Into The Penalty Box

That is not the case for STORE Capital. The REIT that is on the ropes today has one of the lowest dividend payout ratios in the entire sector.

The poor results from department stores, other big box anchor tenants, and many apparel retailers continues to be the dominant narrative. Retail landlords including malls, power centers, neighborhood shopping and factory outlets have all been hammered.

Mr. Market has now decided that free-standing net-lease landlords are far riskier than they were just two or three weeks ago. The price destruction has been fast and furious over the past two weeks. However, as is often the case on Wall Street, the pendulum has swung too far.

STORE management reaffirmed FY 2017 guidance during the call. However, prior to announcing Q1'17 results, STORE already was impacted by the bankruptcy filing of Gander Mountain. This situation is still being worked through by CEO Chris Volk and his team. (In fact, recent remarks by the Camping World group, which was the successful bidder in bankruptcy court have been encouraging).

The 10-year Treasury interest rate as of this writing is 2.33%. STORE is an S&P BBB- rated REIT paying a 5.87% yield. STOR shares are trading at 12.8x 2017e FFO per share - almost 4 turns lower than its historical range. Meanwhile, both STOR's FFO and dividend per share are expected to grow in the mid-single digits.

This has created an opportunity for savvy investors to invest alongside STORE management. The CFO and two board members each purchased ~$100,000 shares on May 9 and May 10, 2017, at an average price of $20.51 per share.

Retail Net-Lease Postscript

Here is a bit more food for thought. National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN) is a true REIT dividend stalwart, with a history of 27 consecutive annual increases.

Including the Great Recession, NNN occupancy of its 100% US freestanding retail portfolio never fell below 96.4%.

During the past 52 weeks, National Retail had traded in a range of $37.44 to $51.98 per share. However, NNN shares just hit a new low of $36.78 on May 16, 2017. The sell-off has been dramatic.

National Retail has a portfolio with a weighted-average lease term of ~11-years. NNN shares are trading at 15.7x FFO and yield 4.8%. (This is equivalent to the penalty box for NNN, which typically trades at a premium).

More Food For Thought

STAG along with the rest of the industrial REIT sector has been outperforming.

Meanwhile, Mr. Market fears that STORE regional and middle market tenants, and NNN non-investment grade retail tenants, are credit risks.

The National Retail portfolio is 100% retail, mainly small fungible boxes that can be easily re-leased. This model worked just fine through the Great Recession.

Meanwhile, STORE has a diversified tenant list which includes ~15% industrial manufacturing tenants, along with quick service and casual dining restaurants, retailers, movie theaters, health clubs and other services.

Source: STORE Capital Q1'17 presentation

The STORE portfolio contains 1,750 properties, across 48 states, leased to 369 customers. The average lease term is 14 years, with an average of 1.8% rent escalations annually.

STAG has a diversified tenant list which includes: 13.3% automotive, 12.1% air freight and logistics, 10.9% industrial manufacturing, 10.3% containers and packaging, 8.6% food and beverage, 6.9% retail, 6.2% personal products, 5.1% business services, and 5.1% household durable goods.

Source: STAG May 2017 presentation

The STAG "virtual industrial park" is made up of 324 buildings, in 37 states, leased by 254 tenants. The weighted-average lease term is 4.4% for these facilities.

Is STAG worth 16x 2017e FFO? It is certainly in the realm of "fair value." Does STAG have significantly less risk, in a slowing economy than STORE? I really don't think so.

The current STORE valuation appears to be an overreaction to the incessant drum beat of disappointing retail sector results combined with the implosion at Spirit Realty Capital.

I believe that STOR shares at 12.8x FFO are a strong buy today, in a similar fashion to STAG shares trading down in the teens just 18-24 months ago.

I recently launched REITs 4 Alpha: High-Yield | DGI | Technology on SA's Marketplace. Readers get my buy and sell alerts, watch lists, portfolios, and deep industry-level analysis, especially for data centers and tower REITs. We also have a vibrant community of REIT investors chatting throughout the market day. Please consider joining the group or getting in touch with me through my SA account if you have questions.

I relentlessly hunt for diamonds in the rough and rising stars in addition to closely following data centers, covering REIT blue-chips and breaking news. Please consider following me as a Seeking Alpha author if you would like to be notified when my future articles are published.

If you have not been following my research closely on Seeking Alpha, my recent Marketplace Roundtable interview with SA Pro Editor Daniel Shvartsman details why we are overweight data centers and focus on technology at REITs 4 Alpha.