Enzymotec's (ENZY) CEO Erez Israeli on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Erez Israeli

Thank you Tram and welcome everyone to Enzymotec's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. I would like to start by expressing my enthusiasm for the opportunity to lead such an exciting company. While my time with Enzymotec has been short thus far, I have discovered an organization filled with incredible talent that develops and supported by formidable technology. The

The leading lipids technology that is the foundation of Enzymotec's diverse product offering will continue to support and fuel the company as we look ahead. We look forward to setting the company's future and providing as a renewed vision and at the same time we will continue down the path that we have been on and dive deep into the various businesses before we are able to announce a detailed strategy or provide a renewed outlook.

With that said, let me now turn to the quarter. The strength that we recorded in the infant nutrition in the first quarter is complete confirmation that we remain a dominant player in the market with our leading lipids technology. The $10 million in revenue that from infant nutrition represents a robust 77% year-over-year growth rate and 64% sequentially, helped us to offset the challenges that we continue to face in the krill oil market. The latest InFat product continues to be recognized as a [indiscernible] ingredient by our [indiscernible] as well as the customers. We believe that we along with our customers are gaining some market share contributing to InFat's strong quarter. Although some of this growth can also be attributed to customer inventory increase that is related to the new government regulations in China.

As we look at VAYA Pharma, we remain encouraged by the sales out growth of 31% year-over-year and 5% sequentially. As we have always stated, we believe the sales out or sales to our customers based on IMS data and VAYA Pharma's online sales channel, represents the true growth rate for our product. VAYA Pharma plays an important role as medical food provider and represents a key pillar to the Enzymotec growth strategy. We invested and improved our online pharmacy, VAYA Direct. This platform is now generating more than half of our prescriptions, enable us to directly communicate with our customers in order to provide better service, gain better understanding of their needs and help them maintain compliance.

This growth in our online pharmacy sales led to further inventory destocking by the wholesalers of $1 million in the first quarter. We now believe that the inventory levels at the wholesalers are conservative enough that it eliminates the risk for the future destocking decision and will allow VAYA's revenue growth to track with sales out in the future.

We look forward to launching additional VAYA Pharma products that will expand our medical food offering as we conclude two of the three outstanding clinical trials we have for the dietary management of the symptoms and behavior associated with autism and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder through the use of unique dietary compositions. As we highlighted in the earnings release, [indiscernible] clinical trials for the Sharp trial for the dietary management of ADHD and the Clarity trial for the dietary management of autistic symptoms which would write down our research and development expenses throughout the year with results expected by the end of the year.

As we noted in the 6-K that we released last week, the FDA included VAYA Pharma's three product offerings, Vayarol, Vayacog and Vayarin on an import alert list and separately issued a warning letter to one of our supplier suggesting that Vayarin is considered a new drug within the meaning of Section 201(p) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. We are working to formally engage the FDA on these matters to gain clarity and to rectify any issues with the labeling and classifications that they may have. Currently, there is no direct mechanism to obtain approval for medical food within the United States and U.S. FDA, which means that the dialogue about labeling and the classification of the products start after these types of events.

Naturally, this situation is not ideal. However, we believe that this is an opportunity for us to advocate a proof of concept which is based on years of research and clinical trials. We remain committed to our medical food business in the United States and look forward to engaging the FDA in the near future. With science as the cornerstones of the company, we stand behind the safety profile of our product which are manufactured from generally recognized safe ingredients. Our medical food are supported by clinical studies that demonstrate their safety and efficacy. We will continue to develop and market our medical product and demonstrate our strong commitment to our customers to the advance of the medical food field.

Now let me transition over to the infant nutrition, which had a phenomenal quarter working $10 million in revenues based on proportionate consolidation method. We are very pleased the growth we have seen and believe that the value placed on OPO as a key ingredient and differentiator continue to drive demand in a very competitive Chinese market place. With new regulations coming into place in China at the end of the year and with our customers filling their supply chain, we believe that we are in comfortable position to continue to gain market share and sales have demonstrated that our infant nutrition ingredients can play a critical role in this newly restricted market.

InFat has gained a very strong reputation in the infant nutrition industry and has been gaining more appreciation in regards from both manufacturers and customers alike, often being used and considered as a key marketing differentiator in the overcrowded industry. With the new Chinese regulation, InFat's role has become more evident and important than ever. We are working closely with our clients to ensure that they can leverage InFat to grow their slice of the pie which in turn benefits us as we begin to command a vital process in the top tier formulas.

In addition, as we look ahead, we are continuing to develop new and innovative products which we hope to bring to the market in the near future to further demonstrate the deep value of our robust technology platform. While infant nutrition and VAYA Pharma remain our main growth drivers, there are a number of other avenues from which there is a potential for growth within Enzymotec. Our PS family of products is one such place. Over the past two years, the PS family has remained stable and growing slowly but steadily. However we believe that there is still untapped potential in this market and we are evaluating strategy to calculate long term growth.

As you may recall, our PS product come in varieties of forms and grades which makes it ideal for use by children, students, women and elderly and relates to indications such as cognition, mood, stress, skin and fitness, just to give a few examples. We are currently evaluating these segments very closely and look forward to updating you in the future with our development plans.

And as we develop our strategy for the future, it is also imperative that we effectively and efficiently serve the krill oil business and market overall. We appreciate the competitive trends in the marketplace and although we have seen the continuation of the decline in krill oil for us, it has still remained a profitable business for the company. Our recent patent agreement which ended all litigation with Neptune is an encouraging step for the business and showing that both parties can continue to operate without risk. With this dispute settled, we can continue to evaluate our options for the business but believe that there is still potential to regain some market share as contracts come up for re-bid next year. But as we continue through the year, we believe that krill should see some stabilization and perform modestly until we are able to capitalize on additional opportunity as we still see potential for krill products.

Let me conclude by saying that I was immediately captivated by Enzymotec and the technology platform that was developed by the company over the past few decades. As I met employees and took an in-depth look at the company's core business, I was very excited to seize the opportunity to lead this [indiscernible] organization to bring about long-term sustainable growth. As I fully acquainted myself with the ins and the outs of the business, I am committed to working intensely with the team to create a strategy that will drive shareholder return. With my take on the managing the international operation at TEVA Pharmaceutical, I am confident that I can lead this company to establishing growth trajectory.

Now, I would like to hand the call over to Oren.

Oren Bryan

Thank you Erez. Before I start, let me remind you of some important information with respect to how we present our financial results. The company accounts for the results of operation of Advanced Lipids, the company's 50% owned joint venture, utilizing the equity method of accounting as required by U.S. GAAP. We recognize two sources of income from the joint venture agreement arrangement.

First, we recognize revenue for the enzymes sold by us to AAK upon the sale of the final InFat product by Advanced Lipids to its customers. Accordingly, the revenues recognized from the arrangement are the amounts the company charges to its joint venture partner or the company's direct costs of production plus an agreed-upon margin defined in the joint venture agreement. For the three month period ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, sales of the enzymes to the joint venture partner amounted to $5.1 million and $4.2 million, respectively.

In addition, we also record our share in Advanced Lipids profits under the equity method of accounting. The Advanced Lipids profits that are shared between us and AAK, are the profits that Advanced Lipids earns for its distribution activity.

To provide investors with a better understanding of our performance and for the purposes of segment reporting under U.S. GAAP which acquires presentation on the same basis, provided to and utilized by, management to analyze the relevant segment results of operation, we account for the arrangement with AAK and the results of operations of Advanced Lipids using the proportionate consolidation method. Under the proportionate consolidation method, we recognize our proportionate share, which is 50% of the revenues of Advanced Lipids and record our proportionate share 50% of the overall joint venture's cost of production and other operating expenses in our income statement.

And now let me discuss our financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. For the first quarter of 2017, net revenues decreased 14.1% to $12 million from $14 million for the first quarter of 2016. Based on the proportionate consolidation method that is used for segment reporting, net revenues for the first quarter of 2017 decreased 0.3% to $17.1 million, from $17.15 million for the first quarter of 2016. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $2 million in sales of krill products as a result of the intense competition in the market, a decrease of $500,000 in sales of PS products and a decrease of $400,000 in the sales of VAYA Pharma products resulting from further inventory destocking by wholesalers, all offset by an increase of $2.8 million in InFat sales due to increased adoption of InFat.

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2017 increased 340 basis points to 70.2% from 66.8% for the first quarter of 2016, primarily due to a change in product mix. Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2017 increased 17.5% to $2.2 million, from $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2016, primarily due to an increase of $200,000 in expenses related to VAYA Pharma's clinical trials. Research and development expenses are expected to decrease for the remainder of the year as the clinical phase of the clinical trials in Autism and ADHD is now complete.

Selling and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2017 increased 6.3% to $4.6 million from $4.3 million in the first and the fourth quarters of 2016, primarily related to an expansion in VAYA Pharma's sales force, infrastructure and related marketing activities in the U.S in the first half of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2017 decreased 45.8% to $1.5 million from $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2016. The decrease was driven by a decrease of $200,000 in the adjusted EBITDA of nutrition segment as a result of decreased revenues of krill and PS products, partially offset by increased sales of InFat and by a decrease of $1.1 million in the adjusted EBITDA of the VAYA Pharma segment primarily as a result of the wholesalers decreasing their inventory levels and to a lesser extent due to increased operating expenses.

Net income for the first quarter of 2017 decreased to $25,000 or $0.00 per diluted share, from $1.4 million or $0.06 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2017 decreased 63.4% to $800,000 or $0.03 per diluted share from $2.1 million or $0.09 for the first quarter of 2016.

As of March 31, 2017, the company had $73.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and short-term and long-term marketable securities compared to $75.7 million as of December 31, 2016. There was $30.5 million in other working capital items in the quarter compared to $25.5 million as of December 31, 2016 and no debt.

Jeff Schnell

Hi. This is Jeff Schnell from Jefferies, stepping in for Laurence. Erez, congratulations on the new role. In your very early assessment, what are your thoughts on the go-forward strategy of the company? And how do you execute on gaining more value for the products, especially nutrition than you are currently receiving? And what from TEVA can you bring to Enzymotec to help with the outlook?

Erez Israeli

Thank you so much. As we speak, we started maybe a line on the strategy. So naturally, we kicked off a strategy process which I believe that we will have and can share the results of it somewhere through the year as we will answer the question that we ask, naturally starting with the current business lines that we have today. So we are going to look at all the strengths that we have which naturally VAYA Pharma, the infant and the DI.

As specifically for the infant, we have a couple of new products that we are actually at work. We believe they are interesting. So naturally we started already the production phase for some of them. For some of them, we will do it toward the second half of the year and in the beginning of 2018. And naturally, we will look on both organic and inorganic growth leveraging the cash that we have and leveraging our ability to raise additional means if we need to.

And I believe that what I can bring is first of all a systematic management. Naturally Enzymotec, at this stage, is relatively a small organization with a lot of potential with exciting spaces of activity as it fits first their potential and second the ability of companies in our size to compete in them. I believe that better process and probably maybe a somewhat more aggressive approach towards getting additional business is needed and this is what I hope we will be able to do.

Jeff Schnell

And just a follow-up on that. You mentioned new products in nutrition. How many have launched in 2017? How many do you expect to launch in the back half? And how does that compare to 2016?

Erez Israeli

So at this stage, as we speak, in terms of our innovation, we introduced a product which is not launched yet. And we hope to launch one this year. And if not, it will be somewhere in the beginning of, it really depends on agreement that we will sign with customers. So this is the current situation. Naturally, we will see ways to enhance it. But this is the current situation.

Jeff Schnell

And then last one if I may. Could you provide a little more color on the warning issue from the FDA? Have sales had to cease? Or are you still able to sell through the channel? And what's the timeline or progression of how that collaboration or talk with the FDA will progress?

Erez Israeli

Sure. First of all, we can sell and we are selling and we are planning to continue to sell. Actually, this event doesn't prevent us from selling our product. The challenge is, there is no mechanism like in pharmaceutical, for example, they have a [indiscernible] to actually receive to send, submit a file and obtain approval. So basically what you do is you register it as a food, comes with your clinical trials and then basically sell your product which we are doing since 2011 actually. And at a certain point of time, it may engage by the FDA, naturally dealing with the claims of the product and in our case, also with import alert. So as we speak, we are starting to engage the FDA. I have timing, unfortunately. I wish I do. But we operating on that it will take as long as it will take. In the meantime to make sure that people will continue to get the product.

Jeff Schnell

Okay. Thank you very much.

Erez Israeli

Thank you.

