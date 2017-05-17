Colony Northstar Offers Decent Yield Now That Merger Is Complete

The management team owns enough shares to be well incentivized to grow the share price. In 2017Q1, management initiated a highly accretive share repurchase plan.

New fund launches are likely to result in further growth in the asset management platform.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) was created out of a three way merger between Northstar Asset Management, Northstar Realty, and Colony Capital, which was completed on January 10, 2017. I came to hold CLNS shares as a result of a small merger arbitrage position in each of the three parts. Now that the merger is complete is it worth holding on to CLNS shares? CLNS is now a high quality internally managed REIT with a growing asset management business. Management reported that 90% of the cost saving synergies expected, have already been realized. CLNS pays out between 68% and 77% of FFO, resulting in an 8% dividend yield at the current price. Moreover, CLNS is inexpensive compared to its peers, and management has been conducting accretive buybacks.

CLNS has five segments, resulting in diverse revenue streams:

Segment % of 2017Q1 Revenue Description Healthcare 23% $5 billion property portfolio, including skilled nursing, senior housing, etc. Industrial 9% $2 billion Light industrial portfolio(critical last mile logistics) Hospitality 29% $4 billion hotel portfolio. Extended Stay and Select Service Hotels. Other Equity and Debt 29% $6 billion investment portfolio, primarily real estate debt and special situations investments Investment Management 10% $56 billion AUM, including $41 billion third party AUM

Property and Other Investment Assets

Investments in real estate account for 90% of CLNS' revenue. Management considers its investments in healthcare, industrial and hospitality to be its investment operations. Overall the portfolio is well diversified and high quality:

(In thousands) Healthcare Industrial Hospitality 2017 Q1 NOI or EBITDA $ 71,128 $ 38,198 $ 57,208 Note 425 properties

~24,000 beds/ units.

87% occupancy 56% private Pay 353 buildings

39 million square feet,

96% leased 76% distribution/warehouse 167 properties

22,091 keys,

70% Q1 occupancy 79% Marriott

Source:2017Q1 10Q, Investor Presentation, May 9, 2017

The equity and debt portfolio consists mainly of liquid, secure, and short duration(<1-2 years) assets. Management considers the equity and debt portfolio to be non-core, and it intends to sell off these assets and reinvest into healthcare, industrial, and hospitality segments as shown above. The following chart shows these holdings.

Source: Investor Presentation, May 9, 2017

Selling off the non-core assets and redeploying in to the core areas should help simplify the presentation of investment results. Although CLNS may be discounted for being a diversified REIT, the healthcare, industrial, and hospitality segments are likely to generate cash flow that the market won't ignore.

Investment Management

In addition to being an internally managed REIT, CLNS also has a burgeoning asset management business. CLNS is a fee collector, not a fee payer. Asset management businesses are compelling because they generate recurring revenue, high gross margin, and major operating leverage, and consequently are often worth a premium.

The main risk to an asset management businesses is stagnation and outflows. Fortunately CLNS is not overly dependent on any single channel for assets. Further, there is significant growth potential embedded in its investment management platform. CLNS has $41 billion in assets under management, and is able to generate fee income across several different sources:

2017Q1 % of Third Party AUM % of Fee Income Note Institutional funds 25% 28% Earns base and asset management fees, potential for incentives on sponsored funds Retail Companies+ Broker Dealer 17% 42% Public Non-traded REITs(one recently launched), a recently launched closed end fund and one interval fund in registration Broker Dealer NA 1% Broker-dealer subsidiary acts as dealer-manager for all retail product offerings Public company - NRE 5% 6% External Manager for NYSE listed European REIT Townsend private funds and clients 36% 23% 84% interest in Townsend Group, manages fund of funds, etc Pro Rata corporate Investments 17% N/A Share of earnings from unconsolidated JVS. Includes investments in RXR Realty (27%), real estate owner, developer and asset manager with AUM over $12 billion; and (ii) AHI (43%), healthcare asset manager and sponsor of non-traded vehicles with AUM of $2.5 billion

Source: Calculation based on 2017Q1 10Q

In 2017Q1, CLNS raised $980 million of which $940 million was in the institutional channel. It expects to raise a total of $2 billion in 2017.

The retail companies account for just 17% of AUM but accounted for 42% of fee income in the most recent quarter. Non-traded REITs, a key source of income for Northstar prior to the merger, have struggled as a result of regulatory and market changes. In April 2016, FINRA 15-02, which forced greater fee transparency on broker-dealer client statements, went into effect. Further, the DOL Fiduciary rule was released, calling into question the legitimacy of most high-commission financial products. Consequently, the new Northstar/RXR Metro Real estate, has raised capital slower than prior Northstar non-traded REITs.

Due to regulatory and market changes, the retail broker dealer channel is in the midst of a secular shift to new product types, such as closed end funds and closed end interval funds. The Northstar/Townsend Institutional Real Estate Fund is an interval fund currently in registration, and is targeting a capital raise of $1 billion. The Northstar Capital Income Fund, a $3.2 billion closed end fund, was declared effective by the SEC in 2016. The new closed end fund and interval fund should be important sources of retail AUM growth going forward. As management noted on the latest conference call:

"We positioned our retail platform and product lineup to take full advantage of the evolving market environment and to support our goals of broadening the pool and channels of capital we access, which now includes registered investment advisors and traditional Wall Street firms in addition to the historical network of independent broker dealers, all with an objective of bringing Colony NorthStar's institutional asset management acumen and best practices to the retail investor clients. And post merger, this includes using our balance sheet to foster better alignment of interest with investors. "

Management also noted that they've made strong progress in building selling groups for their retail products. In addition to the REIT, the closed end fund, and the interval fund, management also noted that several private institutional products will have retail sleeves to offer financial advisers and their clients.

According to CLNS management:

"With the Colony NorthStar merger headwinds now behind us, the market settling into the new regulatory framework and our recent increase in sales velocity, we are very optimistic about our ability to build momentum in the second quarter and throughout 2017. Overall, we are well on our way to achieving our 2017 guidance of $2 billion of new institutional and retail fundraising. In fact, we should comfortably exceed this target, if current market conditions persist."

Incentives and Capital Allocation

According to the most recent proxy, management is required to have significant skin in the game. The Executive Chairman, Vice Chairman and CEO are each required to own 6x base salary in stock. The CFO, CIO, and COO, and all directors are required to own 4x base salary in stock, and all other executive officers are required to own 3x base salary in stock. Thomas Barrack Jr., the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, owns the equivilant approximately 4.96% of common shares(he has this ownership via all of the Class B shares). Additionally, he owns 3.71% of the Class F Preferred stock, 8.63% of the Class G Preferred Stock, and 2.54% of the Class H preferred stock.

With high insider ownership required for executives and board members, its no surprise that management has been aggressive in buying back what it views as undervalued stock:

"Last quarter, we also announced the $300 million common stock repurchase program. At current trading levels, allocating some of our capital towards repurchasing Colony NorthStar's stock is a compelling investment opportunity. We have now completed $168 million of such repurchases or 12.9 million shares of common stock. 10.8 million shares were acquired through market purchases at an average price of $12.81 per diluted share and 2.1 million shares were acquired in connection with the unwind of a legacy call spread option."

Shareholder Base

Based on historical 13F filings, several well known value funds invested prior to merger and have either added to or held on to their stakes subsequent to the merger's consumation. Baupost Group owned NRF, NSAM, CLNY prior to the merger that formed CLNS Subsequent to the merger, it has increased its CLNS stake from what it would have held after merger was complete(based on number of shares it held in each of the three entities). Currently CLNS is the fourth largest US listed stock holding in Baupost's portfolio. Other notable value investors with significant CLNS include Corsair Capital, Senvest Management and Abrams Capital.

Valuation

CLNS looks relatively inexpensive compared to other REITs that also have significant asset management arms.

Company Name Ticker Dividend Yield (%) Price/Forward FFO W. P. Carey Inc. WPC 6.39 13.3 Acadia Realty Trust AKR 3.76 17.2 Prologis Inc. PLD 3.20 19.2 Median 3.76 17.20 Average 4.45 16.57

CLNS expects $1.40- $1.58 in core FFO in 2017. 13x core FFO of $1.40 would lead to a price of $18.20, approximately 35% above recent prices.

Alternatively, CLNS also compares favorably to other alternative asset managers. In general, most comparable alternative asset managers pay lower dividends, and have higher dividend payout ratios:

Company Name Ticker Assets Under Management($000) Dividend Payout Ratio (%) Dividend Yield (%) Apollo Global Management, LLC APO 197,466,000 59.24 7.23 Ares Management, L.P. ARES 99,825,000 69.17 4.17 Blackstone Group L.P. BX 368,196,917 106.41 6.07 Carlyle Group L.P. CG 161,942,000 NM 13.11 Fortress Investment Group LLC FIG 70,159,000 121.05 7.41 KKR & Co. L.P. KKR 137,616,300 108.47 4.16 Oaktree Capital Group, LLC OAK 100,313,000 72.35 6.93 Median 89.38 6.93 Average 89.45 7.01

CLNS is targeting a dividend payout of $1.08 per common share in 2017(about 68%-77% payout ratio). For the yield on the common shares to be reduced to 7.0%, the price would need to increase to $15.40, approximately 15% above the current price.

Overall, CLNS provides a decent yield and a decent probability upside from either multiple expansion or FFO and AUM growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNS, FIG, OAK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.