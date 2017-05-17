Seadrill: 3 Main Scenarios For Restructuring

I was recently asked by a reader regarding the potential scenarios for Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) restructuring. I provided a short response in the comments section of my previous article on Seadrill, referring to cases of Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG), Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW). Now I have more time and offer a detailed explanation of my stance on this issue.

Ocean Rig case

A quick reminder of what happened with Ocean Rig. Pressured by massive debt, shrinking backlog and continuous problems in the floater segment of the offshore drilling market, the company filed for bankruptcy on March 28, 2017. Exchanging $3.69 billion of debt, creditors were set to receive new equity of the company, $288 million of cash and $450 million of new secured debt.

Notably, the management team gained the right to receive 9.5% of new equity under the new management equity plan. A month after bankruptcy announcement, Ocean Rig's shareholder meeting approved the increase of the company's authorized shared capital to one trillion shares. This is the dilution that common shareholders will have to face. Not surprisingly, Ocean Rig shares suffered material downside, although the company still has $35 million of market capitalization.

Only a complete wipeout is worse than what happened to Ocean Rig shareholders. Creditors got control of the company while management saved its stake. Why this was possible? There are several reasons for this. First, Ocean Rig had to deleverage and there was really no choice. The company was not able to meet upcoming maturities so creditors were in relative control of the situation. Second, the company's CEO George Economou managed to include a termination fee of $150 million in the agreement with TMS Offshore Services, an entity controlled by himself. This gave him the much-needed trump card at the bargaining table.

Is the Ocean Rig story similar to Seadrill situation? Seadrill also has a colorful chairman, John Fredriksen, who will likely be able to save his stake in the company regardless of the fate of the common equity. Seadrill is a much bigger company and more players are involved in negotiations - the main reason behind the duration of these negotiations that last for almost one and a half year. The company has already warned its shareholders of "minimal recovery", which is my view is a hint of very heavy dilution. Just like in Ocean Rig case, the fate of Seadrill common shareholders solely depends on the outcome of negotiations between management and creditors. In this situation, an outcome similar to what we saw in Ocean Rig case looks plausible.

Pacific Drilling case

Pacific Drilling has not yet announced the results of its restructuring negotiations. However, Pacific Drilling revealed that its creditors offered common shareholders to retain 2% of the post-reorganization equity of the company. Pacific Drilling is clearly trying to negotiate better terms for common equity, as it has a major shareholder (Quantum Pacific) which controls 70.5% of the company's shares. However, the secured nature of Pacific Drilling debt leaves little room for improvement for common shareholder's chances.

In Pacific Drilling case, the existence of a large shareholder improved chances for other common shareholders. Creditors have already shown their will to negotiate directly with the company and I expect that Pacific Drilling will be able to reach a deal with its lenders.

Interestingly, creditors' offer did not help the stock much and it continues to slide amid lack of improvement in the floater segment of the offshore drilling market.

Tidewater case

Tidewater has recently announced that it reached an agreement with its lenders and that shareholders will retain 5% of the new equity. This was a positive surprise which did not help the company's shares at all as the offshore supply vessel industry remains in deepest distress with no recovery in sight.

There were several reasons why Tidewater managed to negotiate decent terms for its shareholders including the unsecured nature of its debt and the fact that the company was able to draw $600 million from the revolving credit line right before it breached a covenant. In my view, Tidewater's situation is very different from Seadrill's case. Fundamentally, Tidewater has bigger problems than Seadrill as it will have to wait for improvements even after offshore drilling dayrates rebound. However, the unsecured nature of the debt and the cash from the credit line provided Tidewater enough leverage to save some value for common shareholders. I don't expect that Seadrill has similar strength in its negotiations.

What to expect from Seadrill restructuring

I expect that for common shareholders Seadrill restructuring outcome will be somewhere in between Ocean Rig case and Pacific Drilling case. I will not bet that Seadrill's restructuring will go Tidewater way, as Seadrill creditors have too much bargaining power compared to Tidewater creditors. We will soon learn new information regarding the restructuring when Seadrill reports its first quarter results on May 24.

