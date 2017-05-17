ServiceNow Acquires Qlue For Virtual Agent Technology

The deal will be integrated into ServiceNow's Intelligent Automation Engine system, and will likeley see some adoption by ServiceNow's technology clients.

Quick Take

Service process IT company ServiceNow (NOW) has announced the acquisition of virtual agent technology startup Qlue for an undisclosed sum.

Qlue has created conversational virtual agent messaging technology for the enterprise.

Assuming prompt integration, ServiceNow will be able to provide a more robust offering via its Intelligent Automation Engine, but customer adoption outside of technology companies may be slow.

Target Company

Palo Alto-based Qlue was founded in 2015 to develop a virtual agent that enables better communication between companies and their customers and prospective customers.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Hasan Rizvi and co-founder and CTO Rahim Yaseen. Rizvi was previously an EVP at Oracle (ORCL), running their Fusion Middleware and Java Products efforts.

Below is a brief demo video about Qlue’s ‘Conversational Customer Service’ approach:

(Source: Qlue)

The company has created a suite of technologies that integrate with enterprise systems and interoperate via all major communication channels, as shown in the chart below:

(Source: Qlue)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms, other than the deal was an all cash transaction. ServiceNow did not state any effect on its financial guidance, nor did it file an 8-K, so it appears the purchase price was not material to its operations.

ServiceNow is a ‘low-code’ provider of cloud-based enterprise software that aims to streamline customer service, IT incidents and human resource issues within an enterprise’s ecosystem of employee and customer relationships.

It has created the ServiceNow System of Action on its Now platform, which provides organizations with the ability to replace previously unstructured and undocumented processes with structured, intelligent workflows that create efficiencies and better customer & stakeholder responses.

The deal for Qlue promises to bring intelligent virtual agent messaging technology to help it answer FAQs, order status requests, IT issues and problem diagnostics in a more conversational manner.

As ServiceNow stated in its deal announcement,

Virtual agents provide a two-way flow of interaction in natural language between machines and humans. With machine learning and artificial intelligence as the underpinnings, a virtual agent chatbot can solve problems, answer questions, and undertake actions with greater efficiency and faster turnaround. Chatbots provide employees or consumers an experience that can be personalized, accessible and effective. Self-service using chatbots frees up human agents who can then focus on higher value work.

The Qlue technology will be integrated into ServiceNow’s Intelligent Automation Engine system on the Now platform.

While the transaction makes sense as a logical expansion of ServiceNow’s service automation approach, my expectation is that outside of its technology company clients, adoption of chatbots will take some time.

It’s easy to see the potential benefits of software-based automation, but the trick is getting ServiceNow’s client customers to use the bots, and changing human habits take time.

Once it is integrated, I’m optimistic that the deal will bring benefits to a portion of ServiceNow’s client base, but seeing adoption from its less tech-savvy enterprise customer may be awhile in coming.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.