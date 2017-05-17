An Eye On Ophthalmology: Analyzing pSivida's Upcoming Clinical Trial

pSivida Corporation (NASDAQ:PSDV), a leader in sustained-release drug delivery products for various eye diseases, is anticipating Phase 3 data by the end of June for their already well documented drug, Durasert (formerly known as Medidur). This particular catalyst represents a short-term, high return (+40%) play for investors with minimal risk.

Durasert currently treats posterior uveitis, an industry with an expected CAGR of 6.5% for the next eight years, according to Persistence Market Research. The graph, located below, displays potential uveitis treatment market revenues north of $800 million by the end 0f 2024.

Investors should be aware though that "uveitis" is really split up between four different disease areas, which are anterior uveitis, posterior uveitis, intermediate uveitis and panuveitis. Anterior uveitis represents around 60% of the entire uveitis arena, while posterior uveitis represents the next sizeable chunk at roughly 23%. pSivida's Durasert is expected to be used for posterior uveitis, and the company carries a market cap of just $80 million.

The news that investors are waiting for is regarding the company's Phase 3 trial for Durasert, which is expected by the end of June. More often than not, investors don't have the luxury of being able to review Phase 3 data in anticipation of more Phase 3 data. Therefore, there is obviously significant risk with that. Fortunately, pSivida ran identical Phase 3 trials for Durasert in December 2015 with stellar results that I'll get into later. The primary endpoint in the past trial, and this upcoming trial, is the recurrence of disease at six months. Investors have data available for how Durasert performed at six and twelve months ahead of this upcoming trial. A description of the trial in its entirety can be found here.

Phase 3 data from December 2015, seen here after six months, showed that 78.6% of Durasert patients saw no recurrence of disease (p<0.001). Durasert also showed promising data in the improvement of visual acuity, where 23% of Durasert patients saw an improvement of 15 or more letters from baseline (p=0.011). Promising safety data was also seen among Durasert patients.

More importantly, data after twelve months was recently released from the company, seen here. Again, highly significant data was seen for recurrence of disease after twelve months. Among the Durasert patients, 72.4% saw no recurrence of disease (p<0.001). To better understand the significance of this data, investors should begin to analyze pSivida's competitors in this space. pSivida's biggest competitors are AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) who makes Humira for posterior uveitis, along with a number of other indications. The drug label for Humira can be found here, but data for Humira in posterior uveitis is a little tough to come by. The better analysis of how Durasert compares to its competitors is by looking at the label for Ozurdex, seen here, which is marketed by Allergan (NYSE:AGN).

Durasert has a clear advantage in recurrence of disease over Ozurdex. In this analysis, I am assuming that "having no inflammation", as is mentioned on the drug label, means no recurrence of disease. Uveitis is defined as inflammation within the eye, with inflammation being the reason why the disease could be recurring. With that said, 47% of Ozurdex patients saw no recurrence of disease at eight weeks. This doesn't compare to Durasert where 78.6% of patients and 72.4% saw no recurrence of disease at six and twelve months respectively. In terms of safety, 2.3% of Durasert patients required surgery in order to lower their eyes IOP, compared to just 1% in Ozurdex patients, but investors should remember that this was evaluated at six months for Durasert and just eight weeks for Ozurdex. More alarming, especially for Ozurdex, is that 68% of patients developed cataracts and 61% required surgery. This compares to just 33.3% of Durasert patients requiring cataract surgery. It's important to note that the data for cataract surgery was for phakic patients in both trials for these drugs.

An important secondary endpoint was also evaluated in these trials. Located below is the number of patients showing a 15 letter or greater improvement in visual acuity for Ozurdex patients.

pSivida evaluated this endpoint at six months, which would compare most effectively to Ozurdex at day 180 (5 months). For Durasert patients, 23% saw an improvement of 15 or more letters (ETDRS criteria; p=0.011). Using BCVA criteria, like Ozurdex above, and Durasert saw 15 letters or more improvement in 23% and 22.4% of patients at six and twelve months respectively compared to 7.3% and 10.3% sham. Ozurdex, as seen in the above image, actually failed this endpoint at day 180.

For interested investors, the company also recently made a corporate presentation regarding the full year results for Durasert, along with some additional information about the drug, seen here.

To clear up any possible confusion with investors, the company is running this second identical Phase 3 trial simply because the FDA requires it in order to gain approval. Otherwise, the company would have submitted their NDA for approval after the first trial. The EMA, however, does not require a second trial for approval in Europe, and the company expects to file an MAA to the EMA in June. Other catalysts for the stock include:

Second Phase 3 trial for Durasert in patients with posterior uveitis by the end of June 2017.

MAA submission to the EMA in June 2017.

NDA submission for FDA approval in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Preclinical safety data for shorter acting Durasert by June 2017.

As mentioned earlier, this stock is significantly less risky than your average Phase 3 catalyst, as a large pool of data is readily available from the identical Phase 3 in December 2015. This data was also highly significant (p=0.00000001). So significant that the company wanted to file their NDA for FDA approval after the first trial. The previous data also compares favorably to competitors, not to mention that Durasert's technology is widely used in the company's already approved product, Iluvien. It is very likely that investors will see similar results in this second Phase 3 trial.

I am fortunate enough to own shares of pSivida stock in the $1.70 range and have seen gains of 20% since then. With the catalysts in place here, I think investors can see additional gains of 40%, which would equate to a share price of around $3 after the Phase 3 data is released next month. A common theme for all small cap bio companies is of course cash, and I would advise investors to make note of this excerpt from the company's annual report:

We believe that our capital resources of $29.0 million at June 30, 2016, together with expected cash inflows under existing collaboration agreements, will enable us to fund our operations as currently planned into the second quarter of fiscal year 2018...

Cash could still be an issue, like most companies, but as the annual report states, the company has sufficient funds well into 2018. Additionally, pSivida is a company that already has approved products. The company's Retisert drug is commercialized by Bausch & Lomb, a division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX), and their Iluvien drug is commercialized by Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). So the company is producing revenues to mitigate any potential need of cash.

Like all investments, the stock has a lot of risk. The upcoming clinical trial could of course fail, but I view that as very unlikely, as Iluvien is already approved and uses the same technology as Durasert, and the company already produced stellar data from the previous identical Phase 3 trial. There is a risk of the EMA maybe pushing back the MAA filing or the MAA being declined. The FDA could also ask for additional data after the company submits their NDA, which would be the end of this year. Lastly, the company's revenue producers, Iluvien and Retisert, could see falling sales that require the company to rethink their overall strategy.

