Boeing's New Cash Cow

In early 2016, Boeing (BA) shares tanked twice: Once when the delivery forecast for 2016 fell short of expectations and a second time when the SEC announced it would be investigating Boeing’s accounting practice.

In this article, I want to have a look at why Boeing shares gained significantly since the SEC probe was announced and why I'm liking the Boeing 787 program overall.

Share price recovery

As soon as the probe news broke, Boeing shares tanked and headed toward the $100 level, only to recover during the day. The lower stock price was not so much related to the fact that the SEC was investing the fact that Boeing had announced it would be recognizing a charge on the Boeing 747 program only months after it said it would not need to do so, but more related to the fact that the fundamentals of program accounting were being questioned and there was the fear that a multi-billion charge might be required for the Boeing 787 program. After noting that a charge is not the only way to solve things on the Boeing, I marked Boeing shares as a buy.

Boeing’s share prices recovered on the same trading day and in the days after when it became clear that doing a multi-billion charge on the Boeing 787 would be a non-cash charge if it occurred and the fact that a block extension or a combination of a charge and a block extension was also one of the possibilities. Given that the stock climbed 77% since then, for various reasons, any investor that added on the dip made the right decision.

Progress on Dreamliner cash profile

What you could ask yourself is whether the possibility of a charge is still there. After de-risking the program once in 2016 by recognizing a $1.235B charge on the Dreamliner program, much of the attention has slipped away from a potential charge, while broadly speaking much of the cost overhang on the program is still in place.

The shifted focus can be attributed to a few things. One being the solid execution on the Dreamliner program itself and the other being the increased focus on Boeing’s efforts to boost its Defense arm.

Figure 1: Boeing 787 Deferred Balance Decrease Per Delivery (Source: AeroAnalysis).

Focusing on the cost execution we see that Boeing has been quite successful in bringing the deferred balance down per delivered unit. This is mainly driven by a more favorable delivery mix, which includes more -9 aircraft than -8 airframes and cuts in supplier contract costs.

In a previous article, I showed the following table which shows how I would view Boeing’s cash performance on the 787 program in Q1:

Deferred balance View <$27B Strong $27B-$27.04B Good >$27.04 Disappointing

I also added the following:

While the model estimates the Q1 2017 deferred balance to drop to $26.9B, I'm expecting the deferred balance to be a bit closer to $27B.

Boeing managed to reach a deferred balance of $26.992B, which is higher than what the iterative model estimated, but closely matches my $27B estimate for the Q1 2017. So Boeing’s execution, in my view, was strong during the first quarter of the year.

With an average sales price of around $130 million, margins for the Boeing 787 are currently around 7.5% on top of the low single-digit margin that Boeing assumed for the accounting block. So margins currently are around 10% and Boeing will likely aggressively pursue margin expansions towards the mid-twenties or even higher.

Boeing 787-10

Boeing’s performance over the past few quarters gives reason to believe that the company is able to ramp up margins even further, not yet to the level were charges or block extensions can be avoided but still a solid execution.

What will drive Boeing’s performance on the program even further is the introduction of the Boeing 787-10. For Boeing, the -10 is a relatively cheap to manufacture stretch of the Boeing 787-9 which competes with the Airbus A350-900 (OTCPK:EADSF) for orders where the full range capability of the A350-900 is not required.

On a program level, the Boeing 787-10 will have an important role. This became clear during Boeing’s Q1 earnings call where Greg Smith, CFO of Boeing, said the following about the costs on the third Boeing 787-10 unit:

…bringing the Dash 10 in smoothly, as we have talked a lot about bringing the Dash 9 and how important that was, Dash 10 is very similar. And, just as an early indicator, we're on Unit 3 in the factory, or at least the data I have off Unit 3, and that's unit cost is in line with the Dash 9 already.

The most important thing that can be concluded from those words is that the unit costs for the -10 are already in line with that of the -9. What this means is that the pricing difference will come to the full benefit of the deferred balance.

The Boeing 787-10 has accumulated 149 orders and this excludes an order for 19 Boeing 787-10 aircraft placed by Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY) earlier this year.

In total, there are 168 orders which will drive Boeing’s deferred balance down even faster. I think that the sales price of the Boeing 787-10 is at least $10 million higher, meaning that the addition of the Boeing 787-10 to the mix will enable Boeing to harvest an additional $1.68B in profits on top of the continued savings in unit costs.

Conclusion

In my view, the cost execution on the Boeing 787 is robust and gives more confidence in the program altogether. It is too early to say that all challenges are out of the way for Boeing when it comes to zeroing the deferred balance, but I think that we are seeing the start of the Dreamliner taking over the role the Boeing 777 once had as one of Boeing’s cash cow.

Next to continued improvements in the upcoming quarters, I expect that Boeing will try to brighten the financial prospects of the Dreamliner program in the coming months by setting up a price conscious campaign to convert orders for the -9 to the -10.

