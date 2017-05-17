Weighing Up Gold And The Miners

Thompson Reuters 2017 report has miners 'all in' costs at $818/oz, which raises a question of major miner profitability over a further, and sustained correction in gold.

Gold Mining investors can expect June volatility, it's seasonally weak for gold, has an ETF changing its constituents and a possible rate hike.

Gold Miners are looking bearish, and with 'sell in May' upon us for equities, and further interest rate rises rising in likelihood for 2017; now seems like an opportune time to size up the situation for the gold miners.

A rise in interest rates infers rising inflation. Commentators will point to gold's link with high inflation in 1960-70's trading, but the Barrons Gold Mining index below shows an earlier market reaction to Washington's reneged gold activities, rather than inflation itself. The Dow Jones hasn't found an inflation proof valuation since 1937, (although gold hasn't either since the late 1990's). This speaks more of an analyst malaise in attitude towards p/e valuations which exclude inflation, than gold being inflation proof. Gold reacts to investors looking for safe harbor outside of government treasuries, it is anti-government as an investment, so anti-war.

Source: Mark J Lundeen

Barrons Gold Miners Chart - Potential 'Elliot Wave' 5 High.

The long term Barrons Gold Miners Index below, shows the 2016 reversal from the long term trend line. A bullish continuation must hold that position. If the trend line is broken (possible for wave five in a series of five), then the next level of support is identified around the 100 level. Although the bear market for miners between 2011-2016 is long and deep compared to other short term corrections, the long wave corrections identified below, (1-2, 3-4) are either the same or shorter than the correction so far. An equivalent of wave 3-4 could still deliver a lower (than 2016) result, for the gold miners index.

The wave 2 correction, translates into a sideways correction in time, while the correction so far is translating more in price. In terms of assessing value, operating costs (including the price of energy) are vital.

Average Industry Operating Costs

According to Thompson Reuters, gold producer cash costs and all-in sustaining costs, in U.S. dollar terms, fell year-on-year by a respective $13/oz to $630/oz and by $17/oz to $818/oz in 2016.

A comparison with some published miner operating costs provides an insight to what that means at recent 2017 trading levels.

According to 'Mining.com' the top ten miners are operating on 2016 costs between $570-$1000/oz gold. This is a top ten based on production, but there are companies like IAMGOLD (IAG) providing 'all in sustainable' cost advise, of $1000-$1080oz for 2017. Barrick offers full year guidance for 2017 of $720-$770oz. Miners with overseas operations can be influenced by the dollar exchange rate for reporting, as well as the local cost of energy.

The point of raising this issue is that if gold was to plunge below $1000/oz, there are 'major miners' that would be impacted by that. Miners can mitigate from increased production, credits from other commodities, and the purity of the ore being mined, but it would foolish to assume that they won't be affected. An argument based on 'well gold has fallen in price so much already', just doesn't stand scrutiny. The HUI for instance would be affected by major miners like Newmont (NEM), and GoldFields (GFI), if gold was trading below $900/oz for any prolonged amount of time, and the latter can't be measured in advance.

Source: Intelligence Mine

June ETF Volatility

Last month ETF.com reported that the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) may have become too big for its index, the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. The $5.4 billion fund will have to diversify to avoid hitting regulatory constraints on size in both the US and Canada. A situation on which commentators like Tyler Durden added some speculation, along with the Barrons team wondering who will be in, and who out, on the rebalancing of June 17th.

According to CNBC and a press release from VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF ((NYSEARCA:GDXJ)) managers, starting on June 17:

Companies ranking between 60 percent and 98 percent (currently between 80 percent and 98 percent) of the full market capitalization [of the investable gold miner universe] qualify for inclusion in the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index."

So while commentators are studying possibilities for June inclusion, the jury is really still out on that one.

GDXJ Stock Chart

GDXJ is trading down through a 'circular' Fibonacci pattern, which has already given rise to one minor correction and bounce, it needs to break out of the blue channel to the upside for a realistic bull market.

The 2016 lows are identified on the horizontal in green. If these levels fail to hold, the outcome would be trading down towards the lower channel trend line illustrated in blue.

June Interest Rate Volatility

FOMC Watch has a 69% chance of a rate increase in June:

Seasonal Gold

This is a generalization over many years, rather than a guarantee, but illustrates a tendency for gold to find a mid June low, (without a rate increase).

Source Seasonalcharts.com

Currency Impact on Gold - USD Chart

The fractal position comparison is with the 1990's, and part of a bull leg, which suggests that the dollar is still correcting. While the Euro is strengthening against the dollar, the Yen trades opposite.

Source: macrotrends.net

Euro-Dollar Influence On Gold

A Dutch politician (the Netherlands has $100 billion in surplus with the EU) has been told by Mario Draghi that the euro is irrevocable.

The question is, (and based on that position), how much support will the euro get?, and that answer I think lies with a reversal of the 'negative' European interest rate policy. Pension funds are providing underlying support for the USD and British Pound treasuries.

Euro-Dollar Chart

Short term some selling resistance is identified as a red horizontal which would be on a par with the early 00's. The zig zag build up (arrow) is showing a typical Fibonacci based bullish enhancement. There are problems in the Eurozone, but we shouldn't assume scenarios before they happen. Meantime a strengthening Euro holds less gold appeal.

Source: macrotrends.net

Gold Miner Investment Sentiment

Miner investment sentiment is as bullish as 2013, in fact even on the 2016 lows, letter writers were bullish and eager to jump in. It's all very much business as usual.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Miners are likely to experience short term volatility due the season, (gold isn't seasonally strong), rising expectations of an interest rate rise in June, and a mining ETF also being shuffled in June. The key areas to watch are support on the horizontal support lines, as once broken, the downside channel becomes open once again.

Short term this appears unlikely as the price of gold appears to be too high, however gold market bears may react negatively to interest rate increases as they are introduced, if not in June, then later this year. As in 2012 (GDXJ), there could be a bounce, and then further deterioration. A bullish resumption needs to break the 'down' channel to the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.