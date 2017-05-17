AbbVie: Too Risky

Previous contributors have provided excellent analysis of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) as a dividend growth investing option relative to fellow biotech dividend payers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). In this article, I seek to add to their analysis by evaluating the company's fundamentals and future outlook in order to determine if its current valuation favors opening a position. I found that while ABBV boasts strong DGI metrics, uncertainties surrounding the company's long-term profitability make it a very risky choice, especially at current prices.

Profitability

ABBV has experienced strong profitability and growth over the past decade:

Additionally, its ROE, ROA, ROIC are consistently well above industry averages, indicating that ABBV enjoys a durable competitive advantage:

This competitive advantage is sourced in its patented drugs (like most pharma and biotech companies). AbbVie's advantage is primarily based on only one drug - Humira - which represents the vast majority of its profits. This drug's high profit margins have contributed to its above-average profitability metrics in the past, but moving forward it presents a growing challenge for the company. Growing generic and branded competition for the drug could begin to eat at sales and margins within a few years. This was highlighted by the recent Humira patent loss to Coherus. The company is trying to fortify its profitability moat by investing heavily in R&D as well as in its top-tier salesforce.

Financials

The company has a decent current ratio (1.76), but its 7.31 debt to equity is rather eye-popping:

Management

CEO Rick Gonzalez has led the company since 2012 after a long career at Abbott. Company leadership has a mixed record on acquisitions (Shire failure, but Pharmacyclics success) and needs to find creative ways to fortify its one-drug profitability moat while also managing its debt burden. Its best chance of accomplishing this is through successful R&D of new drugs that can help diversify the company's revenue streams and management has been allocating a considerable amount of funds to this effort. The company has made good progress in immunology and cancer (especially blood cancer) research. In particular, Imbruvica has shown strong clinical data in several forms of blood cancer which could lead it to generate strong revenues in the future.

Risks

As already discussed, Humira's outsized role in company revenue and profits leaves the company vulnerable to competition and potential federal price interference. The company's Humira patent moat's durability is already being compromised by rival firms. Furthermore, much of the company's immunology pipeline is similar to drugs already on the market which may prevent them from making significant contributions to AbbVie's performance. Additionally, the Hepatitis C market has diminished in recent years - adding further pressure to the company's profitability outside of Humira. While some are optimistic on AbbVie's near term prospects, the mid to long term outlook is much shakier. Investing in a one-trick pony is always a big risk in the biotech space; especially given the uncertainties in the current political climate and the sizable debt burden.

Valuation

Aside from its enormous P/B (which isn't a good metric for assessing biotech companies anyway), the current purchase price of ~$65 appears fair when weighed against several valuation metrics:

P/B P/E P/S P/CF ABBV 21.3 17.3 4.1 15.5 Industry Average 4.2 26.2 4.0 16.8 S&P 500 3.0 21.2 2.1 13.3

Jitta's model (fair value of $45.67) considers it overvalued. Analysts consider ABBV slightly undervalued, giving an average $72.24 price target (low of $55 and a high of $90) and project an annual EPS growth rate of 14.45% over the next five years after the company averaged growth of 16.72% over the past five years.

I apply a 20% factor of safety in the growth rates for my DCF valuation, resulting in an annual EPS growth rate of 11.5% over the next 5 years and a terminal growth rate of 4%. Factoring in the company's enormous debt (a tangible book value of -$24.55) yields the following results:

My DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 11.5% Growth $66.87 $39.39 $24.33

However, if ABBV can meet analysts' expectations, its valuation looks a little more reasonable:

Analysts DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 14.45% Growth $78.49 $47.22 $30.10

Most importantly to dividend investors, ABBV offers a strong and growing dividend payment: currently yielding ~3.86%. With a payout ratio of just 20.4%, it has substantial room to grow in the coming years.

In addition to its rapid growth, the company has been trying to create shareholder value and improve long term dividend sustainability by returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases: reducing shares outstanding from 1,695 million to 1,335 million since the end of 2013 with additional repurchases likely.

Conclusion

Humira should continue to bring in strong cash flows over the next several years. When combined with the company's low payout ratio, this makes ABBV appear to be a good option for dividend growth investors. However, the company's current valuation is on the higher end of the fair-value spectrum and relies heavily on strong growth rates over the next five years. These growth rates seem especially optimistic given the recent news that implies the potentially decreasing period until rival firms begin eating away at the Humira profitability moat. Due to the uncertainties facing this industry and company and the fact that this company is so heavily dependent on one drug, I recommend either avoiding it or limiting holdings to a very small portion of an income generating portfolio.

