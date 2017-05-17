Red Hat: The Future Of Open Source

Business Description:

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) is a leading provider of open source software products and technologies for enterprise solutions. They have a broad portfolio of trusted and affordable open source operating system applications, including physical, virtual, private and public cloud products. Red Hat utilizes a subscription-based revenue structure. They currently operate in over 35 countries, and are headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Investment Thesis:

Over 94% of companies have begun transitioning their business to some type of cloud technology. With this, the demand for private cloud IT strategies from enterprises continues to grow rapidly. With constantly growing streams of data and complex application requirements, companies must develop cloud software that is in direct correlation to the needs of their individual operating system.

Catalysts: Utilize Linux to Cross-sell OpenStack

OpenStack is an open source cloud operating system that allows businesses to develop their own solutions for any operating needs, resulting in a lean, efficient, and effective private enterprise solution. At the very core of the cloud segment, is its foundation of the Linux software. Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), while continuing to grow in the mid-teens, will tremendously help to grow another segment of Red Hat's business as they develop and grow their open source cloud software, Red Hat OpenStack. RHEL makes up nearly 67% of the $2 billion Linux market, which will allow them to cross-sell Red Hat OpenStack to new and continuing clients as the shift to the hybrid cloud grows. Red Hat has been actively marketing and selling their emerging cloud technologies, with this segment of their business growing at over a 35% CAGR. The transition to the cloud by companies all around the world will make up an addressable market of $5 billion for OpenStack, and we believe that Red Hat is in a position to take control of this market by leveraging their successful Linux operating system.

Catalysts: Red Hat's Large Deal Growth From Cross-selling

As seen in Exhibit 1 on page 3 of the report, larger deal growth reflects Red Hat's ability to cross-sell products to current customers seeking the on-premise and cloud open source hybrid for their operations. During 3Q 2017, RHT saw their top 25 largest deals renew at a higher price of 120% of their initial value. Also notable, 93% of the top 100, and 84% of the top 1,000, customers are using more than one of Red Hat's technologies. These rates will continue to grow as Red Hat cross-sells Red Hat OpenStack and attempts to capture the $5 billion addressable market. The number of customers that have more than one product will grow with the cloud, and so will overall revenues.

Exhibit 1: Large Deal Growth

Large deals have continued to be a growing factor for revenues, with deals that exceed $1 million growing at a CAGR of 31% since 2012. The growth in deals exceeding $1 million shows the increasing loyalty from their customers, as well as the quality of products offered by Red Hat. The hybrid cloud transition will greatly impact the growth of customers that are making deals with Red Hat, and how large those deals will be. The large deal growth with only accelerate with the adoption of OpenStack.

Catalysts: Open Source With Shift to the Cloud

Open Source is expected to succeed with cloud technology because, unlike proprietary operating servers (ex. Windows), each individual developer and company can shape innovated and time-saving systems directly effective for their business. Open source provides the business with greater operational efficiency, costs savings, and the ability to innovate. As the cloud grows, OpenStack will act as a platform that allows businesses and individuals to build massively scalable cloud technology.

In 2015 server operating system (os) revenues were $12 billion. Linux has been the fastest growing segment of total server os revenues. Because Red Hat owns the majority of the market share of Linux, they were the largest paid provider of Linux. As you can tell by the chart, Linux is creating much more market demand than Windows and is still in its growth stage. We believe that the larger open source becomes, the more opportunity that OpenStack has to be the next "Linux-like" software for the cloud transition.

Valuation:

The DCF model using free cash flow projects cash flows out for nine years and then assumes a terminal growth rate of 3.0% in perpetuity. Assumptions are based on management's guidance of expanding margins as well as Red Hat's ability to create revenue growth in the mid-teens from RHEL, which make up a large majority of overall sales. Revenue growth also is based off of future assumptions that they will witness high growth from their cloud segments, as it becomes a larger portion of overall revenues.

Investment Risks:

The private cloud operations, a part of Red Hat's emerging technologies, does not account for a significant amount of total revenues. Although we believe there is a very large potential for growth and market share that RHT may capture, the outcome of this is not for certain.

Linux continues to drive Red Hat's revenue growth in the mid-teens and is considered its core business. If Linux does not continue to grow, or if the development of a new technology offers enhanced benefits, then that could be detrimental to Red Hat's ability to grow revenues.