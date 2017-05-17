AbbVie Declines After Humira Patent Loss

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has lost a patent case against Coherus (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a ruling that was announced on Wednesday. The patent (which covered the treatment of RA with Humira) loss means that biosimilars to Humira could come to the market sooner than expected, which will likely hurt total future revenues AbbVie will receive from its mega blockbuster drug. Nevertheless, this is not an issue that makes the company unattractive.

AbbVie's shares were down 1.7% on Wednesday afternoon, but still close to the 52 week high at $68.

The patent (No. 8,889,135) that Coherus had challenged covers the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis by 40mg of Humira every two weeks (subcutaneously). As there are a lot of other patents covering Humira, it will be seen whether this will mean biosimilar competition coming to the market sooner than expected. Leerink's Geoff Porges believes that biosimilars will come to the market one year earlier than previously thought, which means AbbVie could lose out about one year worth of Humira revenues (i.e. $20 billion).

When we calculate with a net profit margin of 50% for Humira's sales (AbbVie's net profit margin for the whole company is just half of that, 24%), this would mean $10 billion in lost net income -- net income that would have to be discounted to the present day. We can thus say that this ruling means a decline in the company's worth by a single digit billion amount, and that assumes that the future revenues now lost to the patent ruling would have been assumed as safe by the market previously.

As the patent ruling was not a big surprise, we can assume that the market already anticipated such a ruling and did not calculate with $10 billion in net income that could now be lost, but rather had adjusted that amount by the probability of an adverse patent ruling -- i.e. the net worth AbbVie lost should be relatively in line with the market cap the company lost on Wednesday, which is about $2 billion. If AbbVie was trading at fair value before Wednesday, it is trading at (or at least very close to) fair value after the price drop again.

AbbVie, however, looks cheaper based on this year's earnings estimates, as those will not be affected by the patent ruling, and AbbVie also has increased in attractiveness for income focused investors: As the dividend is not tied to future Humira revenues directly, the price decline means a higher initial dividend yield for investors establishing (or expanding) a position right now.

ABBV Dividend data by YCharts

With AbbVie's dividend at $0.64 per share per quarter and with its shares trading for $65.50 right now, the dividend yield investors are receiving right here is 3.9% -- almost exactly twice the broad market's 1.96% dividend yield. As the dividend has been growing at a steady pace for the last years, with dividend increases that were a multitude of the rate of inflation, AbbVie does look attractive for income seekers, at least relative to the broad market and treasuries, which both offer yields well below what they offered in the past.

ABBV EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

With AbbVie's free cash flow coming in above its net income (which already more than covers the $2.56 annual dividend per share), and with profitability expected to rise further over the coming quarters AbbVie's dividend looks well protected for the foreseeable future.

AbbVie's share price depends on whether the company will be able to find revenue streams that are big enough to make up for the Humira sales that will top out in the not too distant future, but that was already the case before this week's patent ruling -- Humira sales were never expected to grow endlessly. If AbbVie manages to find new sources of revenue in its own pipeline or via acquisitions, shares look cheap right now, if AbbVie has a hard time replacing Humira's sales, the company could be in trouble.

Takeaway

The adverse patent ruling sounds bad at first sight, but is not a very big deal when we take a closer look -- the patent wasn't expected to hold, and thus the market's reaction has been muted. $2 billion in market cap were shaved off, but AbbVie's shares are still up year to date and not far from the 52 week high.

Due to its strong dividend and compelling dividend growth AbbVie is attractive for income investors, and as long as the company manages to grow its non-Humira revenues (whether with existing drugs such as Imbruvica or via other means) at a compelling pace capital appreciation is likely as well -- after all AbbVie trades at just ten times forward earnings.

