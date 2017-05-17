EUR Surge: Get In Or Get Out

The USD Index has weakened due to a combination of USD weakness and also EUR strength (EUR constitutes a majority of the USD Index). Reasons behind the USD strength were well reported by the media - Trump and his antics. Trump sacking Comey... Trump allegedly divulging military secrets to Russian officials... and Comey alleging Trump wanted him to end investigations on his ties with Russia. What a mess.

The EUR strength was the part that caught most by surprise. It was arguably the strongest G10 currency, until the JPY caught up today with safe havens rallying amidst equity market weakness. This is the main reason behind the surge in the EUR I believe, something that was not well covered by the media due to commotion surrounding North Korea launching a missile coupled with the global cyberhacking saga over the weekend.

Merkel's party won state elections. Let me explain the significance of this election: Firstly, the state of North Rhine-Westphalia is home to 20% of all German voters - a huge populous one. Secondly, Merkel beat the social democrats in this election; previously, the social democrats had only lost elections in this state 5 times since 1966. Thirdly, this state is traditionally leftist in nature, which goes against the ideologies of Merkel's more conservative, centrist party line. The social democrats were leftist in fact, and to put it simply, Merkel beat her rivals in their stronghold.

The EUR probably surged because the markets started to price in higher odds of Merkel winning elections come September. Should that be out of the way as well, similarly to Macron, the EUR could be in pretty good shape politically.

Members of the European Central Bank however, have come out earlier this week to say that inflation levels in the Eurozone have improved, but they fear they may not be sustainable to the extent that would warrant a change in the ECB's current dovish stance. In fact, 2 months ago, when the markets mistakenly thought the ECB was turning hawkish, ECB members came out in full force to quash such speculation, causing the EURUSD to trade from 1.09 to 1.06 within the next few sessions, as I detailed in my previous article here.

Hence, I think the surge in the EUR was on positive political developments in Germany. ECB remains cautious of the Eurozone recovery for now, and I think the risk for EURUSD is to the downside at levels above 1.10. Should members of the ECB emerge to put a dampener on EUR strength, we could see EURUSD retrace its gains to re-test the psychological level of 1.10. My action plan is to put a sell entry on EURUSD at 1.12, with a take profit at 1.09 and a stop loss order at 1.1350.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.