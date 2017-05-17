Were Twitter's Earnings Really All That Great?

The stock price is overrated until Twitter finds a path to revenue growth and profits. According to the company's own guidance, that doesn't sound like it'll be in 2017.

The company maintains its stance that it offers huge advertising value, but it doesn't seem to be equating to large profits.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) reported its first quarter results to positive enthusiasm from many as it beat earnings estimates. Over the past two weeks, the stock has climbed exponentially.

To me it in no way makes up for falling sales. The company continually fails to produce profit. Last I wrote about Twitter, they were failing to make money on rising revenues. Now, they're failing to make money on falling revenues. The former was obviously a better problem to have.

Financials

Beating estimates is a good thing; but it doesn't mean much to me when those estimates are in the red. The 7% decline in revenue to $548,251,000 is a clear indicator that there's a problem with Twitter's business. The company's inability to adjust is a clear indicator that the stock is undesirable. At the same time, cost of revenue increased 11% to $220,339,000. There's mismanagement when your cost of revenue grows, while revenue shrinks.

While total expenses did decrease 9.9% to $588,529,000 it wasn't enough to avoid another loss. Diluted earnings per share were ($0.09). The loss is smaller than the year prior's ($0.12), but after more than five years of waiting, these losses are getting old. I'm not sure what thoroughly positive argument can be made in the stocks favor. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is very much winning the social media segment. Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) had a more than underwhelming first quarter, and Twitter isn't fairing that much better.

It really comes down to the consumer base. Like cars, you only need so many social media platforms. Technically you don't need them at all, but that's another debate entirely. When wasting hours away on their phones, people are going to be drawn to the app that covers all of their bases. Facebook has that advantage right now. It offers the diverse avenues of photos, large scale posts, short posts, messaging, file sharing, etc. etc. all under one application. When you factor in it owning instagram, Facebook has almost made Twitter and Snapchat obsolete.

That in essence is the flaw in investing in this space. Anyone can copy the other. Anyone can buy the other's idea. Twitter's strength lies with its easy connection to news media. The hashtag's are all over CNN. If you're watching a basketball game, there's #Lebron on the screen somewhere. This isn't exactly a protectable idea. And it doesn't seem to be leading to exponential returns.

Looking Forward

Twitter's own outlook describes expected advertising revenue growth to "meaningfully lag" audience growth in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 are being forecasted to be between $95 and $115 million with expected margins of 21-21.5%. Relative to 2016, these aren't the numbers we want. In 2Q'16, the company reported an EBITDA of $175 million, with margins of 29%. These are odd comparisons for the stock to be climbing off of. There aren't any indicators of big profits on their way. After the "estimates beat" excitement wears off, and people move on from Jack Dorsey buying more stock, I suspect Twitter will have a pullback.

Long-term, where's the big earnings potential if revenues are declining? Until Twitter's described improvements in advertising analytics show up in revenue growth, the point is mute. Until that time, it is very difficult to be super bullish on Twitter. The Shareholder letter describes reallocating resources to their highest revenue makers, but their costs of revenue outpaced revenue growth (revenue declined). There's a confusing mix here, and that doesn't make for a solid investment.

