Kimco Realty : A Good Dividend Buy From A Disfavored Sector

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) is a REIT that owns shopping centers. The beating this sector has taken lately has pushed the price down so that it is a very nice bargain to get its very attractive dividend.

Is KIM a good investment partner?

When I look at a company to decide whether or not I want to invest in it, I look for 4 characteristics that will enable it to help me meet my goals of generating a growing stream of dividend payments from my portfolio that will be able to cover my expenses when I retire without the need to sell shares. These 4 characteristics are: 1) a market growing so as to provide growing sales and revenues, 2) a history of growing profits, 3) a record of managing debt well, and 4) a history of growing dividends that are supported by the company's operations. I like it best when a company presents this information to its shareholders, so I was quite happy to find this presentation on the KIM website. The whole presentation has a lot of useful information; below I include the slides that I think best address what I am looking for in an investment partner.

Shopping centers and malls do best in areas where potential customers are both relatively affluent and concentrated. The slide above shows that the KIM properties have diverse locations in major metropolitan areas that are likely to have concentrations of affluent potential customers. The emphasis on faster growing or more affluent areas will help KIM keep traffic and sales headed to its properties.

Even the best locations won't prevent a tenant who has too many stores from running into trouble. One method a landlord like KIM can use to mitigate such issues is to have a diverse set of tenants with no one tenant having a large share of rent payments. The slide above shows that KIM has a fairly low tenant concentration, with only 1 tenant paying more than 3% of its total annual rent and just 15 tenants that have more than 1% ABR exposure. Any one of these tenants could close all the stores they rent from KIM without putting KIM in great peril.

As the slide above shows, vacancy rates are pretty low and trending down, while for the last 7 or so years supply growth has been less than demand growth. This is reflecting in Kimco's getting steady increases in rent payments. This slide addresses both market growth and profit growth by showing that KIM is experiencing both in its properties.

The slide above shows that Kimco has executed well over the last 5 years, with operating metrics generally trending upward. The slight drop in occupancy for 2017 so far seems to me to be due to KIM acquiring some new assets that needed work before some of the space could be rented.

This slide shows some of the details about how KIM management plans to increase the profits over the next 3 years. I like that management has a plan, as this gives me something to measure against in earnings reports. I think a target to grow NOI by 435-585 is achievable and provides enough extra cash to grow the dividend at a good rate as well.

This slide presents additional details on management's plans for growth. This slide provides dollar figures and totals for the entire planning period. I like the added details of a 3 year plan rather than just what they aim to do in a single year. This gives me additional hard targets to follow going forward.

This slide shows how management is focused on increasing small shop occupancy. While anchor tenants are important for many reasons, because they are typically charged lower rent, they aren't the primary drivers of profit. Small shops, which mean just not anchor tenants, provide a much larger share of the rent per square foot of leased space. KIM will generate more rent by filling up these spaces with tenants willing to pay more.

The slide above shows me a lot about how KIM is doing managing its debt. I like it when I don't have to go to credit rating agencies to find out what a company's credit rating is. Combined with the investment grade credit rating, I see no red flags here.

The slide above shows both debt maturities and interest rates on that debt. The interest rates look very reasonable to me. Even the two years with 13% of debt coming due seems to be a reasonable amount to handle and management has several years to plan for it, plus a year with very low debt turnover. All of this shows me that KIM management is doing a very good job at handling the debt.

This slide also shows something I like a lot. I buy stock to get a reliable dividend payment, and so I like it when a company thinks its dividend is an important consideration in being a shareholder. KIM shows here a good dividend and a very nice growth in those dividend payments.

I found good evidence that KIM does have a growing market, growing profits, good debt management and a growing dividend supported by profits. I think based on what I read in that presentation that KIM is a good investment partner; all I need is to buy it at a good price.

But malls are dying aren't they?

One thing I often here when I write about a company that is connected to malls and shopping centers and even more so when it is in the business of brick and mortar retail is that these things are dying. As the chart below shows, e-commerce sales (which includes sales made using the internet for some part of the process and thus includes sales made by brick and mortar stores though their websites) are only 8.5% of the total as of the end of 2016.

While many malls and shopping centers are having troubles, those troubles are mostly confined to the lower tier malls and to those located in more rural areas. The B+ and higher tier malls are not having such problems, nor are malls located in affluent sub-urban areas (like most of Kimco's properties).

Another issue many point to is that a number of big retailers, many of them anchors for shopping centers and malls, are in deep trouble and are closing a lot of stores. The slide above shows some of the bigger names in the news for store closings, and shows KIM's exposure to those closings. Such minimal exposure is not a concern at this time.

Another issue is that some retailers are very vulnerable to competition from internet sales while others are not. In the slide above KIM breaks down its tenants by vulnerability to the internet. It classifies only 5% as vulnerable, which I think gives KIM plenty of buffer. The internet-resistant provide services or goods that don't lend themselves well to online sales. The omni-channel players have both an online presence and a physical presence and leverage each to provide value to their customers. How well these companies will do in the long run depends on how well management manages to integrate their physical stores with online purchases. One way this could work is to make it easy to purchase additional items when a customer goes to a store to pick up their online order.

The slide above covers one of KIM's development projects. One important thing to note is that the site was chosen for easy access and because it had a large number of potential customers close by. Also note that those customers are relatively affluent. This slide is an example of several other slides in the presentation, all of which show that KIM is targeting its growth plans at locations where a shopping center will still be profitable.

The slide above shows a redevelopment project. This was an old site, but well located. Notice how KIM updates its rather tired and outdated look to a more modern one. Older shopping centers tend to lose customers to newer properties, so this slide shows how KIM is refreshing its properties to keep revenue flowing to its tenants.

What does the latest earnings report say?

The Q1 report was somewhat mixed. Rental revenue was down, FFO was flat, and new lease signings were at record levels. Guidance for 2017 was left unchanged.

With guidance for the full year being unchanged, the company's statements that the drop in revenue is not part of a trend are supported. Going forward, I want to see that revenues get back on track in the next quarter and that KIM doesn't downgrade the guidance for the full year. I don't like that the bottom of the FFO guidance is the same as 2016, so I would want to see guidance being tightened towards the high end of the current range, if not raised. Many REITs are seeing a slowing of growth in 2017, so I am not alarmed to see that here, but I would not like to see growth get even slower.

What is a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see KIM has increased the dividend for 7 years.

For my DDM calculation I will use the current dividend of $1.08. The dividend had grown faster than the earnings to support it, so I will use the 6.3% that earnings are forecast to grow over the next 5 years instead of a historical dividend growth rate. Because the yield is so high, I will use 0% for the terminal growth rate.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend payments is $22.18. That gives me a buy price of anything below $23. With the current market price being below $18, KIM is a good buy. Remember that my buy price is not a prediction of where I think the share price will go, but rather a determination of the value of the dividend payments.

Conclusion

Kimco is a good company with good revenues and profits. It does own many shopping centers, but they all appear to be higher end properties. While much has been heard about how this sector is doing poorly, it's the lower end properties in more rural areas that are not faring well.

For a dividend growth investor, KIM provides a growing dividend at a very attractive price. I very much like this company and have put it on my watch list of companies to buy. While the dividend isn't huge, it is over 5% while the average yield in my portfolio is 4.6%.

