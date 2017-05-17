AT&T: Now Impossible To Ignore

As I write this AT&T (T) has fallen to $37.77. That's 14% below its 52 week high (43.98) and 4.6% over its 52 week low (36.10). The 14-day RSI has been bouncing around 30 for about a month. At this price, T is paying a 5.19% forward dividend yield.

To a dividend-income investor, this has got to look like one of those buyable dips. You can, in my view, buy T here and collect the dividend and do well. The dividend should support the price at or near the current level.

Multiple authors here at Seeking Alpha have argued the case for and against AT&T as it has fallen from its high of a few months ago. My purpose here is not to join that discussion but to look at the income opportunities this dip presents. Perhaps you agree with the more bearish among those authors and see the stock continuing to fall, even breaking that 52-week low in the next four months. If so, you can wait and buy it in September at closer to $36 or so. At that price forward, yield will be a whopping 5.44%, a level that supports the stock price sufficiently that, in my view, it would come with minimal downside risk.

Or, you can make a play for a still lower entry point and get paid an annualized 7.1 to 9.9% to do so.

I'm sure you’ve guessed that I’m suggesting selling put options. I have been selling options on AT&T for the past few years: Calls options when I own the stock and put options should those calls be assigned. My income from the stock is more than twice what the dividend income would have been had I just bought and held it. Although I’m currently holding a largish position in the stock, and there seems to be little likelihood that my June 41 or July 43 covered calls are going to be assigned to reduce the size of that position, I’m prepared to add even more if I can get it at a price near $36/share.

So, instead of buying 100 shares of T at $3766, let’s say you commit $3600 or $3700 to secure short puts instead. Here’s a table for 36 and 37 cash-secured puts for T with a September 15 strike, which is my preferred target right now.

Let’s look at the possible outcomes.

If the stock is below the strike price on September 15 it is assigned to you at $36 or $37 in which case your basis is $35.15 (for the $36 strike) or $35.78 (for the $37 strike). That’s a forward yield of 5.58% at the 36 strike or 5.48% at 37. Of course, you’ve not collected the $49 dividend distribution in July, so a more realistic comparison may be to set the basis costs to an effective $35.64 (5.5% forward yield) or $36.37 (5.4% forward yield). However you look at it, this is an excellent yield for a solid blue-chip like AT&T.

If the stock recovers and closes above the strikes you keep the premium for a gain of 2.36% at the 36 strike or 3.3% at the 37 strike. For the four-months you’re invested under these scenarios your annualized income is 7.12% (36 strike) or 9.95% (37 strike).

My own choice is the 15 September 37 Put. I’d be happy with either outcome. I’m completely willing to take ownership of more T shares at a $35.78 basis cost in September at which time I’d begin looking for covered call opportunities. Or, if the puts expire, I have nearly doubled the annualized yield of buying the stock outright.

One can, of course, look at earlier or later strike dates. Here are a few examples.

The June strike is the only one that falls before the stock’s next ex-dividend date, so you will be able to collect the dividend if the put is assigned. The October strike misses two dividends, so one might want to add another $0.98 to the basis costs if assigned to get a more realistic picture of income for the trade.

Yet another strategy might be to buy put at a lower strike than the sold puts to reduce your required cash reserve. Here's what that put spread might look like for the 15 September short 37 puts and long 35 puts.

T looks to me as a stock that’s offering the dividend-income investor a rare opportunity to buy the dip. As I said earlier, I’m not here to argue the merits of AT&T share price going forward but I align with those who consider the company as positioning itself well for a clearly disruptive environment looming in the near future for telecom. My point here is to show how one might take advantage of T’s falling share price to collect an attractive immediate income return, or set up a continuing income stream at an especially attractive entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short T puts as described in the article. Readers should be aware that I am not an investment professional and this article does not constitute investment advice. I am passing along the results of my research on the subject. Any investor who finds these results intriguing will certainly want to do all due diligence to determine if any security mentioned here is suitable for his or her portfolio.