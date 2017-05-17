Expedia To Acquire Majority Stake In SilverRail

Quick Take

Online travel technology company Expedia (EXPE) has announced an agreement to acquire a majority stake in rail transportation bookings site SilverRail.

The two companies had previously created a strategic partnership, with SilverRail powering Expedia’s move into rail bookings.

The majority stake acquisition brings control of the asset to Expedia, while potentially allowing for an IPO at a later date, a la Expedia’s Trivago (TRVG) subsidiary.

Target Company

London, UK-based SilverRail was founded in 2009 to digitize the entire process of consumer planning, purchasing, payment, reporting and administration for traveling by rail.

Management is headed by co-founders CEO Aaron Gowell and President Will Phillipson. Gowell was previously CEO of National Leisure Group where he built the web’s first cruise and vacation experience e-commerce service.

Below is a brief demo video about SilverRail:

(Source: SilverRail)

The company says it "handles more than 1 billion online rail searches each year…distributes tickets for more than 35 providers and carriers…processes more than 25 million bookings each year and serves more than 1,500 corporate customers worldwide."

SilverRail had raised $69 million in funding from top-tier venture capital firms Accel Partners, Mithril Capital Management, and others. Mithril is a later stage investment group founded by noted venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

Its most recent round was in 2014, raising $40 million to "accelerate the integration of global rail carriers, continue building its search technology, and expand carrier IT solutions."

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the consideration to be paid or the terms of the majority stake acquisition. Expedia did not state that the deal would affect its financial results and only filed an 8-K to disclose the press release, so the transaction is likely not material to its financial condition.

The two companies were well-known to each other before the deal announcement. In November 2015 the two companies announced a strategic partnership for SilverRail to power Expedia’s expansion into the rail business.

Of note is Expedia agreeing to purchase a majority stake rather than the entire company stock. I wonder if the founders are using a version of the Trivago model.

Trivago is a subsidiary of Expedia. Trivago’s founders (and Expedia) retained their stake in the company, even as it went public in December 2016.

It could be the case that SilverRail’s founders and/or certain investors are retaining their stake in anticipation of an IPO in the coming years. In the meantime, Expedia will be able to help SilverRail grow the breadth and depth of their business, further integrate its technology with Expedia’s platform and retain rights to acquire the part of SilverRail it won’t initially own.

Expedia is acquiring SilverRail due to the rise in consumers using rail-based transportation for business and pleasure, especially throughout Europe and Asia.

So, Expedia figured out it could no longer wait to include a robust rail technology offering in its portfolio.

As Greg Schulze, SVP Global Tour and Transport at Expedia, said in 2015,

We know rail is a highly sought-after form of transportation, especially across Europe and Asia, and we want to ensure our customers have a full variety of travel choices when they visit our sites. We've had a great playbook with our other lines of business, and we are eager to implement a similar strategy for rail. SilverRail offers a strong technology platform designed specifically for the rail business and a wide array of train providers. We are optimistic this platform will continue to grow, so our travelers have the broadest possible set of rail options. The growth of rail, and the significant business opportunity it presents is a trend we can no longer neglect…

By bringing a strategic partnership under house control, Expedia stands to reap continued benefits by being a preeminent provider of rail-based transportation options.

