Winning In China's HCV Travails

A field of five of is set to do battle; which will prevail?

The China Food and Drug Administration has recently moved towards opening the country to better therapy options.

China has an indeterminate number of HCV infected persons, few of whom have yet had access to modern cure regimens.

This article will address an upcoming healthcare drama. Who is going to cure China's millions of HCV infected persons? No one knows the true size of the HCV opportunity in China. It will depend partly on the number of infected patients. However, a more important question centers around the amount of resources available to these infected individuals.

This drama is of huge significance to China, its millions of HCV positive residents, and to contending pharma companies and their shareholders.

If it plays out in a normal fashion everyone involved will come away bruised and dissatisfied. If the contending parties, particularly the Chinese government, Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), and possibly Johnson and Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceuticals, take a more innovative approach, the possibilities for win/win/win situations abound.

HCV is a condition that is not always accurately reported in China. According to a China specific cohort of a global patient survey, less than a quarter of infected patients knew what HCV was before they were diagnosed. Even though the disease is not widely known, there are still significant stigmas associated with it. This may explain the wide variation in the number of Chinese individuals reported to suffer from this chronic malady.

By some accounts there are 30 million HCV infected individuals in China; by others there are 10 million. However many there are who are actually infected, they are in difficult straits. China has been slow to approve therapies which readily cure this dread disease in much of the Western world.

An article titled: "Current treatment of chronic hepatitis C in China: Dilemma and potential problems" explains the muddled and unsatisfactory HCV situation in China. This extensive and well documented article in the World Journal of Gastroenterology explores the issues that are currently holding China back.

If modern DAA therapies were approved and available in China, approved, therapies could be expected to work quickly and efficiently with few adverse side effects. The one downside is that they are fiercely expensive.

While it only takes a few dozen pills to cure the disease, each pill may famously cost as much as $1,000. Of course that was the list price in the US at the dawn of the DAA HCV therapy era. Nowadays, even in the US, the price may be considerably less, always depending on who is paying and for which of the several available DAA therapies.

An excellent recent Bloomberg article reports on how desperate but resourceful individuals in China may use self-help. They purchase the chemical ingredients for certain of the therapies which are available from online sources in China. They then either dare to fill capsules with the proper doses themselves or take them to compounding pharmacies to have it done for them.

This can reduce the cost for a course of treatment down to a few thousands dollars. The article also points to medical tourism visits by Chinese nationals to Indian HCV clinics. Such visitors receive generic modern HCV medicine available legally in over 100 poor countries; they can raise the cost to around $5,000, but reduce the considerable risks of the self-help method.

In April 2016, reports surfaced that China would expedite review of HCV therapies from four companies: Gilead, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), and Xian Janssen, a joint venture between Janssen Pharmaceuticals and an affiliate of the Chinese government

Merck, which has been backing away from the HCV market, was not one of the favored companies. This indicates Merck likely did not read any potential for revenues from China as a savior for its HCV efforts.

This CFDA-expedited review encouraged these companies to move ahead in their preparations to enter a new and challenging (but potentially lucrative) market. For example, in the QA to Gilead's Q2 2016 earnings conference call, Goldman Sachs' Terence Flynn asked what the company's plans were for expanding its prescriber base. COO Young responded:

We are thinking carefully about China and how we launch there probably in a very modest, very focused way, very efficient way, should I say. So our expectations, I think, are very reasonable around China.

Since that time, things are heating up. On April 28, Bristol-Myers Squibb announced it had obtained approval from the China Food and Drug Administration. The approval was for its direct acting antiviral HCV therapy made up of Daklinza® (daclatasvir) and Sunvepra® (asunaprevir), to treat patients with HCV genotype 1b having a cure rate of 91-99%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb's press release stated that it was:

...China's first all-oral, interferon- and ribavirin-free HCV treatment regimen. In addition, Daklinza has been approved in China for combination use with other agents, including sofosbuvir, for adult patients with HCV genotypes 1-6 infection. This is the only all-oral pan-genotypic regimen recommended by China's HCV Prevention and Treatment Guideline. Daklinza must not be administered as monotherapy. Sofosbuvir is under review by the CFDA, and is not currently licensed in China.

The release goes on to describe HCV as a significant health issue in China. It cites an HCV infected population estimated at 10MM persons. Prior to the approval, the Chinese standard of care consisted of interferon-and ribavirin-containing treatments thought to have a cure rate approaching 62%. In addition to subpar cure rates, such treatments are reportedly quite unpleasant to endure.

The Bristol-Myers release proceeds to describe the trial supporting the approval. It lists the AEs experienced, noting the regimen was generally well tolerated with only 1% discontinuing because of AEs.

Bristol-Myers does not break out daklinza revenues in its latest 10-K. They are orders of magnitude less than Gilead's HCV revenues accordingly to the one estimate I have been able to find.

Bristol-Myers appears to have a good situation going as the owner of the first CFDA approved modern HCV therapy. Nonetheless, I see it as a bit player. I suspect it will enjoy some successes for a few months, possibly quarters, until a more compelling therapy gets approved.

I have not found any indication that Bristol-Myers itself regards its current prime position in terms of the CFDA approval as a big deal. Unfortunately, its Q1 2017 earnings conference call took place the day before the CFDA announcement, so there was no discussion of China during the call. The call was similarly devoid of any mention of daklinza, HCV, or hepatitis.

A local Chinese based company will also vie for China's HCV market.

In addition to Bristol-Myers, Gilead, AbbVie, and Xian/Janssen, a local China-based company, Ascletis, recently filed for approval of its HCV candidate therapy in China. A recent article in China Daily describes the filing:

China's first oral antiviral drug, dubbed ASC08, for treating Hepatitis C virus (HCV) is going through approval procedure for general use with the food and drug authority. The drug requires a 12 week course of treatment. Clinical tests show it can cure 90 percent of HCV patients, said chief of the development team, Wu Jinzi, who set up Ascletis Pharmaceutical in 2014 in east China's Hangzhou City for pharmaceutical development and production.

I have rated the HCV therapy assets of the contending companies in the following order: 1. Gilead (Sovaldi, Harvoni, Epclusa, Sof/Vel/Vox), 2. AbbVie, (ViekiraXR, Viekira Pak, Technivie, and G/P),3. Xian/Janssen (Olysio, JNJ478), 4. Bristol-Myers (Daklinza/Sunvepra), and 5. Ascletis (ASC08). (Note: Therapies which have yet to receive marketing approval by local authorities are listed in italics.)

While I consider this ranking non-controversial, I acknowledge that others may disagree. Let me then acknowledge in advance that this is only my non-expert opinion on the subject. Further, it is an opinion anchored in time. I wrote this on May 15, 2017. It may change astime marches on. Obviously those who disagree are welcome to do so in the comment stream.

Even those who agree that Gilead offers the best therapies will acknowledge that this does not necessarily mean Gilead will contribute to curing China's HCV positive population. The question of cost hangs heavy in the balance.

Just because Gilead currently offers the best suite of HCV therapies of any company in the world does not mean it will be the one chosen to cure China's HCV patients.

Time for China and Gilead and other top HCV contenders to play "Let's Make A Deal."

There are two aspects to the issue. One revolves around what Gilead will charge various categories of patients in China and what payors in China will be willing to pay. In the United States there is a huge range of cost for HCV treatment. The sticker price is one thing. The actual price most payors end up paying is quite another.

When you broaden the consideration to include different countries, you get an even wider range. I was surprised to read the following excerpt from a blog from Nature:

The list price for a 12-week course of sofosbuvir is US $84,000 in the United States, $50,000 in Turkey and Canada, about $6,000 in Brazil and just $900 in Egypt.

I have long known and appreciated that Gilead has been active in arranging for availability of its therapies in poor countries. The following excerpt from the same Nature article quoted above outlines the arrangement:

Gilead has also licensed 11 manufacturers in India to produce cheaper generic versions of its hepatitis C drugs for sale in 101 developing countries. The generic medications retail for $300-$900 per treatment course in countries where they are permitted; in return, Gilead receives a 7% royalty payment to keep its access-to-medicines programme running.

A WHO article shows how Egypt fits into the scheme of HCV treatments even though it is not one of the 101 countries:

Price reductions For low-income and lower-middle-income countries, prices have dropped dramatically, leading to a scale-up of treatment. The reasons for this are: Gilead has granted licenses for sofosbuvir and ledipasvir to Indian generic manufacturers allowing 101 low- or lower-middle-income countries and Bristol-Myers Squibb has entered into a license agreement for daclatasvir with the Medicine Patent Pool, allowing 112 countries to purchase generic versions of the medicine

countries where patents for the medicines were not filed or granted, like Egypt or Morocco, have been able to buy or locally produce generic versions of the medicines

some countries where the patents for the medicines are granted, have negotiated price reductions with the innovator companies. The steepest price decrease can be observed in countries with generic formulations of DAAs. In Egypt, with one of the world's highest prevalence rates of hepatitis C, the price for a 28-day supply of sofosbuvir dropped from US$ 300 in 2014 to US$ 51 in 2016, allowing for 170 000 people to be treated in 2015, and 500 000 between January and September 2016.

China is not one of these 101 countries that has access to the license. China has granted Gilead a patent on sofosbuvir, however it has not allowed a supplemental application.

It has cost the US health care economy countless billions of dollars to achieve cures for less than a million HCV sufferers. The task has strained budgets of every one of the sundry payors who has been called on to help shoulder the task, the VA, Medicare, state Medicaid systems, state prison systems, PBMs, insurers; they have all felt the pain. There is still work to do, billions more in obligations are pending before the scourge of HCV disappears from the American landscape.

With a market variously described as either 3x or 10x the size of the US market, and a substantially less formed health system, China can ill afford to follow the route of the US. What is China to do? This is a question that admits of great doubt.

China has at least two options it might take. It can either play it straight and negotiate access terms with pharma companies, or it can try to force the issue. It could for example enact a law that pharma companies cannot charge more for therapies in China than they cost in neighboring countries. Alternately, it might try to open its market by manipulating patent protections.

So far China has been playing it straight. However the implied threat that it change course always exists. To me this sets the stage for a deal.

Potential ingredients would be on China's side: opening its market with all required approvals, establishing regulations that would facilitate payment and access by its various precincts and funding sources. On pharmas side: agreeing to allow access to its most effective therapies on a negotiated schedule of costs that would be manageable for existing funding sources.

If negotiations stall additional inducements could be brought to bear. Pharma companies could bring in partners with expertise in managing public health programs to set up clinics to assure best practices in dispensing and monitoring use of therapies. China could offer other inducements, say transferable access to CFDA most favored therapy certificates, access to selected university assets to assist with drug development programs.

Conclusion

It is possible to consider China's HCV issues as problems that cannot be readily solved, certainly not in any amicable way among HCV patients, pharma companies, payors within China and China itself.

On the other hand, it is a problem that can be resolved. The world's pharma companies, with America in the lead have solved the most difficult piece. They can cure HCV and the incremental cost of such cures is entirely manageable.

The issue is can the parties get together and reach an agreement that allows all interested parties to win? This article tries to set out a framework for achieving such a result.

