The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Presents at 4th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Results - Conference Call Transcript

Thanks for being here. This is the kick-off of our 4th Annual Media & Communications Summit, and thank you all for the great support you have given us to start our business.

Today I want to thank Christine McCarthy, the CFO and Senior Executive Vice President of The Walt Disney Co. We really appreciate Christine being here kicking it off as Disney did last year as well. So thanks for being here. We appreciate it.

Given next week's opening of Pandora – The World of Avatar, let us start with theme parks. You are about to open this new attraction in Orlando’s Animal Kingdom, and then two years later you are going to open two new Star Wars attractions in California and Florida. What have you seen historically when you add new attractions or lands?

Christine McCarthy

Thanks Michael. We couldn't be more excited about the opening of Pandora – The World of Avatar. It opens next week down in Orlando, and it has been a project that has been in the works for a while and it is something we very much are looking forward to, but one of the things that we look at is every time we do a park expansion, our project in a park it tends to be unique and driven by different things.

But some of the elements and the things that we look for are pretty consistent. We look to make our park destinations must see destinations. We also look for projects that we believe can not only drive new attendance, but can drive increased attendance through repeat visitations. We also look at improving guest spending and you will see that in things like per cap.

We also look at extending length of stay, and most importantly we look at improving the guest experience because that is really key to getting repeat visitations for our consumers and guests to want to come back again and again. So when we look at all of those we believe that Pandora, which is a 10-acre immersive land, and when I say immersive, you go in and you feel like you are in the world of Pandora. There are a couple of key e-type ticket attractions, but in addition to that you have dining, retail, entertainment and merchandise that is themed to the land. So all of that comes together to make a very, very attractive and compelling experience.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

And on the Star Wars?

Christine McCarthy

When Star Wars – and the other thing I would like to mention on Pandora. So if you are looking for what does it do, and I think sometimes if you look in the past and you say what experience is analogous to it and the one that is most analogous to it is in 2012, when we opened Cars Land at Disney’s California Adventure, very similar type of immersive experience. They went into a park that uplifted the park. We had an immediate increase in attendance and a lot of that attendance was very sustainable.

What it also did in California Adventure is it balanced more of our load, our guest visitation across the two parks, and we expect that same kind of phenomenon to be apparent with Disney’s Animal Kingdom that this will draw more people into Animal Kingdom and will better balance the load throughout Walt Disney World.

So Star Wars land, we also have those coming soon. And the Star Wars land we have two. There will be one in Anaheim, one in Orlando. They are 14 acres, and at 14 acres they will be the largest single themed addition to any park we have ever had. They too will be immersive, and you will feel like you are in Star Wars. Once again the same array of dining, retail, entertainment merchandise and also a lot of characters that will be walking around. So you will really feel like you are there.

And there are a couple of attractions and they are probably these two I would like to mention because I think there are probably some Star Wars fans in the room. One of the attractions allows people to take control of the Millennium Falcon, and the other puts you into a battle between the First Order and the Resistance. So these are things that people who love the Star Wars universe are really going to find compelling.

We believe that these will also drive significant increased attendance that we believe will be sustainable in both the Hollywood Studios, where the Orlando Star Wars is going, as well as in Disneyland, where the Anaheim Star Wars…

Unidentified Analyst

Is there an analogy? You gave us the analogy of the Cars Land analogy, which was really great for Avatar. Is there an analogy for the Star Wars expansion, you can think of something that big that has been added?

Christine McCarthy

I think you could think of it as, [Indiscernible] because the fan base is so significant and so loyal to the Star Wars Universe there will be people who probably have never been to one of our parks that this will bring them in.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, a year ago when Bob was here, he shared a preopening video of the Shanghai Disney Resort, now that is open how has the park performed versus initial expectations?

Christine McCarthy

Yes. I don't know how many of you were here last year and saw Bob’s video, but if you did or if you have been to our park in Shanghai, I think you will note that what we call authentically Disney and distinctly Chinese, and the translation of that you are in a Disney park, but you also know that you are in China. So there are things about that park that are very unique to the park, but it also incorporates a lot of our Disney IP.

So when we look at how the park has performed to date where we couldn’t be happier. It has performed above expectations, and I think a lot of people in this room probably want to think about profitability and two of the last three quarters, so it would be our fiscal fourth quarter, as well as this most recent quarter, we are profitable. And you will see some seasonality for attendance in China that is related to their school holidays and Chinese New Year.

So fourth quarter, you will have the peak holiday season and in the second quarter you will have the Chinese New Year. So those will be the two highest attendance quarters. When we think about some of the learnings and some of the things that we expected or surprised us, I wouldn’t say there is anything that is a big – there was nothing that was a big surprise. But one of the things was where we attendance was coming from so far.

We had thought it would be more of a local Shanghainese population that would be visiting, and so far two thirds of the visitors have been from outside of Shanghai. So we find that very encouraging because it makes the park not just a local Shanghai park but something that is much more national in scope and desire to visit. And that has also driven a very high occupancy level at our hotels, and in those hotels we have been able to get above expectation ADRs and revenue. So those are all good things.

Unidentified Analyst

One of the questions we asked last year, and I think it was too early to find out was how would the park leverage other parks at Disney franchises, so what type of benefits are you seeing to maybe Disney films in China, any [CP] sales in China due to the park visits?

Christine McCarthy

Yes, this is – having the park presence is significant, and it allows us to once again keep some of our franchises fresh in the minds of consumers. One film I just would like to point out that was released in China, and did extremely well was Zootopia. It did 235 million at the Chinese box office. Those furry characters are extremely popular in China and when you see our parades they are very prominent.

So this is something that really resonates with the Chinese guest and that is just one example of understanding what they really like and what appeals to them and really making it alive and relevant.

Unidentified Analyst

Let me take you to something more near term versus you last earnings call, you said on the last call that you expect Q3 parks cost to increase meaningfully, can you help us quantify the increase and discuss the drivers of what is happening in the current third quarter?

Christine McCarthy

Sure. So in our parks business, I think you have seen that we have made a lot of investments to drive growth, and we have also been managing our expense growth. You have seen the combination of those two in the strong margin improvement in the last few quarters. So when we look at the third quarter specifically, we do have both increases and underlying volumes and new attractions that are coming online. With new attractions we have expenses. Those expenses will be preopening operational sales and marketing and three that are in this quarter are Pandora as we have talked about; also Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!, which is in Anaheim. It is at Disney California Adventure. It is a totally reimagined Tower of Terror. If you have been to Disneyland or DCA, that we have Tower of Terror. It doesn't look like that anymore.

It is a Guardians of the Galaxy attraction and it is coming very close to the opening of our Guardians movie, and this is another thing that we think will draw new guests in and have repeat visitations. The third new attraction that opened earlier this quarter was Explorers Lodge, and that is our third hotel in Hong Kong. That is a 750-key theme hotel and that too came online. So you have some expenses associated with that. The third thing that is going to impact this quarter’s growth is a full-year of operations in Shanghai.

So this is the first third quarter where you have a full quarter of operating expense, and the last one I would like to mention is we have an 18-day dry dock of the Disney Fantasy. Disney Fantasy was launched in 2012. So this is the first time it is going into dry dock. So when you take all of those together, the growth year-over-year we expect to be high single digits to possibly low double digits in expense growth.

I would also note that some of the – quite a few of these expenses are related to new attractions coming online, but you will also have some things that will be recurring and that will be things like Shanghai because Shanghai is up and operating.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. So, let us turn to – we are going to go through all of the divisions. Next is Studio, over the past three Disney’s film studio based on our math sourced 60% of the film industry's profitability. It is amazing and the question that we have is, it is business that has always been historically known as risky. You can’t guarantee success. So how have you been able to continue that success over three years in a tough industry and have been able to make that happen both financially and creatively, so what is different about your past three year process maybe other people are not realizing?

Christine McCarthy

Thank you for that question. Our studio has been on a great run for the last three years, both creatively and financially. So there is a couple of things that distinguish our studio from others, and they are great IP and a sound strategy. So some of the things I would like to call out when you look at our acquisitions that have been in the IP space and how they have impacted our studio business. First with Pixar, and all of these acquisitions I am going to talk about they are similar in many ways, but they also have some unique elements.

The similarities are great IP, really good creative talent as well as strong management. But when we look at Pixar, we all know Pixar’s track record. It has been great and one of the things we were able to get with that acquisition was also a really strong creative management team in John Lasseter and Ed Catmull, and at that time we did the Pixar acquisition, our Disney feature animation wasn't performing up to the expectations that we had. So what we did was Ed Catmull and John Lasseter in addition to running Pixar also worked with the Disney animation team and really reinvigorated their process.

And over that period of time they had increasing successes with their animated films, and I will just point two recent ones, and I think you will agree that it has been successful. Frozen and Zootopia, two extraordinarily successful movies and they are also Oscar winners. So when you look at the Pixar acquisition it really, really – not just Pixar but also reinvigorated our Disney animation.

Touching for moment on Marvel, Marvel’s IP we know that its library of characters is extraordinarily deep, and many people know those characters through our films in the Marvel cinematic universe, and those are things that appeal to a wide – in other four quadrant films. So they are not only male viewing, they also appeal to women and children and people of all ages and sizes. So that is another one.

And Lucas, Lucas I think we can all agree had what is probably one of the most iconic brands in film history in the Star Wars universe. And since we have acquired Lucasfilm, we have released two films, The Force Awakens back in December ’15, did extraordinary well. I think it was the third all-time best box office on a global basis. And this past December we released Rogue One. Coming December of ’17, we have The Last Jedi, which will be episode eight and following that we will have [Han Solo].

So you will see a series of Star Wars movies that are worked through our film release slate for many, many years to come. So when you look at the acquisitions and the impact that it has had on us since the Pixar acquisition, so we are including Pixar, Marvel, Lucas and also the reinvigorated Disney Animation, we have released 33 films that have averaged $800 million in global box office. So when you look at it that is what it has really done for our studio.

Unidentified Analyst

With also a low degree of failure rates because what blows you up in any given quarter is a bomb, right, and you have not had from that catalog very many problems getting your movies to a certain threshold in the box office?

Christine McCarthy

Well, that's a good point but we believe our strategy is very sound. But we also know that no studio is immune to a miss. So I don't want to say we are perfect, but we certainly try to be, but we – you just never know. But we do our best. The strategy we have of creating branded franchise films that are [Indiscernible] is very important, and we have also reduced the number of films on an annual basis that we release. On average it will be about 10.

So some years it will be more. Some years it will be less. This year, fiscal ’17, we have seven movies. In fiscal ’18, we plan to release 11 movies. So if you look at what is that 10 movies composed of in general you will see one to two Star Wars, two to three animated movies, and they could be from both Pixar feature animation, two to four Marvel movies, we do have four next year that are being released, and the balance will be filled in by Disney live-action.

Now let me touch on Disney live-action for a moment. Since 2014 we also changed our strategy for Disney live-action, and we are getting more and more towards reimagining Disney IP in the live action format. The first – we have done seven movies. The first one in 2014 was Maleficent, and [Indiscernible] the most recent was Beauty and the Beast. And if you look at those seven films, they averaged 650 million at the box office. So, that strategy of reimagining IP in a live action format has also worked very well for us.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk a bit, and this is a current debate that we have all the time, can you talk about how you monetize your films through the various windows and discuss your thoughts on premium video-on-demand and whether or not this is going to happen?

Christine McCarthy

There has been a lot of talk recently about premium video-on-demand, but let us just talk for a moment about the windows. The windows that we have are very similar to any studio. After release, the home entertainment window is typically first, and that will be both physical as well as digital distribution of the film followed on by VOD. And typically next is the Pay TV window, followed by free TV, and in the free TV window you also have sales to basic cable.

So that is the kind of sequencing of the windows that is followed for most movies. As it relates to premium VOD because our strategy is releasing films that are tent poles. They are branded four quadrant tent poles. Many of our movies are seen as events because a lot of social media leading up to the releases, a lot of people get invested in the characters in the trailers, some of our trailers have been the most downloaded trailers. We have seen all those kinds of statistics recently.

But when we release, we believe and I believe our consumers believe that our movies are best seen on a big screen. And definitely initially and we like them to see it on a big screen two or three times, but because of that we don't feel that we should be moving our movies off of the big screen any sooner than they currently are. So, while premium VOD is probably a strategy that does work for other studios given their films [genre], for the kinds of films that we do, we are not engaged in conversations on premium.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Turning to some products, can you talk a bit about product performance in the first half of the year and what to expect for the rest of the year? So it has been a bit of a lagging category I know – even in the past three quarters or so, it has not been as consistent as it was let us say, ’13 to ’15 or ’16, so what has happened and what do you expect for the rest of the year?

Christine McCarthy

Sure. Great question and I would like a moment to step back and just talk about our consumer products business to put things in perspective. So, if we go back to a four-year period, 2013 to 2016, our consumer products business has doubled in operating income, growing from about $1 billion to $2 billion over that four-year period. So I just want to – this is a business that has grown very – has had very strong growth over a four-year period.

In the first half of this year, back in November we said that our consumer products business was going to have a very, very tough comp to first quarter of ’16, the reason being we still had strong Frozen merchandise sales, and we had the first Star Wars release that hit in the first quarter of ’16. In addition to Star Wars merchandise, we also had a license game by the name of Battlefront. So all of that was in our consumer products number.

So first quarter of this year compared to first quarter of ’16 we were down 25%, and we pretty much said, we were going to be down over 20%. So the first half comp has been very difficult, and the growth for the year – if it was a year-over-year growth, it would be driven by the second half. Now while we expect a very good strong growth – meaningful growth in both the third and the fourth quarter that will come from our merchandise sales related to two upcoming films, Cars 3, which will release in June and Spiderman, in July.

So, right now we are about 6, 7 weeks into the third quarter and where we are now I would say that we don’t – if we are just saying, we don't believe that we could – the second half, including the third and fourth quarters it may not be sufficient to have growth for the full year. So it is just that the first half was tough, the second quarter half will be good with strong growth in three and four, but it may not be sufficient for full-year growth.

Unidentified Analyst

on that point, how important are new film releases to driving growth in [CP] given what you have coming in ’18 and ’19, what should we take away from the pipeline, how important is that to the overall growth of CP?

Christine McCarthy

Well, some releases are – they have been important to the growth, especially when you look at some of the content that has come through acquisitions with Marvel and with Lucas with Star Wars, but any given year can be impacted by a film release, but our underlying franchises, we have 11 franchises that generate over a billion in retail sales, and among the strongest, the largest is actually Mickey and Disney standard characters. So this is a business that has a very strong base of IP and on top of that we have some releases, which add to the franchises.

When you look at these franchises, Disney has a unique way of monetizing and distributing our content throughout our company, across the world and we are able to keep these franchises alive for a long period of time and that is unique to Disney.

Unidentified Analyst

Frozen was a surprise in terms of – Frozen was – I remember when Frozen came, and all of a sudden the CP followed, so Frozen is coming in ’19, it is going to be – it has to be different sequence this time, or people anticipate Frozen at retail.

Christine McCarthy

Sure. Frozen, there is a couple of things that are upcoming for Frozen. First, Frozen is one of those franchises that is very appealing to young children. They love the music and if any of you have children, you have probably heard those songs many, many times, but we have a stage play coming in ’18 to Broadway, and in ’19 there will be a sequel to Frozen.

So people are anticipating that but we can keep Frozen alive in our theme parks, not only in the stores and not only at retail, but in our theme parks, on our channels, and when the movie comes out people haven’t forgotten about it. And that will be about a six-year window between the original and the sequel.

Unidentified Analyst

And the movie is in the calendar fourth quarter, it is the Christmas quarter?

Christine McCarthy

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

[Operator Instructions] This is a news flash, if [anywhere] in this room that brick and mortar retail is struggling, as e-commerce grows, how has Disney weathered that trend and how are those two positioned to succeed going forward given their retail footprint?

Christine McCarthy

This is not a news flash. It is right. I think anyone who follows consumer trends in retail sales has seen that physical retail, call it brick and mortar, call it physical retail, is challenged just with changing consumer consumption habits. Our global footprint for our stores business is 350 stores. That has been – over the last decade the store count has reduced by 30%, and it is actually down more than 50% since 2000, when we had our peak store count.

We look at optimizing our footprint, rationalizing the way we are addressing this business looking at how, where – designing our stores to make them a compelling consumer experience to have people want to come in. In general, our stores are smaller than they used to be and not only are they smaller, but they have new IP, incremental IP that was picked up with acquisitions.

So the way the stores are laid out is different than they were a decade ago, and we also – when you look at our stores, the locations of them keep our franchises and our name in front of consumers. So, people can’t go to a Disney park every day, every week, every month, but if you are in a location and your kids, or you are big Disney fans, you can go to a store and you are kind of surrounded by the IP and the franchises. So while we will still rationalize and address this business on a physical basis, we are also investing more in ecommerce and really looking at the direct-to-consumer channel.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, let's go to the networks. We'll go to everyone wants to talk about. You’ve always said and Bob has always said and people in the first row have always said the company likes its hand with ESPN. So what do you see that gives you that confidence to just say we like our hand at ESPN?

Christine McCarthy

Well Michael, I am so glad you asked that question because it's been such a long while since anyone asked us the question on the ESPN. So yes, ESPN is a business that we believe is attractive. We have compelling product. We are competitively advantaged. It is a business that we believe live sports has never been stronger and live sports are now being viewed on ESPN through TV, mobile, over-the-top, digital, audio, and through streaming more than ever before.

And some of the recent successes that we’ve had in live events and I am talking really recent is the NBA playoff there right now. And I am glad to say my hometown team is still in the playoff , guess which one that is. No it would be the Boston. And but the NBA playoff also the recent NFL draft was very -- had very strong ratings. And we are in the current MLB season. And we are getting good ratings out of major league baseball.

So when you look at those, we believe that that's compelling content that people want to see and in fact in the first calendar quarter, the ESPN audience on a year-over-year basis was up 15% and when you include out of home dealing and ESPN watch viewership that added another 10% list to their audience.

So those things I think you would agree that live sports is something that viewers are going to come and view on ESPN. We also and I know there has been a lot spoken about this but we believe we have the sport that people want to see. So when you look at nationals, the important national sport rights, we have more of those rights than all other sports media combined. And we do have some of those sports that we considered most important, NFL, NBA, MLB and really coveted College sports into the next decade. And we believe that that is a competitive advantage.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes and one of the things you’ve said for a years is we need more virtual MVPDs. And now we’ve seen explosion in virtual MVPDs, can you talk a bit about how Disney’s Networks failed relative to the traditional distributor world and the virtual world?

Christine McCarthy

Sure. Now I think remind me to answer that question. But let me first say that our network, our brand consumer demand makes our networks compelling to put on these platforms. ESPN was not in some of the early skinny packages, but it is in the digital platform, Sling, Sony Vue, DIRECTV Now, YouTube TV as well as Hulu. We are encouraged by what we see in those -- in the adaption of those new platforms. I think it's fair to say, these are nascent offering. Many of these have come out in the last year and two have come out both YouTube and Hulu have come out in the last six, eight weeks.

Hulu just came out earlier this month, the first week in May. So we are very encouraged by what we see there. And but once again we are very bullish on the long term, but you do have to have some time to allow for consumer adaption. When you look at one per sub basis, being on these platforms is as good for us as it is on the traditional. So we don't -- so we view these as being great offerings that are important to us as profitable for us and what we like about these new platforms is they are user friendly.

The interfaces keep getting better and better. They are also mobile and Bob I guess talked a lot about the necessity for these platforms to be all of the three, user friendly, great interface and mobile friendly. And when you combine those attributes with a lower price point, we believe that it provides a very attractive alternative for consumers. So we are very bullish on this on the long run and we are still on the early days.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So over the many years I have covered your company it's always been easier to be bearish by ESPN’s value distributors when you're out of an affiliate renewal cycle. So that's where we just beat the value of ESPN. So when will the next refresh cycle start on the affiliate to these sides?

Christine McCarthy

So I think some of you know that we have a small renewal that will be at the end of this fiscal year. Our fiscal year ends September, 30. So at the end of fiscal year we have small renewal. That will start the renewal cycle. That renewal cycle will take a handful of years to work through the system and when we look at what's important to us, we are not going to give you our strategy that we have, but what's important to us when we look at these, are not only the rate that our networks get, but how our rates or how our networks are put on these platforms and also it's really important to understand what the full entertainment experience is what is the distributor going to provide to the consumer?

So we think all of those are very important, but those are just very high level detail and there is a myriad of options and alternatives and things that are part of the negotiating strategy. And while I like you very much Michael and everyone in this room, we don't think now it's the right time to talk about our negotiating strategy for these, but they are coming up.

Unidentified Company Speaker

We are providing guidance into the future. Right.

Christine McCarthy

That’s a good try, but no.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. In the last rounds you launched the SEC network, and you established, watch ESPN as a paid service. What other products do you see? And ACC is a network that is coming to the – possibly come at the forefront, so how big can ACC be, or ACC is one of the product you are trying to establish along the way?

Christine McCarthy

Well I think during this ACC is not yet launched, but it's coming up. During this round of negotiations, we’ll try to get the negotiations; we will try to get full distribution as we did with the SEC network.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. If there was a legitimate concern about ESPN, it's on the changing consumer consumption patterns of sport news. So what are you doing at ESPN to shift this business model to deal with this trend of how all those this now get Boston Celtics news on our phones the moment it happens?

Christine McCarthy

It's a great question and I don't think it's something that anyone has already been thinking about. So, news and information for sports, consumers have changed the way they consume it. And I have a prop, so this is used a lot for news and information. So mobile phones, mobile devices are used a lot for news and information. ESPN has been a leader in mobile and they have done, they have created very innovative projects, products with their digital platform. They have continued to do things like rationalize their apps, combine their apps, look at engagement through their interface, through personalization, customization, use of video that's key for sports fans. And that is all what they have been working on and increasing their integration across all of their platforms.

So news and information is something that is changing and ESPN has been addressing that change for quite -- for several years now. And another thing I just want to talk about is SportsCenter. So there’s been an awful lot to talk about SportsCenter and one of the things that we have done, it really started about 18 months ago, is we have looked at personality, branded personality driven segments of SportsCenter.

So 18 months ago we launched Scott Van Pelt at the 12, midnight hour. And since that time, his show has done very well, and in fact it's the number one show in his time slot for male 18 to 34. And that's competing against some late night TV. So that's a very appealing demographic. We have also recently launched in the 6 PM hour, a personality driven show with Michael Smith Jemele Hill. And just yesterday, we announced, at the upfront ESPN’s upfront that Sage Steele will be going to Bristol and doing the morning SportsCenter 7 to 10, and we’ll also have what we believe is a really good 11 PM SportCenter that will have rotating anchors with some of our four best known anchors including the very engaging and sometimes irreverent Kenny Mayne. He will part of that, and that will lead into Scott Van Pelt.

So we are addressing SportCenter and really changing it from the news and information to more personality driven segment.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. [Tracy] you want to collect them [Indiscernible] questions. Since you’ve been CFO, you’ve really stepped up the buyback efforts of the company. So how do you balance the need to invest in internal growth versus the return of capital to shareholders?

Christine McCarthy

Sure. Since I have been CFO, our capital strategy has not changed. Before I was fortunate enough to be the CFO of Disney, I was the treasurer for 15 years. So I was very involved in our capital allocation strategy as well as the execution of it. So we haven't changed that. We have always taken a very disciplined and measured approach to capital and the first and foremost, our priority is to invest in our businesses. It's investing in businesses where it's investing for growth, and also new initiatives in some of those businesses that we believe can also not only drive growth, but drive strong return.

So that's first and foremost. We also have over the years executed upon a very disciplined M&A strategy. That's also been part of our growth, and I think you see with the acquisitions of Pixer, Marvel, Lucas that those have been very successful and very well integrated into the company.

So when you look at the strength of our balance sheet, which is strong we have also been able to consistently return capital to shareholders and we have done that through not only buybacks, but also dividends and this is something that we view as strength of the company and just last week we announced that we were going to increase our fiscal 2017 share repurchase, which we have given for an expectation of it would be in the $7 billion to $8 billion range, that it will now be in the $9 billion to $10 billion range and that once again just reinforces our confidence in our company as well as our long term future.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes as a former treasurer I don't know if you agree, but the company to us looks very under levered. So given stability of your cash flows why not raise your debt level to something more in line with the rest of the media sector?

Christine McCarthy

Well. That's a good question and other people have brought it up from time to time. But we do generate a lot of cash Michael and we do have a very strong balance sheet. We consider our balance sheet and our financial strength to be not just a strategic asset, but also a financial asset. And we are -- we have less leverage than the other media and entertainment companies, and that's really reflected when you look at the ratings differential in our company versus the other media companies.

When we go to the capital market, the fixed income capital markets to raise debt, the fixed income market really looks at our peer group as being the large global branded company. So we are not comped against the media sector. We are really comped against global branded company names. So that's just another differential. When we think about our balance sheet overall, we think about it providing flexibility, financial flexibility. We have been able to make long term investments commitment on our own balance sheet without structured financing to do but on our own balance sheet and we have been able to do that through cycles.

And so some of other projects that we had that began before the financial crisis, we were able to get continue those projects. We didn't have to slow down. We just continued and completed them on our scheduled time frame. So that's very important. We are also able to when we do go to market we are able to raise that at very attractive levels and we also and I’ll just quote one of the rating agencies that recently upgraded us. We have exceptional liquidity. And what's great about our liquidity is that that has also served us very well during periods of market stress. So hopefully we don't have to deal with things like we did a few years ago with the financial crisis but we believe that we still have the same experience we did back then.

Unidentified Analyst

And you guys don't take film financing [Indiscernible] you don't have to go to third parties for film financing. So you own all your IP and you don’t share the – your upside?

Christine McCarthy

Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So I have some questions from the room. How important are global digital rights when negotiating TV contracts with the major U.S. sports league. So you only get the U.S. right? I know the NFL you've got some global rights, NBA also. So can you give us a sense of how perhaps the global is the rights opportunity is now impacting your interest in negotiating new deals?

Christine McCarthy

Yes. When you look at sports rights, ESPN is primarily a domestic U.S. business. The other part of the world where they have a significant presence and significant sport right is in Latin America. That's – and we have various channels down there that are targeted towards the key sports, one of which we all know is football or soccer, but in base ball, there are other things that are down there, but in Latin America and then we have some license deals in other parts of the world. We have a deal in China, Tencent with Tencent and they recently done other deals in Africa and various locations, but we are primarily a U.S. sports company.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and this, we did hear consider bidding for digital sports rights instead of social [Indiscernible] rights. I think recently was the UEFA Champions League. So with BAMTech in the background, how does the interest in digital rights appear to you with BAMTech developing soon?

Christine McCarthy

Sure. BAMTech was a investment which I just mentioned. So I believe it was about a year ago, yes about a year ago, last August we made an investment of $1 billion for about [30 or third] of BAMTech and we do have the ability to increase ownership to overtime. And they will be launching a branded ESPN offering later this year, but they will be – we are not going to compete against them for digital sports rights, but that's certainly a possibility that we would be participant as a current third owner in those, but the world is changing and ESPN when I look at sports right and when either we are looking at renewals and renegotiation or things that are out in the marketplace, we’ll consider all things and look at the current environment and make the right decision.

Unidentified Analyst

And a question I had, we got and hear this all the time is why would it make sense to separate ABC, ESPN from Disney CPG assets? Some people think it makes sense. So…

Christine McCarthy

There must be an investment banker in the room. That's something that we talked about. We have a fiduciary responsibility to look at things for shareholders, and we are very deliberate and we look at a lot of things and I think it's fair to say that we look at our businesses. We like the hand we have now. But we continue to look at our array of businesses and do what we believe is in the long term best interest of shareholders.

Unidentified Analyst

ABC TV studio, yesterday was the upfront. How do you balance selling outside other networks versus only acquiring your ABC studio content for ABC? And maybe turning around, how much of ABC’s content coming out from ABC’s own production company.

Christine McCarthy

So ABC, both ESPN and ABC had their upfront yesterday. So ABC studios are our in house production studio, and I think over maybe most of the – over 60% of the shares that we picked up this year were ABC Studio shows and I believe we have a piece of every share. We made them co-produce shows in our [new slate] but we have piece in all of those. But we produce shows and depending on our slate when they put together the slate for the week, when they look at whether it's a comedy, whether it's a drama, where it fits in the schedule, our entertainment people at ESPN will make a decision whether or not it makes sense and also for the viewership that we have it makes sense for our views but in some shows that we produce, we own them, but they actually do quite well on other networks.

One example that's been for several years on the air is criminal mind. That's a very successful show for CBS, but we own it. So that's just one example, and there are few shows that we had produced this year that other networks picked up. But we do get first look and we will make the decision if we think it's right for our network and right for the schedule that we are putting out to the marketplace.

Unidentified Analyst

Going back to virtual bundles, you expressed confidence that there will be – it might be positive for the affiliates [Indiscernible] revenues in the industry going forward. Now the YouTube and Hulu have been in the market for one or two months, have they been sufficient to reverse the acceleration or is it too early if not when and perhaps your visibility is not you guys are not up to the so you want to talk a bit about how much you see and how quickly it is helping?

Christine McCarthy

No, I think the question is really, do you believe that the adoption of the digital MVPDs will be sufficient to offset the loss of traditional cables. That's the basic question. I would say, we certainly hope so but these are -- these just came to market. They just came to market, people are going to I am sure they are going to talk about them, they are going to go online. They are going to talk to their friends. Do you like it. What do you like about it, what do you not like about it. I think it's really too early to tell, but we have seen good adoption, which is initial adaption, early days and when you have these digital MVPDs, you got to look at the adoption and also you have to look at the churn and we are hoping that these new products are compelling enough for those who choose to use them that they will keep them, and that the churn will be down and the adoption will continue to rise.

There are lower price points, so we believe that they will appeal to people that may not have traditional cable. They maybe young, they may be getting out of school and they have just moved from their parents and they may look at this as a good alternative. So I think we are optimistic, but we are also realistic, and time will tell.

Unidentified Analyst

And this is a – this is a follow up question. On the last call, and in all calls really, you – the company has always been very open about what you are seeing in the business, right. And you invest in the BAMTech and you have been behind MVPDs, is there plan B or is this plan, is there another plan people wanted to know if the trends don't stabilize or is this the plan B to what was used to be plan A which was just business to business?

Christine M. McCarthy

Well that’s a complicated question. Look I think where we are now in the cycle these digital MVPDs have just been launched. And I suggest, I mean, I came out of the banking industry for many years and I remember way back when ATMs came on and people were kind of afraid of them and overtime I think everyone uses an ATM now. Adoption will occur, and I think it will occur much faster because people are a lot more tech savvy. They know how to download things. They are going to sample a lot of millennial love to sample things so I think right now where are in the evolution of the media business the digital MVPDs we will see how they work.

Now something else may come. I don't know what that will be. If there was a magic holy grail some place I think we would all be jumping on horses and going to the pilgrimage, but we don't know. And I think we are very – we have great minds and people thinking about this it's a topic we think about daily and we will see how this work and I am sure they will be iterations and modifications that will come to the market but right now I would say give them a chance to digital MVPDs.

Unidentified Analyst

I would say last question to wrap it up is, when you allocated your capital your allocation capital has produced pretty good returns away from new network business, right. So there has been a long term strategy to invest behind the whole Disney balance sheet and the whole Disney operating division just around and not only around media network, right. So your -- the ROIC improvement at Disney is coming away from the other businesses are kicking in much more higher incremental ROIC.

Christine M. McCarthy

I think in closing, our businesses are when you look at our studio business, our consumer products business, our theme park business, they are all very strong. There is a linkage between all of those businesses that IT related and once again when you think about what makes Disney unique versus other companies in the media and entertainment world, it's the fact that we take our IPs and we can use it monetize it, keep it alive, keep the franchises alive through that whole Disney ecosystem.

So when you look at that, that has really resulted in improved and very I would say very attractive levels of return on capital.

