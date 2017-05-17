Is It A Good Time To Consider Zynga?

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has finally started to take-off and the shareholders who heeded my advice to hold the stock have made substantial gains in the last few days. When I started covering Zynga in May last year, I was concerned about the company's ability to enhance its margins. I focus on fundamentals and I was concerned about the deterioration in margins. However, CSR2's successful launch and effective monetization of its popular titles increased my confidence in the turnaround and I recommended Zynga as a "hold."

I still wanted to see more improvement in fundamentals before changing my theses on the stock. The progress over the last six months shows that the success of CSR2 was not a one-time hit and the management is showing some serious commitment to the turnaround efforts. I now believe that Zynga has entered the growth phase and it is a good time to buy the stock.

Curious thing about the first quarter results was that Zynga was able to reduce its overall loss despite a decrease in its gross margin. Cost of sales was 30% for the first quarter of 2016. This figure went up to 33% in 2017. The increase in revenue in absolute terms is slightly larger than the increase in cost of revenue. Zynga's top line took a hit of over $8.8 million due to a decline in its advertising revenue. However, even if we assume that the advertising revenue remained the same, cost of sales went up to over 31%. So, this shows that Zynga's cost of sales has indeed been growing at a faster pace than its revenue.

The company has made up for this deterioration by reducing the research and development costs by more than 21%. The figure has come down from over $87.7 million to just over $69.2 million. R&D was about 47% of total revenue in 2016, but it is now down to just 35%. This is where the operating margin takes a boost as we have seen more than 21% decrease in the largest expense from the OpEx section.

Mind you, marketing, sales and admin expense largely remain unchanged. There has been a small increase in both these expenses. However, it is the reduction in R&D expense that changes the whole picture in operating margin calculation. Keeping the R&D expense at 2016 levels would have resulted in a per share loss of 3 cents. Worse than the market expectations of a loss of 2 cents a share.

Research and development, however, is a discretionary expense and the management can easily adjust it downwards. Zynga has been playing with this expense in the past, so this is not something new for the company. For example, in the second quarter of last year, R&D expense came down to $66 million from over $87.7 million. Then it started to rise again and went up to more than $92 million in the fourth quarter of the last year.

This is an expense that has been unpredictable when it comes to analyzing the margins of the company. If we continue to see the same trend in revenues and gross margin, and Zynga's R&D expense follows last year's pattern, then we will likely see a bigger loss for the next quarter. The decrease in R&D expense mainly came from a decrease in stock-based compensation of $12.5 million and a $3.3 million decrease in third-party consulting expense. The decline in R&D expense could reverse in the second quarter and affect the operating margin.

Revenue expectations are encouraging but the cost of sales needs to come down. For the first quarter, the 10-Q explains that the increase in cost of sales mainly came from a $12 million increase in payment processing fees for mobile payment processors. Again, this figure needs to be controlled and Zynga needs to spend less on revenue generation in order to be profitable. Cash position remains strong at over $720 million in cash balances.

First quarter monthly cash burn rate was over $44 million, so these cash reserves are still enough to meet its liquidity needs. However, costs need to be controlled in order to enhance cash position. Zynga will need to spend more on marketing and other operating expenses, which will further put pressure on its profitability. Controlling costs at the start and improving gross margin will help it achieve better margins.

For a tech company like Zynga, margins and profitability measures are usually ignored by the investors. They tend to focus more on technical measures such as daily unique users and unique payers. On these measures, Zynga has shown progress, which has impressed the investors. These improvements are a sign that the management is able to generate more revenue from its offerings. Progress on these metrics is usually followed by better profitability and cash flows. The image below is taken from the 10-Q and shows improvement in these metrics over the last year.

Zynga is still at the early stages of its turnaround and improvement in metrics like MUP (monthly unique payers) shows that the company is able to extract money from new customers. This is an encouraging sign. Short-term profitability will likely remain under pressure due to the rising costs.

However, if the above-mentioned metrics continue to improve, then profitability will eventually follow. Improvement in these numbers will push the stock price higher. This earnings announcement has changed the mood of investors towards Zynga. Another quarter or two of growth in MUPs and MUUs should give momentum to stock price. It is a good time to consider Zynga.

