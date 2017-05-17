Japanese Yen Is Rallying On Financial Turmoil And This Could Be Big

It is an oddity, if you put a frog in a pot of boiling water it will jump out immediately. However, if you put a frog in a pot of water that is room temperature, turn the heat on until the water boils the frog would never jump out but instead cook to death from the heat. And, so with that, it looks like the United States of America has a frog sitting in a pot of water... And someone just turned the heat on. The markets are finally taking notice and shifting in significant ways with risk-off trades popping up all around the world. The Japanese yen is rallying sharply and will continue until the events are resolved. Below is the US dollar versus the Japanese yen:



10-year Japanese government bonds are yielding 0.05% interest rates and the yield is largely flat for the day. Comparatively, the in-kind U.S. government bond is yielding 2.25% but this is down from 2.33% yesterday on the news that Trump may have obstructed justice by asking then FBI Director, Comey, to back off of the investigation into then NSA Director Flynn. This is an impeachable offense as it breaks the law, the requirement for impeachment. Since the New York Times article markets around the world have shifted dramatically.

You could have borrowed money in Japan for nearly nothing (the 10-year is being kept at artificially low levels near zero by the Bank of Japan). Then, you could simply invest the funds you just borrowed in Japan into the United States. The differential is the 2.33% minus the 0.05%, or, you would lock in a fail-safe arbitrage for 2.28%. That is pretty easy money for a little bit of work.

But, there is a gatekeeper to this trade, that being the currency exchange rate and in this particular case it is the USDJPY rate. If your arbitrage is based upon the difference between the

interest rates of the two respective countries, the other aspect of the trade is what you pay for the exchange rate.

With the carry trade, the quantitative mathematics involved are fairly strict: Price stability and a widening of the interest rate differentials. October 1987 taught the financial markets and invaluable lesson: When there is rum oil an investor will get out of stocks and into the relative safety of U.S. Government Treasuries. Basically, you sell all of your stocks and buy something that has what is considered to be no risk whatsoever with the U.S. government. By purchasing large amounts of bonds, the interest rate on these bonds falls because of the inverse relationship to the bond price. This move in the interest rate affects how carry traders locked in their trade, therefore, to preserve profits traders are exiting their trades, selling their currency positions. USDJPY is falling and will continue.

Money is shifting because of the lack of stability in the political world. I am not a big believer that the turning over of a president will have any real effect on the overall economy. In fact, other than waving pom-poms, a president does not have too much control over the economy in general. But, this particular economy has its hopes based upon a massive tax restructuring that promises to make corporations very profitable. Losing the key pom-pom waver would be a real hit to the potential profits of all of corporate America. This will make equities sell off sharply.

In fact, that is exactly what is happening in the stock market right now: the Dow is down some 200 points.

The news that has been trickling in this week is a bit exacerbating. There was also the intelligence material that was leaked to Russia. However, I do not have a problem with this simply because as the President of the United States, Trump has the ability to declassify anything. Also, Trump has touted that Russia could be a key ally in the fight over ISIS, the subject matter of the material that was leaked. Translation: No laws were broken, despite how queasy it may make an individual feel.

So, the markets are selling, bonds are being purchased and the carry trade, which relies heavily upon the interest rate differential widening, is starting to fall apart. This is the very beginning of this move, if it has any longevity. I believe this is yet another step in something that has been happening for some time, a frog is getting cooked and will not admit to it. There is a ton of writing all over the proverbial walls. It may be one thing that the Russians intervened with the American election. It is another thing that once you get put into office you surround yourself with individuals who have an abundance of dubious connections to Russia.

These moves are very likely to continue as more and more comes to light. More selling will happen as it becomes more obvious that the President may, in fact, be removed from office. This could feasibly push the Dow right back down to the pre-election levels of 18,000. Then, I think it will keep on going lower.

There have been a lot of comparisons to Nixon with where the current president is. From a financial standpoint, I am not going to profit hyperbole; we have never been here before with our currency financial landscape. The economies of the world are far more intertwined then they were back in the early 1970s. This will cause far more ripples throughout the financial world. But, the government of the United States will continue on, as the Nixon era showed us. So, while any immediate moves will be drastic there will be a change of leadership and then the economy will move forward.

But, the economy brings up another subject altogether: This economy is sluggish. This economy will likely slow down more from this, which will cause all sorts of issues later on. That is a subject for a later time.

I see the equity markets continuing to be pressured. The VIX is going to continue to spike, something I have absolutely no problem with Since I have been long for about a month from 11.64. The bond market will continue to rally and the carry trade will unravel even more. But, I am not so sure we will see a collapse in the markets such as what we saw during 2008. This may be more orderly once the markets digest what the likely outcome is going to be: A Pence presidency who may very well be on board with tax cuts.

On a side note, I was long EURCHF. It has not moved much. CHF acts as a carry trade of sorts. I am taking profits and am out of that trade because of the potential price movements. In fact, I am a little bit shocked this particular market has not moved yet. But, that does not mean I will go short.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.