Why Nvidia's Valuation Is Still Reasonable

As I'm writing this article, Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is trading at 12x its TTM sales. By traditional valuation metrics, this stock is in a bubble territory. However, valuing Nvidia using traditional metrics is one of the biggest mistakes an investor would make.

A few months ago, when Nvidia was trading at $100/share, we explained why its valuation is totally reasonable (article linked below). We rated Nvidia as a "buy."

Our position in the stock is up 30% in just two months, thanks to compelling Q1 results.

Today, even after the recent jump in stock price, we still believe that the stock is a "buy" for long-term investors.

Great Q1 results

Q1 results were great not only because the company reported higher-than-expected results. However, those results were great because they surpassed the growth rate that the company's valuation demanded. In our article about Nvidia, we mentioned that the company needs to grow its revenues by 26% over the next three years to justify its $60-billion valuation ($100/share).

But, the company reported a 49% increase in its revenues or nearly 2x the revenue the market demanded. Thus, it's no surprise to us that the market rewarded this growth with a 30% increase in Nvidia's valuation.

How much growth does current valuation demand?

Nvidia's enterprise value is 11x its TTM sales. When Nvidia was a gaming-focused company, its enterprise value averaged at 3x its annual sales. Thus, the 8x premium of the revenues valuation is due to recently growing sectors like autonomous driving and accelerators for data centers.

This means Nvidia needs to increase its revenues by $20 billion over the next 3 years to justify its current valuation. Using compound annual growth rate, that's 50% in CAGR over the next 3 years, exactly the same growth rate recorded in the recent quarter.

But, markets are forward-looking, so we believe that for every year over the next 3 years the company reports a 50% growth, its valuation will compensate for the new year recorded, which will increase the stock price further. Remember, this is all under the assumption that markets look at a 3-year horizon.

Is a 50% annual growth rate achievable over the next 3 years?

Actually, we are pretty confident in that. The thing we love about Nvidia's business model is its continuous cycle of invention. Its customers are forced to update their Nvidia products every year or two due to the rapid evolution of the products. Take for example the recently released Volta architecture which will support Nvidia's datacenter accelerators. The Tesla GV100 accelerator will be more power-efficient and more data-intensive than the Pascal-based GP100 which was just released last year. This will force GP100 customers who prefer size and power efficiency over speed to upgrade to the newly released accelerator. Another example can be found in the Drive PX 1 and PX2 time lag; after releasing the Drive PX 1 platform in January 2015, Nvidia released the Drive PX 2 platform, which is much faster and more efficient, in January 2016.

This rapid level of innovation, if continued, will provide Nvidia for a steady stream of recurring revenues over the next years. Thus, it's totally realistic to assume that the demanded 50% growth rate for the next 3 years will be sustainable.

Reasonable valuation with respect to competition

If we compare Nvidia to other competitors, you can find that its EV/revenues multiple is totally realistic when compared to the growth rate multiple. Take a look.

(Data sourced from YCharts)

According to the tables above, Nvidia is rightly valued with respect to Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), it's undervalued with respect to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and overvalued with respect to AMD (NASDAQ:AMD). However, AMD is an exceptional case since it's still a small company that is competing with two giants, which is why it's natural for the market to value AMD this way.

Conclusion

We believe that even at these levels Nvidia is still a buy. The company has the potential to be the next Intel if it continues its exceptional performance. The release of the Volta architecture and the Jetson TX2 GPU (article linked below) will fuel further growth for the company. In addition, the autonomous driving industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 134%. And Nvidia is going to have the bigger piece of the pie in supplying its needed GPUs to the AC's platform and cloud. Not to forget the announced partnership with PACCAR regarding autonomous trucks. All of these sources of growth, in addition to other sectors like gaming and virtual reality, will allow Nvidia to achieve the 50% needed growth to justify its current valuation. However, it's worth to note that we only recommend long-term investors to buy this stock at current prices; investors who are planning to buy now and sell in a few months might suffer from significant losses due to the stock's trend being overstretched which might cause a pullback over the medium/short term.

