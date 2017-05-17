Public Pensions - A Crisis In Waiting

If you rely on a public pension for the majority of your retirement expenses, you might do well to develop a plan B.

There are only three possible options to address the underfunding, none of which are palatable.

The first public pension plan in the United States was established in 1857 to provide income for New York City police officers injured in the line of duty. In 1866, it was extended to firefighters and in 1878, the plan was broadened to provide a lifetime income to police officers who had reached the age of 55 with at least 21 years of service. In 1875, the American Express Company established the first pension plan for private company workers. Those actions kicked off the trend and from that time, both private and public pension programs grew in use around the country.

The number of private pension plans peaked in the early 1980's but began to decline in 1984 about the same time defined contribution plans (e.g. 401K) came into use.

At their peak, 38% of private sector workers were covered by a pension. As of 2013, that percentage has fallen to 13%, an almost 66% reduction. And that percentage continues to fall driven by the employers cost to provide those pensions.

Contrast the above graph with the following statistic. Ninety percent (90%) of government and municipal workers in the US are covered by a defined benefit pension plan. WOW! Not only is the coverage 7 times higher, the public employees typically contribute an order of magnitude (1/10) less towards their pensions compared to private sector workers. DOUBLE WOW!!

For years, politicians catered to public employee union leadership demands for richer pensions. And for years, politicians routinely underfunded those same public pensions. Today, most large public pension plans are seriously underfunded and the funding gap (promised benefits vs. available assets) continues to grow. The balance of this article lays out the problem in more detail, presents the potential options for addressing the public pension funding gap, and suggest a possible alternative for those not wanting to rely solely on future promises from their public pension trustees.

What's Wrong With Public Pension Programs?

There are a number of problems with public pensions. The tactic of "spiking" pension benefits by racking up significant overtime pay in the last couple of years of employment causes many individual pensions to balloon to very lofty levels. Generous retirement terms that allow workers to retire as early as 50 years old puts additional drain on pension assets. Generous pension formulas based on age and the last 3-5 years of earnings which are usually the highest career earnings inflate the pension liabilities. All of these issues serve to put additional strain on public pension funds. But the single largest problem that public pension funds face has been and continues to be years of underfunding by local, county, and state governments. And to obfuscate the extent of underfunding, public pensions continue to use unrealistic expected market based returns to claim that plans are sufficiently or near sufficiently funded.

Despite most state and local governments in the US claiming to have balanced budgets in 2015, the reality is, when unfunded pension liabilities are included, they actually ran a total deficit of $167B. Total state and local government tax revenue for 2015 amounted to $918B. So, the $167B deficit is not chicken feed as it represents a little over 18% of the total tax revenue collected. Did you realize your state was actually running a deficit despite a legal requirement to have a zero deficit balanced budget?

When you look at the long term pension liabilities, the $167B deficit for 2015 does begin to look like chicken feed. When you look at the unfunded pension liabilities owed to current retirees for their expected lifetimes, the gap grows to $3.85B and the gap increased by $434B in just the last year. How much is $3.85B? Roughly, it comes to $12,000 for every man, woman, and child in the United States and it grew by $1350 just in the last year. The really bad news is that the unfunded public pension liability is projected to grow even faster in future years. These numbers are only state and local public pensions and do not include Federal government employees. OUCH!

Interestingly, if you ask the state and local governments how much their aggregate unfunded pension liability amounts to, they would give you a number of only $1.38B. Why the difference? It is because the state and local government pension trustees are using expected long term market returns of 7.5% - 8% in their calculation of future pension assets. Recent returns have not been that high. In 2015, pension plan investment returns averaged only 2.87%. While the pension plan trustees still expect to get an average annual return of 7.5 - 8%, most economists expect several years or a couple of decades of subpar market returns well below real returns of 7.5-8%. So, how does this affect the pension funding gap?

The gap between the value of pension assets and the future liabilities continues to grow. The graph above and the earlier statistic of having a public pension shortfall equivalent to $12,000 per capita (total US population) should be enough to get people very interested in fixing the problem. But we have only been talking about US wide averages so far. If we look at one of the basket case states (IL, NJ, CT, PA, KY), the numbers show there is a real financial crisis in waiting. Illinois sits on the top of the list of basket case states with respect to underfunded public pensions so I'll use IL as an example.

The Hoover Institute Report provides underfunding data on more than 600 state and local pensions. Illinois, Cook County, and Chicago sit at or near the top of the underfunded tables in the Hoover report. In the table below, I used the underfunding estimates for each of the three entities and divided that estimate by the 2016 population to get a per capita estimate of the amount owed by the respective population to the entity's pension plans.

Source: Author

For those of you who live in Chicago, the pension shortfall per capita is equivalent to $34, 268 using the very optimistic return assumptions of the plan trustees. If you use the more conservative return assumptions in the Hoover report, the short fall balloons to $64,734 per capita. Think about that for a few seconds. Under the best of assumptions, the state and local pension plans are short the equivalent of $34K per capita. Under conservative assumptions, the state and local pension plans are short the equivalent of $64k per capita. For a family of three, that's $192,000. And these totals will continue to grow nearly every year that nothing is done to fix the problem.

What Are The Fixes?

The potential fixes for the state and local underfunded pensions around the country are generally all the same and none of the three options are palatable.

1. State and local government employees start contributing out of pocket a lot more to their pension plans.

2. State and local governments raise taxes so the taxpayers can contribute a lot more to employees pension plans.

3. Employee pension payouts get reduced.

There really are no other viable solutions. The status quo, continuing to underfund the plan, is clearly not sustainable and as the funding gaps continue to grow, so does the risk of government entity insolvency. Detroit is the most recent major city to experience bankruptcy but it very likely will not be the last. If you are relying heavily on one of these underfunded pensions highlighted in the Hoover report to fund your retirement and your local government is not aggressively working to fix the underfunded condition, you should be thinking about a plan B.

Plan B would be getting aggressive with a retirement plan of your own. I've written a couple of articles on the importance of starting and maintaining a retirement plan sufficient to fund your own retirement. Rather than repeat the information here, readers can find those articles using the following links.

For those people not comfortable with picking their own stocks or actively managed mutual funds, I can strongly recommend The Vanguard Group of index funds. Vanguard offers both exchange traded funds ((ETFs)) and more traditional mutual funds. A good place to start is the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSE: VFINX). A retirement plan does not have to be any more complicated than depositing a regular amount into a qualified retirement plan and investing the assets in VFINX.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers and to serve as a vehicle to generate informed discussion in the comment posting. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock, bond, fund or other investment mentioned in this article before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VFINX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.