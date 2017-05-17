The Content Glut Is Hurting Media Companies

When we made or original investments in media companies and bought more during the 2015 media stock meltdown one of the greatest risks we identified is that new entrants could saturate the market with content. Over the past twelve months, it looks like this risk has come to realization. More content being produced means greater costs for media companies along with increased competition and thus lower viewers and profits for each title. In fact, we already are seeing the effects of a content glut hit the top and bottom lines of media companies.

Everyone is Producing Original Content

These days it seems that everyone is focusing on producing content. In addition to the traditional media companies ramping up their focus on originals we are seeing tech companies begin to wade into the content game. For instance, Google just ordered 40 originals for its YouTube platform and Amazon announced it was going to triple its spending(up to $260M) on original content for 2017. Indeed, from 2009 to 2015 it is estimated there has been a 94%, to 415, increased in scripted originals. In 2016 the number of scripted originals jumped to 455 and is projected to reach 500 this year.

The content production wars show no signs of slowing. We reviewed the transcripts of each major media companies latest conference calls and found that not only did every single company plan to increase the number of originals that they were producing but that their financial results were already showing increased costs from the investments in production.

During the Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) conference call CFO John Nallen said increased content costs more than offset increased revenue. "EBITDA at our domestic channel was equal to the prior year as higher revenues were offset by increased investments in programming most notably the planned investments to support our expansion of original series at FX and the new programming initiative at Nat Geo, as well as contractual sports rights step ups."

At CBS (NYSE:CBS) CEO Les Moonves emphasized the industries focus on producing more original content "There has been a barrage of new original programming on cable networks these last few years. Some of it has worked. Much of it has not. For many programmers, our proven content presents a better business model than the risk of another failed original." He also said that CBS would be among those producing more "At the same time, we're also creating more and more series for broadcast, cable, and digital platforms beyond CBS, Showtime, and the CW. We now have shows in production or development at 11 networks and streaming services outside of our company. All of this gives us a bigger and bigger library of content that can be monetized across platforms for years to come."

The story was the same at Disney (NYSE:DIS). Christine McCarthy Disney's CFO disclosed that just as with Fox, higher content costs more than offset revenue growth. "Turning to Broadcasting, growth in operating income was due to an increase in program sales and higher affiliate revenue, partially offset by higher programming costs and lower ad revenue. Higher operating income from program sales resulted from the sale of Iron Fist and higher sales of How to Get Away with Murder during the second quarter compared to the sale of Daredevil last year."

At Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) CEO Jeff Bewkes emphasized the company's commitment to creating more content "Sports are what makes - are part of what makes TNT and TBS attractive to audience, but so is Turner's increasing focus on bold, exciting original series." CFO Howard Averill also disclosed that just like every other media company higher content costs hit profitability "Adjusted operating income was down 4%. That's a reflection of significantly higher programming costs, investments in new digital initiatives, and higher marketing spend. Programming expenses grew 17% due to the increased costs associated with the first year of our new NBA deal and higher original programming expenses. And as we've discussed, we expect the new NBA deal will also have a material impact on programming costs in the second quarter." And "Programming costs declined 2% as a result of the timing of the reduction in amortization, which was recognized in the second quarter of 2016. Excluding the lower amortization, programming expenses would have been up high single digits, as we continue to invest in new original content like Big Little Lies and The Young Pope, as well as higher acquired (20:43) programming expenses tied to the delivery of major theatrical titles."

Therefore, we can see that across the entire media industry the rush to create more original content is hitting profitability by increasing expenses. However, there is also another worrisome aspect of the current content war.

More Content Means Less Viewers per Title

We believe that the more content that is created the less valuable each piece of content becomes. There is some finite limit to the amount of content an individual can consume and we believe that people are pretty close to consuming the maximum amount of content they can. Just take a look at the graphic below taken from an article on Recode.

Consuming content is already the equivalent of a part time to full time job for the average American. We just don't see how Americans can squeeze in much more content consumption.

That is problem because content is generally a high fixed cost, low variable cost product. At least, when producing and distributing content you own. Here's a simplified version of the business model

Let's say you produce a 10 episode season of a show for $500k per episode. Your total cost for the season is $5M. Now let's say it airs on one of your cable channels and gets $1 per viewer in income from subscription fees and advertising. The show has 12M viewers so you get $12M dollars. Your profit on the new show is $7M ($12M minus the $5M production costs). Now let's say the channel loses 2M viewers. You now have 10M viewers and get $10M this reduces your profits to $5M. The reduction in viewers flows right through to the bottom line. This is a greatly simplified example of course. In reality a channel will have multiple shows, some originals some licensed content from elsewhere. Not all subscribers will watch all shows so there may not be a linear relationship between lost subscribers and ratings decline. Also the costs aren't 100% fixed as there are all sorts of production arrangements where residuals are paid to various parties. But, the main point is that producing content has high fixed costs and low variable costs.

As more content is dumped on viewers in aggregate the production of original content becomes less and less profitable so long as the same total volume of content is being consumed.

Again, we can see this clearly when looking at the change in FY2016 and FY2015 results for media companies. The table below shows how content costs have been increasing faster than revenue for the industry.

Summary

We can clearly see the economics of the media industry as a whole are deteriorating. It remains to be seen what the new model for the industry will look like and how profitable it will be but it seems that the old model of stable content costs as steadily growing revenue via advertising and affiliate fees is starting to break. Until we know what the new media industry model looks like we think it makes sense to sit on the sidelines when it comes to investing in most media companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNI, TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.