Verizon's (VZ) Management at MoffettNathanson 4th Annual Media & Communications Summit Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

MoffettNathanson 4th Annual Media & Communications Summit Brokers Conference

May 17, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Matt Ellis - Executive Vice President and CFO

Analysts

Craig Moffett - MoffettNathanson

Craig Moffett

Good morning. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our fourth annual summit. And thank you all for the support you've given us as a firm, some of you who saw the last session with Disney heard Michael say the same thing. But, all of us on behalf of the whole firm, we can't thank you enough for the support of -- that you have given us and it's hard to believe that we're now in our fourth year doing this. And thank you for those who are joining us by webcast this morning. I'm really delighted to have Matt Ellis joining us this morning. Matt, congratulations again on your new role.

Matt Ellis

Thank you.

Craig Moffett

Obviously, one of the themes that we're going to talk about a lot throughout this conference and I know the topic just judging by the question I get everybody wants to talk about M&A. I'm going to talk about that with you a little bit, but I want to start with the most recent transaction Straight Path. I wondered if you could just tell us what was it that was so compelling about Straight Path, there was a sort of sense of urgency about getting Straight Path, what was so compelling about it and what do you plan to do with it.

Matt Ellis

Yes. So, good morning, Craig and great to be here.

Before I start, I think we have our Safe Harbor slide, which I need to reference if we can -- if we can put that up please. We'll get that up here in the second; obviously we'll make forward-looking statements this morning. I know it's obviously risk associated with that the full statement is on our Web site.

So, with that said, there we go, there it is in all its glory. So, with that said to get to your question, I just think about Straight Path, I'd suggest you think about in terms of the overall ecosystem of building out 5G and really the journey will be on for the last two, three years now.

When we first started on this, we've talked about -- we felt there was some great used cases around 5G and there was a lot of talk whether the standards aren't going to be there until 2022, 2023. And we said what we think if we put them also behind that, that it doesn't need to be that long. And so we partnered with other carriers around the globe specifically South Korea and Japan. We partnered with some of the network manufacturers such as Samsung and Nokia and Ericsson and you're seeing us really make a lot of progress there.

We've tested the technology first in lab, and then lastly, we took it out allowing to the field. And then, this year obviously we're doing the pre-commercial scale trails that we're just kicking off now. So, what you see us doing is, really building out what we need to launch 5G as we go forward. And obviously, one part of that is spectrum.

And so we have some 5G, the millimeter way spectrum through the XO transaction that got us 28 gigahertz spectrum in significant parts of the country, but not all of the country. And then, when you look at the Straight Path asset, they bring more of that 28 and also nationwide coverage of 39 gig level. So, it was really a case of adding another asset that's, we're going to need to build out 5G and be able to deploy as quickly as we want to. There will be other 5G spectrum that comes available through FCC auction, but that's probably a couple of years away. And we felt like taking the uncertainty off the table anticipating having to participate in the auction. We now know what we have and it puts us in a position we can deploy the 5G solution as soon as they are available.

Craig Moffett

And is it fair that I presumably answer to this is as yes, but your engineering tests have been sufficiently positive to say, look this is actually going to work for issues like rain and trees and leaves and that sort of thing that you're confident that there is a real business case for deploying the spectrum.

Matt Ellis

Absolutely, so those parts are taking out of the lab last year and doing some of the field trials. We demonstrated that it works. We demonstrated that you can deal with some of those issues and how you do the beam forming as you're operate in these much more high frequency bands, which is different than our traditional spectrum. So, we prove that you can solve those initial challenges of people. So, the point we said right, we're going to now test it on a larger scale, which is what we're in the process of launching right now. We're doing that in the 11 different cities which have different topographies and so we get comfortable with how that you use this spectrum and make it work, and then, we'll deliver the business case is coming out of that.

So, those trials are just starting too soon to tell you how they are going. I'm the most eager person to know. But, we should have answers out of that as we get later into the year and then we'll talk more about specific used cases obviously we think the fixed wireless broadband is will be the first used case, and then, after that we'll get into mobility used cases as well.

Craig Moffett

I'm going to come back a little bit to fixed wireless broadband later, but I want to start with the core business. In wireless, it's fair to say that first quarter not just for you, but really for the industry as a whole was a very challenging quarter. And with slow growth in phones, but also ARPU is down and I think was the industry's first ever year-over-year service revenue decline after 17 years of growth. Competitive intensity, I would argue is probably the highest we ever saw in the first quarter. What's the argument that it gets better, first for the industry as a whole and then for you specifically?

Matt Ellis

Yes. So, I would say, look I'll talk about where we are and we feel good about where we are today in the industry, you at the combination of the best network and the largest base of customers. And so, what you saw us do in the first quarter was launching unlimited because we've reached the point where customers were haven't to make a choice. Other carriers are decided to launch unlimited and it was leading how customers to make the choice between to what feature function where I don't have to worry about how much they term using anymore or do want to be on the best network.

And so what we did as we've launched the unlimited and customers didn't have to make that tradeoff anymore and we immediately saw benefit in the results and as I think we said on the earnings call, I fully expect that we will be fund net of positive during the second quarter. So what we're certainly seeing a turnaround in the business since we launch that.

The other key component around this is when we make that change, it wasn't a price reduction. I know certainly customers optimizing and taking advantage of it. And but, also customers stepping out to it, so overall we think that this will not be a negative to ARPU by going on unlimited. And we're just getting on that same level playing field from a functionality standpoint and going from that. So, we like that we'll position today, we're still premium price and we'll launch in a discipline fashion, is that a premium to where the market is because we have the premium network, so we like where we're performing today.

Craig Moffett

Have you seen any sign that the competitive intensity that was -- that made the first quarter soft for you and everyone. Have you seen any real signs that's abating in anyway and what you will be looking for you said phone net ad positive, but what else do you look for to say the business is starting to turn?

Matt Ellis

Yes, so look from the competitive environment standpoint, it's certainly being a competitive to the industry not just in the past year or so, but it's various times over the last 20 years. And I think if you look where we are today, it shows that we compete effectively even in that type of environment. That was safer how the industry plays out the rest of the year and how it gets more aggressive or less aggressive is different devices come out, we'll wait and see. But from the -- just talk about service revenue first for a second, as an answer to your question.

First quarter, we saw the negative 6.1% year-over-year and we said we expect second quarter to be in a similar type of range, but then we said we expect the back half of the year to show improvement in that trend. And so break that a part in it and maybe explain why we have that confidence you will see that improve. If you look at the different components in service revenue, one of them is the line access fee. So, if you go back to August of 2015, when we launched the price plan when we introduce small, medium, large, extra large sizes that was when we said we're not going to be fairly even on customer choice between the subsidy model and device payment model where you're going to go more to device payment.

And when a customer went to a device payment, you go from that $40 line access fee to the $20 that you're correcting the revenue elsewhere in equipment revenue as you know, but from that looking at service revenue you got that trade down. So let get into the third quarter of this year, we have the two year lapping of that really getting behind that and so the headwind in the line access component or service revenue will be less when we get to the back half of the year. And then, the overage component again in the third quarter a year ago we added features to our plan with safety mode and carryover data that's started to allow customers to manage their overage more certainly could in the past and obviously it's a significant feature of unlimited as well that you get there.

So we're seeing significant migration of the base to both the plan we launched last summer with those features and now certainly with unlimited. And so we'll start to allow the anniversary of that as we get into the third quarter as well. And so the headwinds in both the line access and the overage will start to reduce as again for the back half of the year and the other thing that we're seeing is -- we're seeing customers in the base step-up to get to unlimited. It was previously, I'm not sure I want to pay an extra 20 bucks a month to get an extra 4 gig of data, to say while I pay an unlimited and we're seeing more step up that way. So, when you add those things together, the reductions of those headwinds are the way we see line of site to beginning in the third quarter. We're confident that the service revenue, Craig, you get better in the back half of the year.

Craig Moffett

And do you actually -- we tended to do an accounting adjustment for our ARPU and service revenue, I suspect you internally do the same, so that you can get us sort of apples-to-apples view, I don't know what you'll do at the same way we do, but do you think adjusted for the downdraft that comes from transitioning customers to EIP, do you actually get the positive ARPU growth in the back half of the year?

Matt Ellis

I think it's -- we certainly see the ARPU situation improve and the exact timing of that get into growth. We'll see whether that comes in the back half of the year whether that gets to sometime further out in the future that depends a little bit and how things play out. But, to your point that's probably also look at service revenue plus installment payments, is what I'm really interest and irrespective of how I fabricated to bill out and all the mess we've made with this. You get to for the total now billing the customer monthly and get in the first quarter even the service revenue was down 6.1% year-over-year, the billings, the service plus installment billings were up on a year-over-year basis, so that's another reason why we feel good about the business.

Craig Moffett

Okay, good. So then let's talk about your network now because you've talked about going to unlimited and the big controversy I think that I hear from investors is whether the network is ready to handle the kind of load that you're seeing. So, I guess the first place is that I just add 30,000 foot view [ph], how the network holding up as unlimited data usage ramps up and I think the argument was you probably only saw because it came late in the quarter and people had to opt-in, you probably only saw just the front edge of the increase in volumes that you're going to see over the rest of the year.

Matt Ellis

Yes, the networks performing great and it's performing as we expect when we decided to launch unlimited. We started thinking about unlimited last year, well, contentedly we're going to do it, but we obviously was in the marketplace, we asked ourselves something that we can do if we want and obviously the core brand promise that we may consume is about the quality of the network experience.

And, so we said very early as we started to think about unlimited what we're going to go with that. We're not going to jeopardize that brand promise. So are only going to go there, we're convinced that to the network performance can continue to lead. And so, the network team was confident and that they spend a lot of time on the backend of last year convincing the rest of those, that was the case and so when we decided in the first quarter where we saw the competitiveness in the marketplace and we're seeing customers were really looking for that functionality. We've reached the point where we saw network was that.

Look if I breakdown network and I understand where the question comes from. We think about network in terms of coverage capacity. So we completed really the build out coverage of the LTE network really about three years ago now. And since then we've been adding. And there is different ways you add capacity. We think about how the capacity was spectrum. We had capacity with the network architecture and then we had capacity through densification. So from a spectrum standpoint, we continue to deploy more spectrum to our LTE network. Today, we're running just over 50% of our spectrum assets to support LTE network.

So there is significant amount of spectrum we still have to deploy against the current network whether that be the eight of the three spectrum, which is starting to go into service this year whether that be reforming PCs in a 50 megahertz spectrum that's suppose 3G and voice networks if we get customers migrate of those. We've reformed that spectrum over to the LTE network and then I think about hitting into 2018, we're going to get access to unlicensed spectrum too.

So, we are continuing to add spectrum assets for the network, but then you get to the network architecture and whether that be some of the features in LTE advance or whether that be what we're doing with CRAM and those type of technologies. We are more efficiently deploying that the spectrum today, then we were five, six years ago when we launched the LTE network. So every piece of spectrum we have is doing more now and capable of doing more and we see further opportunities to have gains just through the architecture.

And then you get to densification and we're doing exactly what we said we do, when we came out of the AWS re-auction and there were some cities that we didn't win and we chose not to go. We said there was a price of which and makes more sense to add capacity through densification versus the spectrum. And we've done what we said we're going to do by densifying the network and you're seeing the network performance in that time period since then continues to leave the industry.

So densification very much works. There is still a lot for us to do with densification and a couple of other plus points about densification one, it prepositions the network to 5G because by putting the small sales and putting that dot fiber in you're creating some of that backbone that you're going to need for the next generation network.

And then secondly, it's more efficient to densify then just to add capacity through spectrum. For example, here in New York it's certainly a market where we had to add capacity. If I'm going to do that through spectrum, I go and buy piece of a spectrum that covers, yes, it covers Manhattan, it covers the five borders, it covers area outside that too. I may not need additional capacity throughout the geography. When I do it through densification, I pinpoint specific location like maybe right here and I'm able to add capacity here without additional capacity where I don't need it, which is obviously that sufficient. So, we're very comfortable with the network performance in unlimited and we're seeing what we thought we'd see when we decided to go in.

Craig Moffett

So one of the arguments that I think everybody here will be familiar with is notwithstanding all the things you said about the ways that you add capacity, you're still a broad perception that your spectrum constrained and that particularly relative, if you take metrics like megahertz POP per subscriber and that sort of thing. How do you -- so, to say more about how you think about spectrum, used to be you would say I want to make sure I have spectrum to plan ahead 12 to 18 months. Is that timeframe still appropriate and are you feel confident are you -- you do have the spectrum assets that you need.

Matt Ellis

Yes, we still plan ahead, and that 12 to 18 months window is still the right one that we forecast where we see demand going and we see where we have capacity and then you probably see where that equation looks like it's going to break. And then, you architect the solution and that solution is going to differ by geography, I mean, in the old days you still are just put up another macro sales side and half of the spectrum is make that work.

Now it's a question of okay, I'm not going to use small cells and the different type of small cell solutions. So what the right solution for the different where you are going to read purpose small sales solutions. So what's the right solution for the geography what you're going to need to add capacity 12 to 18 months out? And we had -- we showed a video at the sell-side of then last week it's available on the Web site where you can -- we showed three different geographies and how you're densifying in different ways in those different geographies because of the specifics of these location.

So the team continues to do that 12 to 18 months out that's what they've been doing. The thing the engineers are deploying in the field today are things we started planning for in the first half of 2016 and the things that we're planning today is for activity will actually deploy in 2018 and that continues to be the case. Spectrum is one way that we can add that capacity, but it's not the only way and say it's really about looking where we think we see we need additional capacity 12 to 18 months out and then we find the right solution and that is often as much around densification as this is around an eight more spectrum in that particular location.

Craig Moffett

And so the densification story has been a somewhat slower one for almost everyone than I think we would have anticipated couple of years ago whether it's zoning, whether it's the cost of roof rentals and street furniture rentals and that sort of thing. Can you talk about the pace you said you're planning 12 to 18 months in advance for getting that done, but how long does it take to scale a small sales network in a given location?

Matt Ellis

But -- you start some of the points that are there, I mean, certainly it is owning and premising and someone takes time, which is why we plan that for in advance. So that we can get it done. And that's we are -- I think we know how to do that we've been doing it for a longtime. We're showing that we can get there. I don't think you don't just go in and say I'm going to densify the city. Okay, it's done densifying. There is layers to them. You're going to initial densification, you comeback in densify further on so.

And so it's continuous how we do that in different geographies because you're adding the capacity that you're going to need some for us in the future 18 to 24 months out. But, I'm not mostly trying to put the capacity and I'm going to need 10 years now that will be a little inefficient to deploy that fast. So, but the reason why we do it that its just the timing to get the permits to work with the local authorities to get that. I think we know how to do that now. And I think we've demonstrated that's why we've added the amount of densification we have in numerous cities across the country and you see it in the network results.

Craig Moffett

It's fair to say that's becoming a more and more important part of your capital budget.

Matt Ellis

The densification piece?

Craig Moffett

Yes.

Matt Ellis

Yes. I think when you look at the capital budget overall, the number stays fairly consistent, but what is -- what's in that evolve significantly overtime, you think you go back number of years obviously there is around 3G and then it shifted to Fios, and then, it shifted to 4G. And even within 4G, it's moved from initially was about coverage to now it's moved to capacity and within capacity there is the fair amount of that -- the densification. As I said earlier, we're thinking about not just deploying densification for 4G, but how as you put that densification in, we're pre-positioning for 5G deployments as well so we make that asset deployment is efficient as possible.

Craig Moffett

And so bottom-line I guess for me and for a lot of your investors is -- is that the core for Verizon strategy of network advantage and wireless still possible, is there a still room for network advantage to be a differentiator and do you still own that position?

Matt Ellis

Absolutely. And I think that shows up in the numbers we saw in the second half of the first quarter. After we took away the functionality difference unlimited versus not unlimited. And you saw the numbers we had in the second half and that's with the price premium again where some of the other guys are. So it shows the consumers understand the value of the network that willing to pay that premium to get on the Verizon network experience and we fully expect to continue that. And we're -- as I think about not just in 4G LTE, but it gets to 5G, we're confident that we're leading the way that we're going to deploy that first and continue that history of that network leadership.

Craig Moffett

So let's talk about 5G for a second, you mentioned the trials that you're already doing and that's it's maybe too early to report anything back on what you're seeing, but what's your intuition about let's take fixed wireless broadband for a second, what's your intuition about the geographies where it's going to make sense? And does it make sense only in extremely dense markets; is it make sense only in sort of -- the suburban rings around dense markets? Where is the business case play out for fixed wireless?

Matt Ellis

Yes. So I think what ultimately depends on is how far you can kind of propagate that signal, right? And that's really why we're doing the trails to get comfortable with how far really says how far out in that dense urban to suburban ring and so on. It makes sense to go. So, we'll have more sense later in the year on that on the size of that particular opportunity. We certainly think it's significant. We certainly think it's a meaning business case and we look forward to get into the end of the trials and being able to be a little more specific about that, but we don't believe at this point is just a dense urban opportunity, we think it moves little more broader than that.

Craig Moffett

And like in the case of building a wire line network, is it I'm guessing advantage to in places where there is aerial infrastructure relative to varied infrastructure and it presumably it's easier in places where there is telephone polls or street furniture than in places where there is not street furniture, which I guess has become a euphemism for streetlight.

Matt Ellis

Yes. So as you think about it and really what I may take you back from this one is what we're doing in Boston, which is about the value of the fiber network across multiple usage and architecting that network to provide multiple uses whether it's connecting sales sites whether that's a 5G sales site or becoming a 5G sales site whether it's providing a residential solution those as we are in the Boston field with the Fios product rather it's connecting small businesses or enterprise businesses going into the two buildings in the center of the city and connecting those out for enterprise solutions. And then even as we move forward here how do you connect top, these Smart City solutions, the kiosks that are out there that you see a number of cities now to full pass on the way here this morning, right and then the smart lighting solutions and traffic cameras in the like. And so in the case in that fiber in, that's going to support those multiple usage including the 5G business case and when you build, if you think about the fiber going out using the street architecture and as you say aerial plans easier, then obviously when you have to go dig the ground, but it's the combination of those things and I think we've also learned how you go even when you have to put the fiber below ground, we know how to go do that as sufficient as possible.

Craig Moffett

Lowell has talked about the architecture that you're using in Boston and Nick and I some of you may have seen just published a pretty sense of report on the 5G architecture there are small sales part two piece that suggest it's a pretty expensive proposition to start doing 1,700 strand sheet in lots of different geographies. Is it a fair expectation you said before that the mix within your capital budget changes overtime, but is it reasonable to assume that as you start to build extensive 5G that's -- it's going to have to take just paying more capital spending that is in the more capital intensive business thing what we've seen so far?

Matt Ellis

Yes, I don't know that's -- I wouldn't necessarily say that's the case, I mean, we're going to have to say we'll get through the trials and we'll determine the size of the opportunity as we discuss, and then, we will decide how quickly we decide to deploy against. So let's say more to come but I'm not sure that I had to say that's not a foregone conclusion by any means.

Craig Moffett

I'm going to wrap-up on wireless with just one last question and that is your margins in wireless have consistently been the envy of everyone in the industry, but that's what the blessing and the curse, right, I mean, there is some who would argue that we've seen peak margins that will never be sustainably that good. There are others that would say now you've actually got as upgrade rates stay low and you keep taking cost out of the business. How do you think about those two things and how do you think about the margin trajectory of the wireless business as you look out?

Matt Ellis

Yes, I like that question, we've -- I think we've got it for a number of years now and we keep getting asked it because we keep producing the margins, right. So, look it's about continuing to improve the efficiency of the business. And we don't always talk about probably as much as we should do. But, there is a number of ways you see as continuous to improve the cost side of the wireless business. It starts with network and as we deploy the network more efficiently this year than we did last year and the year before that the cost of it comes down. And we're constantly doing that and that's being something that each generation of the wireless industry you've seen us do that the first year of any of the generations is the most expensive cost per bit and it continues to come down from that and we could see a continued line of site with the LTE network to continue to bring down that cost a bit through the remainder of this year, next year and going forward.

So the network piece, we think continuous to get more efficient and then as you think about other parts of the cost structure from a distribution standpoint, we think there is still opportunity to reduce the cost of the distribution side by making distribution more of a digital first activity. And so there is opportunities there to continue to reduce the cost and then on the customer care side, we continue to work and understand what's causing customers have to call and takeaway those reasons as causing them to call. And if there are things they need to do, how can you do that in a self so fashion with the app we launched last year, there is a number of things that customer use we have to make a call and they can now do on their own time and just take care of themselves, so…

Craig Moffett

And is it fair to say that the customer who is on an unlimited plan has a lot fewer reasons to call?

Matt Ellis

Yes. I mean there is obviously less things they have to call about so that helps the cost side of the equation. So there is a number of levers there to continue to drive the costs side, whether it's network, distribution care, other things, too. So, that's an every year activity for us. It's not just kind of a one-off program.

Craig Moffett

It used to be in these interviews we would say now let's turn to the wireline business, but in some ways, the wireline business isn't really a separate business anymore. A lot of what you've been talking about is really the integration of wireless and wireline. So, let me step back for a second because you've divested a lot of your wireline assets to frontier in a couple of sequential transactions. But on the other hand, you seem to be increasing your dependence on wires. Can you talk about that -- that tradeoff of on one-hand covering wires whether from someone else or building more and on the other hand divesting some of what you already have?

Matt Ellis

Yes. We still very much do have two segments, how we think about go to market, we go to market with wireless products and services and go to market with wireline products and services, that's not fundamentally changing. What you're seeing change a little bit more is the network provisions that historically we've talked about the wireline network and the wireless network and as you said that's where you're seeing more convergence because the wireless network that the reach of fiber into the wireless network or wires in general is a lot more than used to be as you move from a macro sales site network to one with more small cells in.

So, what's important to how the products and services we offer whether that's a wireline or wireless to wireline or wireless customer is the quality of that fiber asset in the underlying network architecture and so you've seen the things we've done around that certainly talked a little bit about Boston and how we're building the network there and you should think about as a blueprint for how we're building fiber in other locations as well.

You mentioned we've divested some assets obviously the last one was the trade geographies that we've divested the frontier last year. What we really did as we took those properties and still had a large amount of copper in them. We've divested those and we took the proceeds and use that to buy the XO asset, which gave us fiber metro rings in 45 of the top markets around the country. So, we are certainly committed to the wireline asset. It's the foundation of the networks both the provision wireline and wireless. And in addition to obviously buying assets like XO, you see the agreements recently with Corning and Prysmian to spend $1.3 billion over the next three years buying fiber. So, we're committed to the wireline business because it's really -- it's the backbone of all of the network services that we're offering.

Craig Moffett

One of the alarming numbers to me that I saw in anybody's first quarter report was the decline -- the rate of decline in AT&T's wireline business, in their commercial wireline business -- it was much more of a constant trajectory that it's been a -- it's not an easy business, but they had a very deep acceleration in the rate of decline in commercial wireline. Are you seeing -- what are you seeing or is that a [Canadian] [ph] coal mine for that industry, and that segment as a whole is getting more challenging?

Matt Ellis

I think we're seeing the continuation of the trends you're seeing in the results of the past few years now. So, we've done a couple of things in that space, we've -- first of all at the start of this year we've talked about reporting of those customer segments. We used to have consumer mass business and then enterprise and within that you had within consumer mass business, it was obviously, consumer was the primary focus. And then within enterprise certainly the larger customers of the focus and so we brought at the mass business out of the consumer piece, we brought the more medium size business out of the enterprise and perform that new customer group. And they are very much focused on the SMB space including state and local government in education institutions. And so now that we got a group and so we focus on that category for developing product offerings where you may bundle the voice and data needs of those types of customers in a product that fits for them. And we're optimistic that will help us to offset some of the secular declines in just from legacy, voice and data from copper based services.

When you get to the enterprise base, you actually got some of those secular declines that we're seeing out for few years. But, I think we have been the first to deploy some of the SD-WAN products in that space and seeing great take rates from customers. And so we got those product offerings out there, so network virtualization offerings out there that are really allowing us to grow those businesses that offset some of the secular decline.

So, we are confident that the revenue trajectory we are being -- we are still being that low single-digit negative number where we see the things we are doing in terms of new products and services providing off an offset to the decline on the legacy that we don't see any significant like downward trend that you discussed.

Craig Moffett

And what about in the consumer business, what's the future of Fios for you?

Matt Ellis

Fios is a great business. I mean it's -- I think you see in this quarter we've added some things with around the gigabit connection.

Craig Moffett

And had that had real traction?

Matt Ellis

We are seeing some tractions. Certainly, what you've got is and it continues to be -- because of the symmetrical upload and download speeds. We believe it is a superior product, other products that are out there and when we put the right offering out there around it, we see it resonate in the marketplace.

So, it continues to be in -- broadband is going to be very important to the home connection going forward. More so today than it was yesterday and more so tomorrow than yesterday. Customers have continued to connect more devices in their home to their broadband network. And so, having that broadband network that can handle all those connections on it is incredibly important and we think the Fios network gives consumers the best broadband network that -- to handle with that.

Craig Moffett

And so that, I take it -- that is still a business that you see as strategically core?

Matt Ellis

I think offering broadband in-home solutions is still…

Craig Moffett

Northeast as I always…

Matt Ellis

Yes. At this point certainly in the northeast is where we got that footprint and but we think that continues to be very important product.

Craig Moffett

And I guess the same question I ask about on the wireless side, wirelines margins have actually been one of the untold stories, you actually had a nice turn in wireline margins. How much more runways there for wireline margins or lapping the Frontier transaction that we now seen most of what we are going to get?

Matt Ellis

Yes. We said we would take out the stranded cost with the Frontier transaction the teams worked well there. And you are also getting to the point this year, where you are going to lap some of the benefits coming out of the labor contract last year. But, we said and certainly first quarter came in a little north of 22%. Let's say fluctuations in the margin throughout the year as we typically doing wireline. But, for the year as a whole, we certainly think we're better than the year ago, below 20% range.

And we are continuing taking cost out of -- as we go forward. I think that the wireline team because of some of those secular declines that we talked about have been out there for a while. The team really knows how to continue to attack the cost side of the equation and you see that -- and that's why you see the results and the margins you do. So, we think, as I say, it will be in the low 20s and we will -- let's see what we can do next year on top of that.

Craig Moffett

I guess the one last thing we haven't talked about yet within the portfolio is AOL and Yahoo. Is that big enough to move the needle as a growth driver?

Matt Ellis

Yes, absolutely. I mean so just that we close when you take the two businesses even without any integration benefit, the $7 billion business on an annualized run rate. So, that's not small by any means. And you had Tim talk about last week; his goal is to get by 2020 up to around $10 billion or so. So, that business has the ability to move the needle. We think there is tremendous advantage of bringing the Yahoo, the eyeballs they have, the content platforms they have into -- merger that with the AOL content and then you got the ad tech platform underneath and that's -- the challenge today with the current business is just not having as many eyeballs there as we need to drive the growth there, when you bring the volume of eyeballs that Yahoo has and you start building out these super challenge that we talked about around news and sports and finance and tech and lifestyle and so on. There is a tremendous opportunity to build a very good platform. Tim likes to talk about building the brands that consumers love and building platforms that companies love and that's the challenge the team is working on. They got a great integration plan. They are ready to go and we look forward to closing and getting on with it.

Craig Moffett

We were joking about Game of Thrones before and there is certainly a sense pervading this summit of that there is this sort of dependency of a huge wave of M&A coming. Your strategy has been pretty different than -- certainly than AT&T. But, then a lot of peers and then a lot of what people expected and that you have done a series of what by contrast or relatively small deals, now we are straight past but previously with Yahoo and then going back to AOL. Nothing like the kind of giant deals that some people have speculated about.

Before we talk about what -- that piece of it, when I look across the portfolio can you get this business back to consolidated GDP like growth without big acquisitions?

Matt Ellis

Absolutely. And look you start with service revenue and what is, obviously that is the biggest part of the business today and just moving that piece. So, we talked about some of the headwinds are in the service revenue piece right now that we line of sites as we get to the second half of the year start to anticipate. So, excited about that. Certainly with the change in the customer acquisition metrics pre-imposed on limited makes us feel good about the impact on service revenue and wireless.

So, as we say we expect service revenue trends to improve in the second half of the year and get back to year-over-year number during the course of 2018. So that will be a significant move from what you've seen over the past year or so.

Wireline we talked about we think a lot of the trends there are -- you are going to see what we have been seeing. And then, the growth from the new businesses, we certainly think the combination of AOL Yahoo an obvious $7 billion business, it will grow significantly from there. And even Telematics with the acquisitions we did last year, does now a business, it's about $1 billion annual run rate from a revenue standpoint with significant growth ahead of it. So, you add all of those things up and we certainly see that there is path to revenue growth as you go forward here, as you just kind of work through those headwinds over the course of the next few months and quarters and you get back to just the businesses we own and closing the Yahoo and being where we need to be.

Craig Moffett

So, now let's talk about the topic everybody wants to talk about. We've made jokes about whether it's the dating game or tender or all those kinds of all the different combinations that everybody wants to make for everybody else. And everybody would claim billionaire match maker here. You've been matched to wireline asset, the cable operators and to be fair, you -- the company didn't go out of your way to dispel the idea that you might be interested in buying cable. You've also been speculated as a buyer of big spectrum assets. You have been speculated as a buyer of content companies. And talk about each of those things if you will, and just kind of how you think about this -- strategic sufficiency of the portfolio and what each of those things might bring?

Matt Ellis

So, let me maybe take it to a high level first and think about -- talk about how we think about M&A in general. You start with -- you have the strategy of what it is, you are trying to do with the business, how you are going to grow the business going forward. And then, the question comes does M&A provide an opportunity to accelerate the execution of that strategy and do it in a manner that generates additional shareholder value that is just organically building and executing that strategy.

Craig Moffett

So that seems like -- that's distinct from say, we are not diverse, we are not talking about M&A as diversification, we are talking about it in service of our existing assets, is that fair to say that's the guiding…

Matt Ellis

We always have to articulate how M&A fits with the existing strategy of the business, okay? And so, when you apply those two screens, does it accelerate the execution of the strategy and can you do it in a fashion that create shareholder value, a large number of opportunities don't survive going through those two screens.

And you've seen the things we have done and it's been different to what some other folks have done. Look, India we think about kind of network assets and fiber assets, we talked a bunch over the past few months about why we think fiber is important, the fact there is a lot of fiber that's out there. But, it's not really the fiber that we are looking for to execute our strategy and how we want to build the network and it just kind of converged fiber network that we have spoken about.

So, look at this and asset out there that allows us to accelerate the deployment of that in a way that creates shareholder value, we certainly we look at that. But, as you heard Lowell said in the TV interview did a couple of weeks ago, we haven't seen anyone who has got the network architecture that we are looking for. And certainly by the agreements that we talked about with Corning and so we've shown that we're certainly comfortable just organically adding to that network capacity to get where we want to go. And I think that same type of thinking applies across other spaces too.

Craig Moffett

So the spectrum and content same concepts?

Matt Ellis

The spectrum -- as it relates to LTE as I think about spectrum, you say okay I know I need to continue to add capacity to LTE network, we talked a lot about earlier. And I can't do that by adding spectrum. So, said all along that spectrum at the right price is certainly something that we would have a conversation about. We buy spectrum in the secondary market all the time. We did a number of transactions last year and continue to do so. So spectrum at the right price is certainly something we do.

But, we have other opportunities to densify the network and get what we need to. When you move to 5G, we said we don't have the spectrum that we need, we are not sure that we want to wait for an option. And the certainly around timing of that and you don't know how an auction is going to play out. We said let's go ahead and go get that spectrum and certainly we have done that through both XO and now Straight Path, so that we can execute how 5G strategy on the timeline we want to and not have to wait for the asset to be available.

And then, as you think about content look. The content industry is changing; we've all talked a lot about some of the pressure in linear TV. But, just because of that pressure that doesn't mean consumers are consuming less content. They are just doing in a very different way, and certainly the -- as we bring AOL and Yahoo together under the Oath brand. We think that will be a significant platform of which consumers come and consume content. Some of that content we own. We own some today with AOL as things like Huffpost and Tech Crunch and so on. And certainly, Yahoo has a good amount of its own content, but we are also confident with the ad tech platform we can participate in the monetization of that through digital rights and not having to own all the content that comes through there as well.

So, look we're constantly looking at, how the content evolving as the way people consuming is evolving and we will see the best way for us to participate. We are happy getting digital rights as we do today. And using that as the way that we can then monetize through the ad tech platform.

Craig Moffett

So, I want to wrap-up with a question about the balance sheet. There is just the 8-K that came out about a week or so about the S&P change in targets. Is there anything you can add about the trajectory of your leverage ratios and your targets?

Matt Ellis

Yes. Really that was -- all that was really about was the trajectory hasn't changed as we said in the release. We are committed to a strong balance sheet with improving credit metrics. And so, I don't see a change in the trajectory, the reason why we issued that 8-K was of course, S&P too changed their view of the industry and therefore their requirement to get to the higher credit metric move and that was one we saw. We are not sure our trajectory was online with that new numbers. So, we felt that it was the right thing to do to communicate to our investors.

But, the way we are managing the balance sheet hasn't changed as the result of them kind of changing that metric. So, I continue to expect, I will see the same improvement in the credit metrics that I would have done if they have left that threshold in the place they previously had them.

Craig Moffett

And we are just about out of time, so, I want to leave it for you to -- as you look out at the audience, you've got an awful a lot of either shareholders or potential shareholders here. What do you think that they might not understand or should understand better about Verizon. And make the case for why at this valuation they have to own Verizon?

Matt Ellis

Look, I see tremendous opportunities across our businesses we go forward and that's of many levels. Look, and it stops with the portfolio of network assets we have that allows to be the network leader today but also as we get into next generations of technology.

So, we have the best LTE network, we have great fiber assets and we are leading the way as we go to 5G undeniably so. So, when I think about that network is the foundation of the strategy and allow us to do things at a faster pace, then I think a lot of the other folks that we compete with. And so then, we have those network functions both now and as we think looking forward and you combine that with the base of customers we have. The products and services that we have the opportunity to develop and enrich people's life in this connected world that we live in, we have the opportunity to do things at a scale that I don't think anyone else has.

And so that's a tremendous opportunity and you add-in what we are doing with some of the new businesses and so, we got into those businesses, we were comfortable with them and then we decided, okay, now, it's the time to add scale, so we certainly done that and we will talk about what we are doing with Oath and we are doing in Telematics and those businesses come in together. So there is a number of opportunities for us lead going forward and to generate significant shareholder value.

And I look forward to being back here and we can talk about the progress that we've made and I'm very confident that we are going to deliver on across that portfolio.

Craig Moffett

Matt, I look forward to that as well. And I thank you for coming this year and I thank all of you for joining us.

Matt Ellis

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A

