3 Biotech Stocks With Improving Fundamentals

In spite of the run-up, shares of Sage Therapeutics still appear slightly undervalued and have been the subject of much takeover speculation.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals could see significant earnings growth in part due to the launch of Vyxeos in the second half of the year.

Sometimes it can be much more feasible to identify healthcare companies on the rise than turnaround plays.

While I love a good turnaround play as the upside can be quite substantial, many times it is much more feasible to identify companies whose fundamentals are steadily improving. Instead of fighting against the tide, at times it makes sense to join the crowd when they are right with the caveat that the stock still be sufficiently undervalued and not overly run up as is often the case when optimism abounds.

In the case of biotech companies, especially those that are still clinical stage and making losses year over year, improving fundamentals can mean clinical or regulatory progress, as well as data that surprises to the upside and/or other positive turn of events that positively impact the story.

Below I present three such ideas to readers.

Stock #1: Ignyta, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

RXDX data by YCharts

On May 15th, the small biotech firm announced drug candidate entrectinib had been granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of NTRK fusion positive, locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors in adult and pediatric patients who have either progressed following prior therapies or have no acceptable standard treatment.

Competitor Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) currently sports almost triple the market capitalization of the former company, but with breakthrough therapy designation awarded, analysts have noted that Loxo's time to market advantage has been reduced by four months and Ignyta could launch its drug candidate (if approved) in late 2018 or early 2019. Additionally, it could be speculated that the receipt of the BTD could be viewed as indirect support by the FDA and in light of which the company's shares could move significantly higher as they are revalued in light of increased optimism on the drug's prospects.

With a recently priced secondary in which 12.5 million shares were sold at $6.15, the company has a solid cash position to continue to progress its lead treatment and associated pipeline of assets. In the last quarterly update, management gave an update on the STARTRK-2 trial, which was more than 85% enrolled and interim data from 32 ROS1 fusion positive NSCLC patients demonstrating 75% confirmed RECIST ORR and 17.2 month DOR. Also of note, seven of 11 (64%) ROS1 NSCLC patients with CNS metastases demonstrated confirmed RECIST ORR.

I have previously presented Loxo as an intriguing idea for readers that has performed well, and I believe it is definitely worth its current valuation. While it deserves to be valued at a premium, the magnitude of the disconnect appears to be exaggerated, and in light of the recent breakthrough drug therapy designation I wouldn't be surprised to see shares of the smaller firm revalued in the near to medium term. Risks include clinical setbacks, disappointing data and especially competition, as dilution is now off the table in light of the recent offering.

Stock #2: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

JAZZ data by YCharts

Shares have finished relatively flat over the past year, although they have rebounded nicely since December.

In the first quarter, revenues increased 12% to $376 million, and Wall Street appeared somewhat relieved when management was able to settle patent litigation with the first ANDA filer for its treatment Xyrem. The potential launch of Vyxeos in the second half of the year could provide quite a bump to earnings and revenue as well as providing a catalyst that could attract run-up traders. Positive top-line results for JZP-110 in obstructive sleep apnea and narcolepsy was well received by investors, as was data for Xyrem in pediatric narcolepsy.

The company had a $407.0 million cash position while outstanding long-term debt of $2.0 billion is a bit worrisome. Readers might remember that the company purchased Celator Pharmaceuticals in 2016 for $1.5 billion in cash, betting big that Vyxeos could achieve peak sales of $300 million to $400 million. Additional upside is quite probable from expanding the label into other AML patient populations and blood cancers.

For 2017, management is guiding strong top-line growth and revenue of $1.63 to $1.7 billion, valuing shares currently around five times that figure. When the company's significantly deep early- to mid-stage pipeline is taken into account, I believe further upside is probable, although readers interested in the story might want to wait for a significant correction before initiating or adding to their positions. Risks here include patent litigation, competition, clinical and regulatory setbacks, and continued sales growth, among others.

Stock #3: Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE data by YCharts

Shares have been on a tear in the past year having doubled as a result of positive data and increased investor optimism. In February, the $2.6 billion company announced promising top-line data from the first part of a phase 2 trial utilizing SAGE-217 in treating major depressive disorder. The company's next generation GABA modulator showed encouraging efficacy with 85% of patients showing at least a 50% reduction in their HAM-D scores (measure of MDD symptoms) while 62% achieved remission as defined by HAM-D score of less than or equal to 7.

The company is facing several large market opportunities in the areas of postpartum depression, essential tremor and Parkinson's disease, as well as MDD as mentioned above. Lead drug candidate brexanolone is in pivotal studies with data coming in a few months and in the second half of the year, and if results are sufficiently positive, we could see commercial launch in 2018. With peak sales in the $1 billion to $2 billion range, the company is very high on my list of potential takeout targets in 2017 or 2018.

Quite a few well-known funds see promise here as well, with large stakes owned by BB Biotech, Palo Alto Investors, Oak Ridge Investments, and FMR.

Additional upside exists in the company's early stage NMDA assets in phase 1 trials, as it is hypothesized that this receptor system could be very important in targeting neuropsych disorders due to its role in brain network balance and plasticity.

Risks include disappointing data, regulatory downthumb, and competition, among others.

