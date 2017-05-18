The Short Case For Six Flags

Target Price and Rationale

Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) is a medium-quality cyclical business trading at a growth-inflated multiple and facing near-term headwinds and misunderstood recent business performance. A short sale is warranted due to: (1) non-recurring attendance gains rolling off, (2) misunderstood pricing dynamic versus peers, (3) tax loss carryforwards depleting shortly, (4) substantial cash usage unsustainable due to leverage, (5) multiple re-rating from elevated levels, and (6) significant insider selling. A conservative base case that assumes continued 2% attendance and 2% pricing growth, increased season pass mix, and 6-9 international parks signed up by 2022, and a 12x forward exit multiple suggests a 12/31/18 price target of $43, or a 31% return including dividends and borrowing costs.

Relevant Comps

Six Flags is a regional theme park operator. Direct comps include fellow regional theme park operator and closest comparable company Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN), as well as destination park operators of SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS) and Disney (NYSE:DIS). Outside the set of theme park operators is a broader secondary set of recreational, discretionary spending comps including ski slope operators Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Compagnie des Alpes (ENXTPA:CDA), golf course operator ClubCorp Holdings (NYSE:MYCC), and movie theater operator Regal Entertainment (NYSE:RGC).

SIX trades at a significant premium to peers: 17.4x LTM EBITDA multiple vs. <12x for all remaining parks peers (11.6x parks peers' average) and 10.7x average for the secondary recreational, discretionary spending comps. SIX trades at a premium across all conceivable metrics (EV/Sales, EV/EBITDA-CapEx, EV/EBIT, P/E, P/Adj. FCF, etc.), and at a premium on forward 12-month and forward 24-month EBITDA multiples. SIX’s valuation gap versus peers has grown over the past couple years. The gap was historically justified for several reasons, including sizable NOLs driving minimal taxes and a higher growth profile; however, NOLs are expiring within ~12 months, and non-like-for-like growth drivers (i.e. Q4/Q1 events growth, season pass penetration) are likely to diminish moving forward, which should drive multiple compression towards historical levels.

Catalysts

There are several hard catalysts at play described at depth in the write-up. Succinctly, the catalysts include: (1) Attendance missing Street estimates as non-comparable year-over-year boosts of season pass mix and incremental Q4/Q1 event introductions cease, (2) NOL depletion and cash taxes driving capital allocation changes and multiple re-rating, (3) international expansion stumbling, (4) SIX financed tickets’ program facing churn and/or nonpayment, and (5) economic outlook degrading.

Investment Thesis

SIX represents a medium-quality cyclical business burdened by inflated growth projections, misunderstood business performance and near-term headwinds. A short sale is warranted for reasons including:

I. Non-recurring attendance gains rolling off

II. Misunderstood pricing dynamic versus peers

III. Tax loss carryforwards depleting shortly

IV. Substantial cash usage unsustainable due to leverage

V. Multiple re-rating from elevated levels

VI. Significant insider selling

A conservative base case suggests 31% upside (with a positive skew of outcomes via a 6.7x up/down); unbridled investor enthusiasm and near-term catalysts frame a compelling, limited-downside opportunity.

Business Overview & Quality

Background: Founded in 1961, SIX is the world’s largest regional theme park operator with 16 US-based thrill and water parks and one apiece in Mexico and Canada. SIX serves as a local attraction with 85% of guests located within 150 miles of each park; several peers operate destination theme parks (n.b. ~13% of SeaWorld attendance originates internationally).

Business Quality/Characteristics: The industry benefits from local monopoly power and capital barriers to entry; SIX estimates it would cost $400-600m and three years to construct a comparable theme park in the US today, and customer bases are generally captive to local parks. However, the industry faces predominantly fixed costs and sensitivity to capacity utilization and discretionary spending swings driven by the economy. The business is also inherently seasonal with ~72% of SIX’s business coming in Q2/Q3.

Situation Overview: In June 2009, SIX filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in the wake of excessive leverage (11.8x 2009 EBITDA) and an economic recession (2009 attendance, revenue, and EBITDA down 6%, 11%, and 28%, respectively). H Partners via a debt-for-equity exchange became the company’s largest shareholder and installed James Reid-Anderson (former Dade Behring CEO) as CEO.

SIX is a regional operator with a defined TAM (population within 150 miles) and measurable peaks and troughs of attendance through an economic cycle. There is no room for new domestic park development; SVP Krejsa said in 2014, "We will not be building new parks… all of the major markets are already served." Given the business’s natural ceiling, it cannot compound at a high rate into perpetuity. Exiting bankruptcy during the economic trough, SIX had significant runway for growth and margin expansion. Indeed, the business expanded revenue, attendance, and post-SBC EBITDA from 2010 to 2016 by 3.6%, 5.2%, and 6.2% annually, respectively. Management has achieved this growth with an increasingly creative playbook.

Early initiatives such as reducing discounts (began in 2010) and raising ticket prices (2011) were industry-standard starting points. Mid-cycle, management implemented less obvious steps such as increasing season pass penetration to drive incremental visits per customer (2012), monetizing excess land and non-core assets (2014), and even licensing the brand to third parties for international parks (2014). In 2015, the business neared a self-imposed “Project 500” Adjusted EBITDA target while introducing a “Project 600” target for 2017. Keeping in mind the business’s fixed TAM and mid-cycle stage, management applied unconventional techniques to hit this goal.

In 2014, management began aggressively pushing attendance in the off-season (Q4/Q1) with promotions like “Holiday in the Park,” boosting attendance during frigid winters as far as New England and creating non-like-for-like compares. More extreme, in 2014, SIX started heavily promoting financing for consumers with no interest cost and no screening! Instead of spending $300 in admission for a family of four, one can instead pay $25 per month. Management marketed this as “recurring revenue,” and analysts cheered the new model of receiving revenue on credit throughout a year from unscreened middle-class consumers with no compensatory interest.

Now SIX finances parking and even food! With these unprecedented actions, SIX projected it would hit “Project 600” by 2017. However, a closer look suggests meaningful financial manipulation; 2016 $545m of EBITDA included $116m of SBC; post-SBC, it achieved only $429m of EBITDA! In other words, management originally guided from $500m to $600m of EBITDA (9.5% CAGR), but went from $463m to $429m of Post-SBC EBITDA (on a Pre-SBC basis, still only a 4.9% CAGR). Now, management has laid out a 2020 “Project 750” target, and the Street is all aboard (SIX trades at 16.6x 2018 EBITDA vs. 2011-2016 average of 11.7x) as this ride reaches maximum altitude.

Value Drivers/Catalysts

I. Non-Like-For-Like Attendance Gains: Attendance has compounded healthily since bankruptcy (3.6% 2010-2016 CAGR; 21.7% above 2008 levels), and the Street projects continuation (Credit Suisse’s downside scenario models ~2% attendance growth). However, obscuring variables of season pass penetration and increasing operating days vis-à-vis holiday events suggest that “true” organic attendance growth has been middling even coming out of the lows of the Great Recession.

a. Season Pass Penetration: Season pass holders visit the park 3-4x per year on average. SIX has seen the industry’s largest shift from daily tickets to season passes (38% 2010-2016 mix-shift). Converting daily users into ones that will visit >3x per year inflates attendance while leaving unique attendees roughly flat. For example, adjusting 2015 attendance for 2016 season pass mix yields 1.5m additional attendees (equal to the total attendance growth from 2015 to 2016) while leaving unique visitors flat. As season pass mix-shift decelerates due to market saturation (2009-2011 mix-shift of 15% vs. 2014-2016 mix-shift of 10%), true attendance growth will become clear.

b. Holiday Events: Regional operators, particularly SIX, concentrate around Q2/Q3 operating seasons due to (1) weather and (2) lack of international penetration in the attendee base. In 2008, SIX's and FUN’s Q4 attendance were 10% and 12% of full-year attendance, respectively. However, post bankruptcy, SIX has heavily pushed off-cycle events to boost operating days such as Fright Fest and Holiday in the Park, and every year has created non-like-for-like compares by introducing such events to new parks. Thus, while overall attendance has grown at a 3.6% 2010-2016 CAGR, Q4/Q1 attendance comprised 71.3% of the growth (11.9% 2010-2016 Q4/Q1 attendance CAGR vs. 1.3% Q2/Q3 attendance CAGR over this period).

These non-comparable increases in operating days are forecasted to stall. SIX has exhausted opportunities to increase Q4/Q1 attendance, even introducing Holiday in the Park to Jackson, NJ, where the average December temperature was 37°! For the first time in four years, only one new location (New England) is receiving Holiday in the Park. As a sense-check, Q4 attendance comprised 21% of the total for SIX in 2016, which is >600bps above FUN and >100bps above SEAS, which is a destination theme park in warmer climates and generates 13% of attendance from international visitors (concentrated in the holiday season). Attendance growth will normalize in 2017 to like-for-like growth levels of 1-2% (or lower, given the point in the cycle, inflated Q1/Q4 attendance, and Q2/Q3 attendance at 4.0% above the 2008 peak). Having only one new Q4 event at a non-core and cold-climate park for the first time in four years serves as a hard catalyst that will clarify true attendance growth and cool investor enthusiasm.

c. Memberships (Financed Tickets): In 2014, SIX began financing tickets, allowing consumers to pay for admission in installments over a year. Originally, though risky (given middle-class or lower consumers and lack of screening), the company derived significant value, as management cited “pricing on the membership runs 30% to 34% [higher]”. However, by year-end 2014 that eroded to an “18% to 20% premium,” and today, SIX charges no premium to consumers to pay in installments, effectively taking on the credit risk to marginally boost attendance. Furthermore, SIX attempts to lock in consumers via automatic renewals with 60-day cancellation notices (most punitive measure across all peers), and a quick Google search reveals consumers’ significant frustration. As larger, newly-vexed cohorts begin to churn and possibly move away from SIX, attendance will likely fall and receivables may not be collected.

II. Misunderstood Pricing vs. Peers: Street bulls have long cited the admission $/attendee (admission $/cap) gap at SIX vs. FUN to suggest SIX tickets are underpriced, and convergence of this gap will drive outsized growth at SIX. However, this gap is not representative of true pricing, and analysis suggests that SIX is actually priced at a premium to FUN, limiting pricing upside and right tails for revenue.

Season Pass Impact: As SIX management has explained, season pass penetration has a dilutive effect on admission $/cap despite driving higher overall spending. For example, if season pass and daily tickets are priced at $80 and $40, respectively, and season pass holders visit 4x each year, the admission $/cap will be $80/4=$20 for season passes vs. $40/1=$40 for the daily visitor. When adjusting the 2016 gap in SIX admission $/cap for the 2016 FUN season pass mix (60% vs. 45%), its admission $/cap improves dramatically relative to FUN. Weighting mix suggests that SIX was underpriced by 15% vs. FUN in 2012, but is now priced at a 4% premium.

Ticket Price Benchmarking: The aforementioned conclusion is supported by market checks. While SIX analysts and management (2015: “Pricing is behind the competition… we were about $3 on a per-capita basis below Cedar Fair”) still cite closing the admission $/cap gap vs. FUN, comparing admission prices at parks in comparable geographies suggests that SIX prices tickets at a 10% premium vs. FUN (and at a 15% premium when considering immediately-available discounts for purchase).

III. Tax Loss Carryforward Utilization: SIX exited bankruptcy with ~$1.2Bn of tax loss carryforwards, which enabled significant cash generation and helped fund an unsustainably large dividend yield (~4.4%), CapEx (9.8% of 2016 revenue, 30.2% of 2016 EBITDA), minority interest distributions (~$40m) and share repurchases to offset substantial stock-based compensation ($116m of SBC in 2016; ~$282m of repurchases on average the past five years). As management stated in 4Q 2013, “we anticipate that [NOLs will last through] the end of 2017…so it would be 2018…before we would actually start paying US tax.” This is affirmed by the remaining balance of NOLs at ~$200m. However, management has dangled carrots of tax-advantaged structures (recently nixed) and optimistically wavered on how long the NOLs will last (though disclosures and the depletion rate suggest <1 year remaining). The depletion of NOLs serves as a hard catalyst due to implications on cash usage.

IV. Substantial Cash Usage: SIX has significant normal-course cash needs, both due to the asset-intensive nature of the business and management’s lofty promises. CapEx of ~$150m per annum is tough to reduce (<$5m reduction from 2008 to 2009) due to only 60% CapEx spent on new rides and that being essential to drive attendance each season. The stock also trades partially on a dividend yield (between 4% and 6% for the last four years, and management has guided to “increasing our annual dividend at a HSD to LDD percentage rate for many years...”). Finally, management repurchases shares annually, partially to offset significant dilution from SBC ($116m in 2016). To satisfy these needs and minority interest distributions, management has needed to lever up each year since 2012 (spending has outpaced cash generation for five consecutive years).

Leverage now sits at 3.9x, which is the high end of management’s stated maximum range of 3-4x. There is sensitivity around leverage due to the business’s bankruptcy history. Next year, given an extra ~$100m of cash needs for taxes due to depleted NOLs, SIX will either have to cut back on items above or lever up past the target leverage range. Given the fixed nature of SIX’s CapEx and minority interest distributions, either (1) a dividend cut will cause the stock to trade lower to maintain the yield, or (2) a buyback reduction will make apparent SBC’s dilutive nature and drive adverse per-share performance vs. Street expectations.

V. Multiple Re-Rating: SIX is a medium-quality business. There are localized advantages and large capital requirements; however, the business is also seasonal, levered to discretionary spending, and has limited pricing power (FUN 2017 Conference: “You can’t correct [pricing] overnight”). The Street uniformly values the business on a forward EBITDA basis, and from 2011 to 2016, the business traded at an average 11.6x forward multiple, whereas peers have traded at 8.9x forward EBITDA on average. However, despite being a cyclical asset (and thus deserving a lower multiple on peak earnings), the business trades today at 16.6x 2018 EBITDA. The business has traded up for several reasons, including (1) recent above-industry growth, (2) rosy expectations, and (3) lack of cash taxes. As growth begins to decelerate for aforementioned reasons (and the point in the cycle), and given NOLs depleting this year, the multiple should re-rate to or below the long-term average, if not closer towards peers. Notably, the highest multiple bullish analysts use to value the business is 14x, suggesting any belief in lower growth (which will warrant a lower multiple) will provide an amplified source of upside while operational outperformance leading to a multiple in line with today’s levels (which no analyst underwrites) provides a favorable risk-reward skew.

VI. Significant Insider Selling: Two parties have played an integral role in SIX's value creation post-bankruptcy: H Partners and James Reid-Anderson. Their open-market actions have indicated that the stock is a sell.

James Reid-Anderson & Management: James is a large reason for the confidence in SIX, given his leadership through its streak since bankruptcy ($55+ of shareholder returns, ex-dividends). In 2016, however, he began to recede from SIX, resigning to an executive chairman role. Furthermore, he became a prolific seller, selling $35m+ of stock at a ~$59 weighted-average sale price. Furthermore, management as a whole sold >$100m of stock from 2015 to 2016 with open market purchases of only $1m.

H Partners: The fund has been involved with SIX since 2009, recognizing an undermanaged asset with a burdensome capital structure and at trough levels; its foresight translated into a 500%+ TSR upon initial entry. H Partners remains the only significant “smart money” in the name with a 17.5% stake at the beginning of 2015. However, in late 2015, the firm began selling down its stake (>17% through 4Q16). In 2016, over 1.1m shares were sold at an average price of ~$59.

Catalyst Summary: (1) Attendance misses Street estimates as non-comparable year-over-year boosts of season pass mix and incremental Q4/Q1 event introductions cease, (2) NOL depletion and cash taxes drive capital allocation changes and multiple re-rating, (3) international expansion stumbles, (4) SIX financed tickets’ program churn and/or nonpayment, and (5) economic outlook degradation

Valuation

Returns are primarily impacted by (1) attendance growth, (2) pricing growth, (3) international EBITDA, and (4) exit multiple. 50bps increases in annual attendance and pricing drive 4.5% and 2.9% lower returns, respectively. An additional $10m of 2022 international EBITDA lowers returns by 2.1% while a 1.0x exit multiple increase reduces returns by 9.1%. Two valuation methods are applied: (1) Forward multiple on 2019 EBITDA, in line with the Street’s framework (75% weight), and (2) DCF (which is reflected in the sensitivity to the right) (25% weight).

The base case assumes 2% attendance growth (despite ~1.6% 2013-2016 growth excluding Q4/Q1) and 2% like-for-like pricing growth (despite Janney Scott’s research suggesting ~1% pricing, and no pricing gap vs. peers). 71% 2022 season pass penetration (SIX leads industry with 60%) and 2022 international EBITDA of $85m (~6 parks assumed vs. 4 currently contracted, including Vietnam park in default) are assumed. This drives a ~3% revenue CAGR. Assuming 330bps+ of Post-SBC EBITDA margin expansion (100bps of international mix-shift) and lower SBC, the Post-SBC CAGR is ~5%. With no cycle, $150m of annual repurchases (current authorization of $834m), 4.5% dividend rate, and 12x forward exit multiple, the 12/31/18 price target is $43 (including dividends and borrow costs); this is a 31% return. The exit multiple is supported by taxpaying status, lower growth profile, and later point in the cycle, and is still above the long-term average forward multiple and 3x premium to the peers’ long-term average.

The upside case entails a one-year economic downturn followed by recovery. The 2016-2022 through-cycle attendance and like-for-like pricing CAGRs are 0.2% and flat, respectively, with season pass penetration equal to today’s levels, and $63m of international EBITDA (~4-5 parks). Due to ~230bps of margin compression (partially offset by lower SBC), the 2016-2022 EBITDA CAGR is -1.3%. Assuming $150m of repurchases, 4.5% dividend rate and a 9x exit multiple (in line with the peers’ long-term average), the 12/31/18 price target is $16 (74%+ return including dividends and borrowing costs).

The downside case assumes SIX continues to outperform peers and consensus. 4% attendance and 3% like-for-like pricing CAGRs, as well as 71% 2022 season pass penetration and $106m of international EBITDA (implying seven fully-ramped parks in the portfolio) drive a 5.5% 2016-2022 revenue CAGR. Coupled with 1,000+bps of margin expansion and SBC below current levels, the EBITDA CAGR is 10.4%. Assuming a 14x exit multiple (the highest multiple used by bullish analysts, and well above SIX’s and peers’ long-term trading average), the 12/31/18 target price is $69 (-11% return including dividends and borrowing costs).

The upside/downside case creates an up/down of 6.7x; the positive skew of outcomes, as well as probability of outcomes given current point in the cycle and the levers already pulled to achieve recent business performance, make this a high-confidence idea. Decomposing base-case returns, the Δ in TP versus the average street case is ~$21 ($44 PT vs. ~$64 Street PT). The multiple Δ (12.0x vs. ~13.1x street) drives ~$5 of value; ~76% of returns are driven by earnings Δ (EBITDA) vs. consensus with remaining ~24% of returns driven by multiple. The security is currently pricing in years of significant success; a generous base case yields an above-market return, and any stumbles (several catalysts have been identified, including one-time attendance gains rolling off and NOLs depleting) can drive significant underperformance.

Risks & Mitigants

I. International Expansion Exceeds Expectations: Investors have been excited by international growth, whereby SIX licenses its brand to third parties for foreign parks. In exchange, SIX receives $5-10m of EBITDA annually pre-opening and $10-20m afterwards. These contracts have undisclosed revenue sharing and are asset light (~80% flow-through). Since exploring such opportunities in 2007, management has signed up four contracts over 10 years. The Street has assumed exponential growth; Credit Suisse, for example, assumes 10 parks by 2022 in the base case. Furthermore, international expansion is fraught with risks. SIX announced in 4Q 2016 that one of the four contracts (Vietnam) is under default. There are many examples of poor execution (e.g. China’s Wonderland, the “largest amusement park in Asia” that now lies vacant). Even Disney has struggled with falsified agreements in China (executed by Meng Dekai in three provinces). The base and downside cases assume 6-9 and 7-11 parks are opened by 2022, giving credit for significant progress despite the risks. Even assuming such growth, the stock is currently priced with no execution risk, providing significant margin of safety.

II. Attendance and/or Pricing Continue to Compound: Most measures suggest that regional parks are in the later innings of riding economic growth to improved performance. There is also clear evidence of SIX achieving growth via non-similar year-over-year compares, and financing tickets to drive traffic. It is, however, possible that weather or new initiatives drive temporary continued attendance or pricing increases (for example, Q1 2017 has favorable year-over-year compares). The case conservatively prices in more growth than the past few years. Though tough to guarantee next quarter’s statistics, the medium-term risk-reward at these levels is compelling. Most would agree it is a question of when, not if, and the data points to a nearer-term resolution.

III. SIX Achieves Tax-Advantaged Status: Management has dangled this carrot for investors for years, referring to a possible REIT in 2013. Management took this off the table in Q1 2017; though it may return, for now this appears to be a low-risk outcome.

(Editors' Note: This is a republication of an entry in the Sohn Investment Idea Contest. All figures are current as of the entry's submission - the contest deadline was April 26, 2017).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.