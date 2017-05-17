TJX Is The Goldman Sachs Of Discount Retail

TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) had quite a downswing after their earnings release a couple of days ago. They came in at the top end of their guidance on comp sales, EPS and revenue, while also reiterating guidance raising the lower end of EPS expectations. Historically, TJX management has taken an underpromise, overdeliver approach to guidance and analysts have become more aggressive with expectation due to this policy. That is the reason that this past quarter looked even remotely disappointing.

TJX is a beneficiary to what we have seen in the retail space. The economy is clearly not slowing down, yet department stores are. They are more than happy to take up on excess inventory cheaply. In fact on the conference call, management talked about how they needed to pump the brakes on buying inventory because the opportunities were so vast. Inventory is actually down 7% year over year.

Looking into the future, TJX is adding new concepts. A new store they are rolling out is called HomeSense. This is not intended to substitute their existing HomeGoods stores, but to complement them. It will contain a nuance take on items that already exist in HomeGoods. Same store sales is higher in HomeGoods than in the MarMaxx unit (Marshalls and TJ Maxx). This brings about tremendous opportunity if they can indeed execute as they have done in the past.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.