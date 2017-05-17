Home Depot: A Great Start To The Year

Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) is bringing it. Across the board, nothing bad can be said about their Q1'17 results. Sales grew 4.9% to $23.88 billion. Gross profits grew 4.7% to $8.15 billion. A well managed 1.9% increase in operating expenses allowed for a solid 8.8% growth in operating income to $3.35 billion. All of Home Depot's work resulted in net earnings growth of 11.7%. Shareholders should feel ecstatic about the corresponding 16% increase in diluted earnings per share of $1.68.

These continued financial successes are the result of a well executed plan by Home Depot to keep its businesses practices up to date. The company has not opened many stores in the last few years. This seems to have helped HD avoid the losses associated with many retailers these days. It has instead focused on eCommerce, and current store sales. The emphasis on efficiency versus location growth is yielding results. Online sales were up 23% in the first quarter.

In many ways, Home Depot's stores make them a perfect company for online sales that don't alienate their physical locations. Ordering/buying online and picking up at your local location is extremely convenient. It also helps the company get people into the store that may otherwise not go. Driving revenues per square foot, versus per new square foot reduces costs and improves return on assets. Expanding sales in higher priced items like appliances and flooring helped drive U.S. transactions by 15.8%.

Housing Trends

It is worth noting that new U.S. housing construction has started to wane. While some may point at this as a clear red flag for Home Depot stock, a deeper analysis shows that it actually could drive home remodeling up. If new housing output continues to slow, it will drive up housing prices. When you factor in the current housing shortage facing the US market, it is creating strong demand.

In a market with a shortage of good real estate, remodeling a current property can add more value than in a market saturated with new housing. It also may be easier for the owner than fighting the difficulties of finding a new home. Cue Home Depot. It fits right into the company's rising sales of lumber, flooring and appliances. Home improvement trends appear to be growing. As long as housing prices don't deflate, Home Depot stands to benefit from homeowners updating their dwellings.

Investing in the stock

Historically, Home Depot has been a reliably solid stock for any portfolio.

(Source: Nasdaq.com)

Barring the fallout of the 2008 housing crisis, there have been relatively few bad times for the stock performance through the past ten years. With a 2.26% dividend, shareholders have more incentive to stay on the ride. Revenue growth has been consistent and reliable through the years. Perhaps even more encouraging are the consistently improved gross income margins, and ability by the company to translate everything into strong net income annually.

The one problem I have with the stock is the debt that was taken on to facilitate share buybacks last year. That being said, the current portions of the payments are far below the the cash being brought in. With the price appreciation, the company also has the option of selling back those shares for a substantial premium to what they bought much of them at. Overall, Home Depot continues to make its case as a long term holding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.