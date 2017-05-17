Shopify: 10-Year EBITDA Forecast

We see EBITDA margin turning positive in 2020 and growing rapidly through 2026. In 2026, we forecast EBITDA margin of 23%.

We forecast operating expenses to decline from 63% to 28% of revenue by 2026. This substantial lift in operating leverage will help drive significant operating margin.

If you have a long-term investment profile like we do, a 10-year forecast will help us understand the fundamentals of the business Shopify will become.

As investors, we don’t pay for revenues, we pay for profits that can be paid back to investors as dividends (eventually).

We are now in the third installment of our 10-year forecast model on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). In the first installment (Shopify: 10-Year Revenue Forecast), we broke down our revenue assumptions for the next 10 years. In the second installment (Shopify: 10-Year Cost Forecast), we drilled down to gross profit. In this article, we will go much deeper. We will cover the three operating expense segments (sales & marketing, research & development, and general & administrative) and drive to an operating income and EBITDA forecast. We will conclude with some valuation interpretations.

The Elephant in the Room

There seems to be a concern with some readers that 10 years is a "ridiculous" length of time to forecast. While we agree that in 10 years this model will probably be far from accurate given the introduction of new catalysts and products, what is important is the trends and nuances that the model shows us given today's information.

In the last article, we learned that given the adoption of Shopify Payments and the much faster growth of Merchant Solutions revenue, the overall gross margin would decline over the next 10 years. Despite gross margins for each segment either staying flat or increasing, the reason we will see an overall decline is because the lower margin Merchant Solutions revenue will become a much larger proportion of revenue.

What Kind of Investor Are We?

When we look at a company as an investment, we want to know that it is worth its price in free cash flow. If we cannot forecast positive free cash flow in the future, what is the point of making an investment?

If you have a long-term investment profile like we do, a 10-year forecast will help us understand the fundamentals of the business Shopify will become.

Technology will change quickly over the next 10 years. But we are investors in Shopify because we believe in its ability to execute and be an influential player in the technology shift.

Our Cost Forecasts

Sales & Marketing Expenses (S&M)

Sales & marketing consists of marketing campaigns, partner referral payments related to merchant acquisition, employees and other business development, sales, new merchant onboarding expenses, travel, and corporate overhead. Shopify expects S&M expenses to decline as a percentage of revenue over time. We assume S&M expenses continue to accelerate through 2019 before slowing down as marketing campaigns see scale advantages.

In 2016, S&M was 33% of revenue. We forecast 2017 S&M to be 30% of revenue (Source: 2016 annual report).

For our 10-year forecast, we see S&M continuing to increase at a 20% CAGR, though declining to only 10% of revenue as we expect Shopify will see an inflection point in the size of its existing merchant base relative to the onboarding of new merchants.

Research & Development Expenses (R&D)

Research & development consists of employee expenses for product management, development, and design. It includes contractors, consultants, and corporate overhead. R&D is a necessary cost to continually create innovative features for merchants. Shopify expects R&D expenses to decline as a percentage of revenue over time. We see R&D expenses continue to accelerate through 2019 before acceleration of growth levels off.

In 2016, R&D was 19% of revenue. We forecast 2017 R&D to be 20% of revenue.

For our 10-year forecast, we see R&D continuing to increase at a 29% CAGR over the next 10 years, though declining to 13% of revenue.

In any industry, as it matures, competition quickly rises to offer similar solutions. We believe it is an eventual outcome in e-commerce platform services as well. It is imperative that Shopify continues to invest heavily in R&D so it can offer its merchants the most innovative solutions first.

General & Administrative (G&A)

General & administrative consists of employee expenses for finance and accounting, legal, data analytics, administrative, human resources and IT personnel, as well as professional fees, losses related to Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital, and other corporate expenses and overhead. Shopify expects G&A expenses to decline as a percentage of revenue over time as it develops internal processes and systems to handle support functions.

In 2016, G&A was 11% of revenue. We forecast 2017 G&A to be 12% of revenue.

For our 10-year forecast, we see G&A continuing to increase at a 25% CAGR over the next 10 years, though declining to just 5% of revenue.

Share-Based Compensation (SBC)

Share-based compensation is built into the operating expense segments and cost of revenue. A company is only as strong as the people that work for it. We believe Shopify is fostering the right culture.

"We are not in this to make our-self look good, we are in this to make other people look good, like specifically the merchants and the partners." - CEO Tobi Lutke

Management has on many occasions talked about the importance of "trying to play the long game." (1Q17 Transcript - CEO Tobi Lutke)

This is reflective in how employees are compensated. R&D can attribute about 20% of expenses to SBC vested over four years. S&M is only about 3.5% due to non-employee expenses and G&A is about 10%. Given the importance of thought leadership with respect to innovation, allocating more SBC to R&D employees is vital to retaining and development of talent for the long term.

In 2015, SBC made up 6% of operating expenses, growing to 9% in 2016. We forecast 2017 at 11%, with SBC staying in the 10-12% range over our 10-year forecast period.

Operating Expenses Summed up

In 2016, S&M, R&D, and G&A were 63% of total revenue. In 2017, we forecast a slight improvement to 62%. By the end of our 10-year forecast, we see substantial operating leverage, especially as the existing merchant base grows to scale. We forecast total operating expenses to be only 28% of total revenue in 2026.

Operating Income

In 2016, operating income was negative at -$37 million. We see this getting worse before it gets better. In 2017, we forecast -$55 million versus the management guidance of -$69 million to -$73 million. We see operating loss peaking in 2019 at -$81 million.

In 2021, we forecast Shopify will have over one million merchants on its platform. We believe this scale will enable it to deliver positive GAAP operating income in 2021 and it will not look back from there.

By the end of our 10-year forecast period, we see a GAAP operating margin of 19% and 2026 operating income of $1.4 billion.

EBITDA

Working back to EBITDA, we need amortization and depreciation. Historically it has been ~3.6% of revenue, so we use that assumption through our forecast.

This gives us an EBITDA margin of 23% and 2026 EBITDA of $1.7 billion.

Summing It All Up

We believe Shopify is building a business to last, utilizing long-term employee incentive plans and a culture focused on making others look better. To be the best, you have to hire the best and compensate them accordingly. In 2016, the company spent a lot of money on S&M, R&D, and G&A equal to 63% of total revenue.

We expect SHOP to continue to invest in the highest quality people and perpetuate its entrepreneurial culture. In 2017, we forecast a slight improvement in operating expenses to 62% of revenue

By the end of our 10-year forecast, we see substantial operating leverage, as the existing merchant base grows to scale. We forecast total operating expenses to be only 28% of total revenue in 2026.

We see 2026 GAAP operating margin of 19% and operating income of $1.4 billion. Finally, this delivers 2026 EBITDA margin of 23% and EBITDA of $1.7 billion.

Valuation & Recommendation

Given Shopify's continued spending on rapid growth, near-term EBITDA forecasts are negative.

At today's stock price, we calculate 2022 EV/EBITDA of 21x. However, once EBITDA turns positive, we forecast it to grow rapidly at 46% CAGR from 2022 to 2026. We calculate 2026 EV/EBITDA of 5x.

If you own the stock today, our forecast suggests you will be paying five times 2026 EBITDA. We are forecasting 2026 EBITDA growth of 32% y/y. If EBITDA is growing at that pace, the stock is likely to trade much higher than 5x EBITDA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.