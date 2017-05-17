The Highest Yielding Stocks On The S&P 500 You Should Buy

With interest rates still low, investors continue to search for yield wherever they can find it. I look for stocks that have a nice yield today but are also in a position to continue increasing future dividend payments. In general, I look for the following key attributes:

A low payout ratio, which means a company has capacity to sustain and increase dividend payments. Unsustainable payout ratios often result in dividend cuts, which normally are perceived negatively by the market.

Projected earnings growth, which should help drive payout ratios down and help sustain increasing dividend payments.

A healthy balance sheet. If payout ratios are too high, I look to see how a company has been making payments, which is usually from cash reserves or increasing debt. I especially hate it when a company increases debt to finance dividend payments.

Today, I analyzed the S&P 500's top 10 dividend yielding stocks.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) - 8.60% Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) - 6.73% Macy's (NYSE:M) - 6.40% Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) - 6.27% Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) - 5.85% Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) - 5.50% Ford (NYSE:F) - 5.49% Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) - 5.19% AT&T (NYSE:T) - 5.10% Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) - 5.08%

Based on my analysis in the table below, I recommend buying CenturyLink, AT&T, and Kimco Realty (in no specific order). Each of these stocks produces enough free cash flow to sustain their dividend payments going forward. I also consider each of these stocks attractively valued, having a clean balance sheet, and reasonable growth prospects.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

Long-term growth rate and Debt/Capital provided by Reuters. Long-term growth rates were not available for all companies.

Dividend Payout Ratio is calculated using each company's average free cash flow production divided by average dividend payments over the previous 3 years. Free cash flow was calculated using cash flow from operations and deducting capital expenditures. For Iron Mountain and Kimco Realty, funds from operations was used instead of free cash flow.

Iron Mountain & Kimco Realty - these companies are REITs, so there are a few key points to mention. The proper way to value REITs is using Price/FFO. Iron Mountain's Price/FFO is 19.49 and Kimco Realty's is 12.28. As I already mentioned above, Dividend Payout Ratio for these two companies uses FFO instead of FCF. High amounts of debt are not necessarily a bad thing for an REIT, since many of these companies use leverage to increase returns. Also, high payout ratios are common and generally required to be classified as an REIT.

Ford - their Debt/Capital ratio only assumes automotive debt.

Red highlights indicate a specific figure is worse than the average. Green highlights indicate a specific figure is better than the average.

Century Link - 8.60% Annual Yield

With an 8.60% annual yield, CenturyLink has the largest yield on the S&P 500. A yield that high is normally a red flag to me. Very high yields often result from poor stock price performance, which is an indication that operational issues are occurring or on the horizon. Surprisingly, this isn't the case with CenturyLink. There has been some recent softness in their revenue stream (i.e. their legacy access line business), but free cash flow remains strong and supports the dividend payment. Additionally, the pending Level 3 Communications acquisition will put them back on a growth curve and be accretive for free cash flow. According to CenturyLink's CEO:

The improved free cash flow will enhance the combined company's financial flexibility and significantly lower its payout ratio. CenturyLink expects to maintain its annual dividend of $2.16 per share."

CenturyLink has a forward P/E of 11.84 and EV/EBITDA of 5.12, which are attractive. With that being said, keep an eye on the Level 3 Communications acquisition. There's a chance regulators don't approve it and that would alter my opinion on CenturyLink's future.

AT&T - 5.10% Annual Yield

AT&T is one of those stocks that can be the anchor of any income-oriented portfolio. AT&T's payout ratio is a little bit high, but that's ok given their consistent performance and resilience to recessions. In the telecom industry, I also believe that AT&T is gaining a considerable strategic advantage over Verizon (NYSE:VZ). The recent DirecTV acquisition and pending Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) acquisition will allow AT&T to deliver more content across more platforms to a wider customer base than ever before. With a forward P/E of 13, AT&T's current valuation is also reasonable.

Kimco Realty - 5.50% Annual Yield

What I like most about Kimco Realty is their low payout ratio (for an REIT) and a long-term growth rate of 5.9%. That should make their high dividend yield safe over the near-term. With a Price/FFO of 12.28, Kimco Realty is also fairly valued and significantly less than Iron Mountain, which has a Price/FFO of 19.49.

Stocks You Should Hold:

I consider the following stocks to be in decent shape, but not good enough to buy. Each company's dividend is safe over the near-term, but there is at least one factor I don't like:

Iron Mountain is achieving nice revenue growth, but their payout ratio is high (even for an REIT) and they currently trade at a premium based on Price/FFO.

is achieving nice revenue growth, but their payout ratio is high (even for an REIT) and they currently trade at a premium based on Price/FFO. Seagate Technology has an attractive valuation and low payout ratio, but declining sales since 2012.

has an attractive valuation and low payout ratio, but declining sales since 2012. Ford Motor has an attractive valuation and low payout ratio, but car production appears to have peaked and the auto industry will likely transform in the coming decade as a result of electric cars and self-driving cars.

has an attractive valuation and low payout ratio, but car production appears to have peaked and the auto industry will likely transform in the coming decade as a result of electric cars and self-driving cars. Kohl's has an attractive valuation and low-payout ratio, but I don't like the traditional retail sector.

Stocks You Should Sell

Mattel was the only stock on the list that had a payout ratio greater than 100%. However, I used a 3-year average. For only 2016, Mattel's payout ratio was far worse at 156%, which makes me nervous for 2017 and beyond. One positive thing about Mattel is their double-digit growth rate, so they could grow into their dividend payment, but I don't understand why a company that's growing isn't reinvesting more capital back into their business.

was the only stock on the list that had a payout ratio greater than 100%. However, I used a 3-year average. For only 2016, Mattel's payout ratio was far worse at 156%, which makes me nervous for 2017 and beyond. One positive thing about Mattel is their double-digit growth rate, so they could grow into their dividend payment, but I don't understand why a company that's growing isn't reinvesting more capital back into their business. Macy's trades at a cheap valuation and currently produces plenty of free cash flow. However, I'm just not a fan of traditional retail. Any company that goes up against Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is in a difficult position. Macy's sales have been declining for years and are expected to continue to do so. Over the long-term, this will continue eroding free cash flow and put the dividend in jeopardy.

trades at a cheap valuation and currently produces plenty of free cash flow. However, I'm just not a fan of traditional retail. Any company that goes up against Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is in a difficult position. Macy's sales have been declining for years and are expected to continue to do so. Over the long-term, this will continue eroding free cash flow and put the dividend in jeopardy. Staples is in the same boat as Macy's. Traditional retailers are seeing far less foot traffic than they used to and are suffering from increasing online sales. For Staples, sales have been declining since 2012. Staples has been maintaining free cash flow by cutting capital spending, which also isn't good for long-term sales.

Conclusion

There were actually quite a few good stocks on the list. With such high yields, I was surprised to see so many with low payout ratios. The only companies with payout ratios over 100% were Mattel and Iron Mountain. In particular, I liked CenturyLink, AT&T, and Kimco Realty. These stocks had low valuations, projected earnings growth, high yields, and low payout ratios.