Please Don't Put Your Head In The Sand And Keep Long-Term Exposure To Oil Prices

While I wouldn't discount the possibility that we get a couple of additional oil price spikes over the next 10 years, I'm getting pretty close to concluding that naked long-term exposure to oil (NYSEARCA:USO) prices is a major mistake.

That is quite a change from what many of us thought ten years ago when the concept of peak oil made a lot of sense. The shale revolution put a dent in that and electric cars may be the ultimate death blow.

This week there were two pieces of news that caught my eye, and if you are someone with oil price exposure I think you should at the very least be aware of them.

There are risks you need to take seriously.

Concerning Item No. 1 - Report From Stanford University

Stanford University's economist Tony Seba believes that the long-term picture for oil bulls is very dark. What is really shocking is how quickly Seba believes the transition away from oil is going to happen.

Here are his words:

We are on the cusp of one of the fastest, deepest, most consequential disruptions of transportation in history. By 2030, within 10 years of regulatory approval of autonomous vehicles (AVs), 95% of U.S. passenger miles traveled will be served by on-demand autonomous electric vehicles owned by eets, not individuals, in a new business model we call "transport- as-a-service" (TaaS). The TaaS disruption will have enormous implications across the transportation and oil industries, decimating entire portions of their value chains, causing oil demand and prices to plummet, and destroying trillions of dollars in investor value - but also creating trillions of dollars in new business opportunities, consumer surplus and GDP growth."

The entire report can be found here and it is a lengthy read.

Interestingly Warren Buffett at the recent Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) meeting also warned about the threat that autonomous vehicles presented to Berkshire. Buffett noted that both Berkshire's auto-insurance unit GEICO would be hurt by self-driving vehicles but so would the Burlington Northern Railway. Those are two big pieces of Berkshire so a threat to them is a real concern for Berkshire shareholders.

I should note that while Buffett believes that the threat is real he doesn't believe it is going to have much of an impact any time soon. He also points out that autonomous vehicles are very much a net positive to society.

Buffett by the way has virtually no long exposure to oil prices in his portfolio.

Stanford's Seba believes that the impact on oil markets is going to be massive and sudden. Here is his view of what happens to global oil demand over the next 13 years:

"Oil demand will peak at 100 million barrels per day by 2020, dropping to 70 million barrels per day by 2030. That represents a drop of 30 million barrels in real terms and 40 million barrels below the Energy Information Administration's current "business as usual" case. This will have a catastrophic effect on the oil industry through price collapse (an equilibrium cost of $25.4 per barrel), disproportionately impacting different companies, countries, oil fields and infrastructure depending on their exposure to high-cost oil."

The impact of this would be huge not just to oil producers, service companies and their employers but also entire countries. Imagine the fallout in the Middle East and what would happen to the economies of Canada, Norway and Russia.

On the flip side there will be many beneficiaries like trucking companies, shipping companies, airlines as well any business that has fuel as a significant percentage of their costs.

Concerning Item No. 2 - Glencore Is Saying The Same Thing

One report can makes some news and raise some eyebrows. Two reports from very different sources is more noteworthy, especially when there is no common agenda between them.

Also this week Glencore's CEO made comments about the transition to electric cars happening much more rapidly than what is currently expected.

"The electric vehicle revolution is happening and its impact is likely to be felt faster than expected,"

Here is the accompanying slide from the Glencore presentation:

I would point to a couple of items in the presentation. The first is that we aren't talking about just Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) that is driving this transition forward. All automakers know that it is essential that they get in front of this transition and as they accelerate investment in electric cars it is going to drive the technology forward at an accelerating rate.

With more money and more focus big changes can happen in a hurry. Think about shale oil as an example. 15 years ago it wasn't possible to economically get oil out of shale rocks. Five years ago we could get shale oil out but it required $100 per barrel to do it profitably (maybe). Today producers are profitably producing oil from the Permian at current low oil prices.

The second thing I'd note in the presentation is that China is taking this transition away from hydrocarbons very seriously which could turn long-term demand projections for oil on its head. I think it is quite likely other countries follow that lead.

Implications For Oil Sector Investors

I'm not suggesting that someone with oil exposure needs to go out tomorrow and immediately eliminate it. In fact I wouldn't be surprised if oil exposure over the next 18 months isn't a good thing.

From what I can tell global oil inventories are coming down at a pretty good clip and Saudi Arabia seems committed to bringing those inventories down to a more appropriate level.

What I would suggest is that sticking your head in the sand and not considering that 10 years from now the electric car may have made a huge impact is likely a big mistake. I believe the snowball that represents this transition away from oil has started rolling down the hill and is going to pick up speed in a hurry.

At the very least if you are an oil bull for the long term do yourself a favor and get some deep out of the money options that pay off big time if oil prices do really crash.

