Goldman And An End To The Trump Presidency

On Wednesday the markets sold off, in a move that was mainly attributed to a possible Trump impeachment after chatter about Trump's disclosure of classified information towards Russian officials got public.

SPY Price data by YCharts

The broad market sold off by a little more than one percent, with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) index dropping 1.3%, the DJ index (NYSEARCA:DIA) dropping 1.3% and the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) dropping 1.7%. A decline of a little more than one percentage point doesn't sound like very much in general, but with the market's very low volatility in recent months and the trend of indices going higher, it looks like Wednesday has been the worst day for stocks since the beginning of the year.

One sector has been hit unproportionally hard:

GS Price data by YCharts

All major banking stocks (Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Citi (NYSE:C) and Royal bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)) are down by more than two percentage points all over the board, with declines of up to 6%.

Why are banks so much more affected by a possible end to the Trump presidency? There are two reasons:

First, the rumored end to the Trump presidency made investors flee out of equities and into treasuries, as those are perceived as more secure in troubled times:

IEF Price data by YCharts

Both 10 year as well as 20 year treasuries are up significantly today, which, in turn, means that treasury yields are down. In general yields being down means that net interest margins come under pressure as well -- this relation was visible during recent bank earnings calls, when net interest margins increased for the first time in years, not by chance at the same time treasury yields were rising as well. Net interest margins going down, in turn, means that banks earn less money, thus their share prices decline.

The second reason for the big drop in bank stocks is that a possible end to the Trump administration means that probabilities for less banking regulation (something the Trump administration has been aiming for) are declining. Since such a lessening of regulations would have been a positive for bank earnings, the fact that regulations are less likely to be cut leads to further (estimated) declined in the value of major banks.

These two reasons combined were enough to let bank stock tumble by up to six percentage points.

I believe that the likelihood of an impeachment due to the disclosure of classified information is unlikely, due to two reasons: First, the president can classify and declassify information however he wants to, thus this issue looks overblown, and second, an impeachment (as a political process) is unlikely as long as the GOP controls both chambers.

If an impeachment is not very likely, however, Wednesday's share price declines provide a good buying opportunity though:

GS PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Goldman Sachs trades at 11.4 times trailing earnings and just 10.2 times forward earnings, at the same time the company is very generous with its owners:

Goldman Sachs repurchased $6 billion of stock during the last four quarters, which is equal to 7% of the company's market capitalization -- this alone allows for strong single digit earnings per share growth. In addition investors get a dividend which has a yield below market average, but which has been raised at an attractive pace. Due to its very low payout ratio the company's dividend is likely to grow at a strong pace in the future as well, which could provide for ample income for long term investors buying now.

Since Goldman Sachs' shares, as well as the shares of other major banks, can be bought at (or at least very close to) six month lows right now, I believe the current situation is more of a buying opportunity (at least for long term investors) than a reason to worry too much. After all, banks would be highly profitable under a (possible) Pence presidency as well, thus the long term outlook hasn't really changed much.

Takeaway

Chatter about a possible Trump impeachment has spooked the market, and especially banking stocks. An impeachment is rather unlikely though, especially as long as the GOP controls both chambers.

Investors can thus use the steep drop in the stocks of major banks to enter or expand a position at (or near) six month lows, since banks will remain profitable, even if Trump's presidency ends, and due to the fact that bank stocks looked rather inexpensive even before this drop.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.