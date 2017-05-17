Facebook: Just Take A Dip

Just before Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Q1 earnings two weeks ago, I told my readers to ready themselves for a dip in the stock. Some commenters took my instructions in a near-sighted way because many of them pointed out the shallow immediate post-earnings "sell-off." However, I instructed readers the dip could come as soon as earnings or in the week that followed.

It still may be a little early to execute your buy order as the market will continue to digest earnings and sellers will overrule buyers in the short term...

So, when I saw the post-earnings reaction, I realized it very well maybe in the weeks which followed, and it seems to be playing out today. And, even though there are some macro forces at work, the stock has been sitting in a consolidation phase for the last two weeks, which has allowed this week's dip to be deeper than just the immediate earnings reaction.

As far as where the stock might be headed, I mentioned the 20-day moving average as being some nice support in the last few months. However, on Wednesday, May 17th, the 20-day moving average was broken. I mentioned the 50-day moving average as another form of support, but it was in the instance of something larger, more shattering at work. But considering time has elapsed and the steady upward movement in the last 50 days, the average finally caught up, and combined with the overall market moving lower, the two scenarios have intersected.

With the stock now below the 20-day and barring a closing back above the average, I foresee the next support near $144. This means you can either wait to see if Facebook tests the 50-day moving average or begin to buy now as it sits in between the 20 and 50. There's no guarantee it tests the 50-day, and with many indicators including the relative strength index ("RSI") back between overbought and oversold territory, it creates a nice opportunity to accumulate. The last time the RSI was in this range, the stock was changing direction and buyers once again stepped in. My recommendation is to have the dry powder (aka cash) in immediate standby in case the stock continues to drift lower.

Now, this appears to be a practice in timing the market, but when the market is already presenting an opportunity, what exactly am I timing? A simple look at both the fundamentals and technicals appears to show us a "for sale sign" on the front lawn. With your attention raised earlier this month, the opportunity has finally arrived to put your cash into a company which continues to steadily grow while major investments are still to be realized.

Moreover, this sell-off has contracted some major valuation metrics which are an often used talking point with bears. A quick look at some of those shows the lowest valuation metrics the stock has ever seen.

But what do I know? I bought Facebook with a P/E of over 2,000 at $40 and $30 a share when the company was barely GAAP profitable.

I'm still confident Facebook will continue to provide great shareholder returns going forth into 2018. For an investor looking to "buy the dip" in Facebook, well, it's becoming readily clear your wish is calling your name.

