First Solar Is Poised To Win

Q1 Recap

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) finalized the sale and collected the cash from the Moapa project which increased the company's Net Cash position. The company beat earnings and reported an EPS of $0.25 when analysts estimated a negative EPS. Management updated their guidance for FY17 with a more positive outlook than the one reported in the previous quarter with a raise in Revenue, CFO, Net Cash, and EPS. The revised guidance is pictured below. Furthermore, progress on FSLR's new product, Series 6, is promising and FSLR will demonstrate the first tool installation in 3Q17. The official start of the production is scheduled for 2Q18.

Source: Q1 Investor Presentation

Industry Analysis

The industry that FSLR is positioned in is one that is highly cyclical due to the demand and supply dynamics for its products. Below is a 5 year graph of the Guggenheim Solar ETF(NYSE:TAN) and the Market Vectors Solar Energy ETF(NYSE:KWT) which are ETFs that track the global performance of solar equities.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The global solar industry has been underperforming recently compared to its 5 year highs which could suggest the possibility of a cyclical upturn. With the advent of new technologies and advancements in solar powered batteries, this industry is positioned for a demand hike. Although this is speculative, one cannot refute the inevitable move toward alternative energy solutions as the world heads deeper in the 21st century.

On another note, FSLR's industry is subject to legislation risk. The solar industry was closely watched as the new president was elected because of the polarizing sentiments from the candidates. Last month, the current administration rescinded the former president's Clean Power Plan that aimed to move power from coal to alternative energy. In the Clean Power Plan, companies that used alternative energy solutions were incentived by tax breaks for clean energy initiatives. This could affect the demand for FSLR's products which has partly caused the large decline in share price in the last twelve months. However, it is possible that the legislation risk has been overpriced in the market.

Cash Position

First Solar has been known to carry a large net cash position. This can, at times, seem as though the company is inefficient and is not putting the cash in the best use. However, it is important for a company in a highly cyclical industry to hold a strong balance sheet. With a $2.2B Net Cash position and a little over a 100M shares outstanding, FSLR has a Net Cash Per Share of around $21. Its Net Cash position holds more than half of its market value of equity. This implies that at a $37 share price, investors are only paying $16 for the ongoing business. Management has stated that they plan to use some of the cash to ensure the smooth rollout of the series 6 in 2Q18. Management also stated that they have not ruled out the possibility of returning the cash to shareholders, however, this will most likely be carried out through buybacks as opposed to dividends. It would be unwise for a company in a cyclical industry to announce a long term commitment in the form of a dividend.

Capital Structure and Credit Analysis

With its large net cash position, this company is currently subject to very little to no credit risk. According to FactSet, FSLR has had a 5 year average interest coverage of 31.57. One of the attractive aspects of FSLR is that it has a Debt/Capital of around 5% when its competitors hold a Debt/Capital that is well over 50%. This is highly attractive because it speaks to the resiliency and potential performance of the company in a cyclical downturn. However, the decision to have a highly conservative capital structure means that the company is forgoing the potential interest tax shield that would be associated with raised debt levels. Furthermore, with the capital structure largely shifted toward equity financing, FSLR has the highest cost of capital compared to its peers. A snapshot of the debt profile is displayed below indicating that all debt is 100% secured and the debt maturities do not pose an issue in the near term.

Source: Image pulled from FactSet

Public Comps Valuation

To conduct the public comps valuation, 11 comparable companies were chosen based on the similarity of revenue streams to FSLR's operations. As shown, FSLR has the lowest Debt/Capital and the highest WACC compared to its peers. Although it is not shown, FSLR is the only company in its peer group with a Net Cash position. These metrics alone show that the company is unique in its approach to maintaining a strong balance sheet. FSLR has a strong EV/EBITDA multiple that is below the 1st quartile of its peer group. Furthermore, the company has an EV/Sales and P/B that is lower than its industry. The 1st quartile represents the bear case while the 3rd quartile represents the bull case scenario. The catalyst for the upside scenario depends on a successful rollout of the Series 6 as well as a demand hike in the PV market. The bearish scenario represents weak supply and demand dynamics and missed sales and earnings expectations. However, the base case is promising as the company's fundamentals are strong. From a public comps standpoint, FSLR is shown to be undervalued when put side by side to its competitors.

Source: Author created image using data from Bloomberg

Conclusion

Although FSLR has been rallying in the past month with almost 40% in gains, it is still down about 25% for the year. The company has been beaten down due to the market's speculation about the new administration's legislative actions as well as a bearish view on its growth. FSLR has a proven management team that is committed to an unlevered balance sheet with a strong Net Cash position that rivals the highly levered strategies taken by its Chinese competitors. Its Net Cash position will protect the company in a downturn, prepare it for the Series 6 production, and places the company in a strong position to manage a demand hike in the PV market. Furthermore, the shares are 25.8% short as a percentage of float and increased buying pressure could cause the market to run to cover the short positions which would lead to a share price appreciation. Finally, the ongoing business is undervalued and can be purchased at a discount when factoring in the Net Cash Per Share that investors would receive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.