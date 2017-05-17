IBM: Buffett Selling Could Be A Catalyst

As Buffett turns his back on IBM, the stock has fallen 16% since hitting its 52-week high earlier this year.

Warren Buffett has given up on IBM (NYSE:IBM), but that's not necessarily the negative that the media has painted it. Buffett has been selling his previously large stake in the technology giant. The Oracle of Omaha only owned shares for roughly six years, which is a quick turnaround for a man that invests with a decade long time frame.

This suggests the thesis at IBM has weakened materially and in a rather quick time frame. However, the flip side of that might be that Buffett never really understood what he owned in the first place. Buffett noted, "I don't value IBM the same way that I did 6 years ago when I started buying... I've revalued it somewhat downward."

Change, for the worse?

Back when Buffett got involved in 2011, IBM had made a commitment to shift away from hardware and toward software services. However, after getting a new CEO in 2012, the transition to growth markets seemed to fade. Even its shift toward a cloud-platform has been outpaced by competitors, notably Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services. The company doesn't have the same plans or drive or goals as it did in 2011 - which isn't a bad thing, if these new plans were yielding results.

To start, IBM has largely tapered off buybacks and is relying on poor quality earnings to drive growth. That is, despite the fact that IBM is projecting some 63% year-over-year earnings growth for pre-tax income in the second half of 2017. Much of that growth will be the benefit of a lower-tax rate and higher IP income.

I'd argue that Buffett doesn't handle change well. He's against activist investing and shaking up companies, as exhibited by his pushback against ValueAct Capital.

Buffett gone is a catalyst.

Buffett's presence has led to a premium valuation of sorts, with investors 'sticking it out' despite deteriorating fundamentals. IBM is able to trade at over 15x enterprise value to free cash flow, while you've got the likes of Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) at 11x, and with IBM posting 20 consecutive quarters of revenue decline. IBM has kept earnings somewhat buoyed by IP sales, however, which have not helped stop the decline in the mainframe business, nor has it done anything to help IBM shift toward the growthy cloud business.

But with Buffett gone from IBM, the company might find itself in the cross hairs of an activist investor.

Shares of IBM have been a gross underperformer relative to the S&P 500 over the last half-decade. That underperformance widens when compared to the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK).

Yet, there's still the overhang of Buffett being a large shareholder. His Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) still owns a chunk of IBM. Ideally, he'll sell the remaining stake and free up IBM to become a potential activist target as today's activists are taking on larger and larger companies.

Yet, I fear IBM is destined to be a slow-growth tech stock with no catalyst assuming Buffett retains his remaining stake. When asked about selling the rest of his IBM stake, he noted that he didn't think they'd sell and could even buy some.

Buffett sold shares when they hit $180, and with the decline he noted he's stopped selling, which I find interesting. If IBM can get some momentum, will Buffett cash out or take that as a sign of a turnaround and buy more?

I believe if the stock does take a tumble to back below $120 a share, Buffett will be a buyer, but if the stock can get back over $180, he'll cash out. The worst case is that IBM's shares do nothing over the next 12-18 months and stay in the $130-$170 price range, which I fear is the base case. Buffett selling his stake would be a catalyst, but him buying more would also be a catalyst - yet, just a modest owner leaves IBM to its own devices, which has proven an inability to properly manage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.