Call On Verizon In An Unstable Market

This article is the first in a series about covered call writing (a.k.a. buy-writes), which we believe investors should consider given current valuations.

Given the current level of the markets and the continued bickering in D.C., investors might be well served to consider hedging a portion of their portfolios.

Since the election, the markets have moved up in anticipation of things getting done in Washington. Lately, the markets have appeared to have stalled, and investors have some questions.

Like many investors and advisors these days, we are continually looking for ways to reduce market risk and collect income. Thanks to the Federal Reserve over the last eight years, investors can no longer just put a chunk of their money in their local bank CD and collect a reasonable return. In fact, if you add in inflation, you actually lose money. Of course, in some cases, having a small amount of cash is not a bad thing either.

When looking at the current price to sales ratios of many stocks, combined with the Shiller PE ratio, it's hard to get too excited as a value investor. Many investors are sitting on a lot of cash and really not sure where to find relative safety but with some income. That is one of the reasons we are focusing on buy-writes on several large cap dividend stocks in a series of articles we plan on writing over the next few weeks and months.

No. 1 In Our Series "Income In A High Valuation Market"

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is global telecommunications company providing telecommunications, information, and entertainment and services to customers around the world. We believe at current levels the stock is getting attractive as it trades at 15x trailing earnings and 11.5 forward earnings. When compared to the S&P the stock appears cheap, and most utilities do trade at a discount to the S&P we would note.

Our thesis is that in a market correction, which is long overdue believe it or not, utilities and defensive names will suffer less carnage with all things being equal. So to us it makes sense to hedge a portion of your portfolio, and what better way to hedge than doing a buy-write? The beauty of doing a buy-write is often times you can be off a little bit on your timing and still make money. Especially if you do it "it the money". The further in the money you write the call, the less risk you are taking and your potential return also decreases. Rule number one in doing buy-writes: If you don't want to sell your stock at the strike price, then don't write the call. Typically 1 call represents 100 shares so a buyer of 100 shares could sell 1 call against his position.

Getting back to Verizon, we believe 11.5x forward earnings is cheap and the current dividend yield of 5.2% (quarterly Div is $0.5775) is attractive. That being said, the company's stock has been getting hit as of late as competition in the sector has heated up, but our opinion is much of this may already be factored in.

As noted in the above chart, the stock is quickly approaching support going back to the end of 2015. As value investors, we want to try and buy as cheap as possible to increase our odds of a winning trade. We believe buying the stock at current levels of around $45 and selling the January 2018 $43 call against your position is a reasonable trade. The potential return is just over 7% in eight months or greater than 10% annualized if all three dividends are collected and stock is called away in January. If you collect just the next dividend in July and are called away before the 2nd dividend in October, you would still make $1.957 or $4.7%. Your worst case scenario is you would own Verizon at $41.62 and have a dividend yield of 5.6% which we believe offers investors the ability to sleep well at night.

