Today's EIA Oil Report Continues To Point The Way

Okay we admit it. We're voyeurs too. We know the Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) doesn't tell you much because first it's US focused, second it's just a snapshot of one week and the timing of particular shipments and oil deliveries can materially swing crude and product builds, and three, it's really just a model sitting on a computer that will eventually be trued-up later. For all that though, the information can sure move markets, and it's sure fun to look at.

Today's EIA WPSR report continues to show the trend of crude draws, with crude oil inventories declining by 1.8M barrels from the prior week. Crude draws would have been significantly higher had imports not spiked by up to 1M barrels per day from last week, but that's likely just the timing of when the cargo landed. Gasoline inventories also decreased slightly by 400K barrels and distillate decreased by 1.9M barrels, both indicating solid demand.

Again though, what matters really is the longer-term picture and this is what's really interesting. Now before looking at the below picture know a few things. The US oil market is arguably one of the most liquid, one where storage infrastructure is cheap and market participants are plentiful, so it's where oil aggregates. This means that as the OPEC/non-OPEC cuts take hold, it will also be the last place where draws will occur as floating storage and hidden barrels flow onshore and reveal themselves. Couple that with the fact that US shale production is increasing, means that the US oil inventories will remain elevated. In other words, it's in some ways the dog's tail, the very end. If we're too focused on that tail any sudden week-to-week movement can whipsaw us, so while we glance at it, we always want to step back and get a better picture of what's happening and what our hound is really pointing at.

For crude inventory, this is what we're seeing (courtesy of Hans Stege)...

Here's Bloomberg's chart, which shows the same thing.

For crude and finished products, this is the trend . . .

Notice that the inventory builds are cutting against the grain? Both crude and crude+products (which incorporates some demand influence) are drawing down counter-seasonally, and against 5 year averages. This is part of the reason why we believe the OPEC/non-OPEC production cuts have and will continue to help with the rebalancing. These things take time. A cut in production upstream takes time to reveal itself downstream. Moreover, as market participants adjust to a flatter oil curve, inventories rearrange themselves and onshore oil increases. Nevertheless, this is all timing. It will adjust over time and patience is needed for oil longs. So while today's WPSR was decent (and admittedly much better than the API report last night), what's important is the trend. So step back and watch where our dog is pointing, because this dog might hunt . . . good doggy.

