A Big Move For Gold Miners Has Just Begun

In a recent report I suggested the best way to leverage anticipated moves in gold was through portfolios of gold miners like ETFs. Well, a big move for gold is underway, in my view, and so to lever it, I like a long position in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX) here.

Earlier this month, I suggested recent inflation indications were great for gold, and just yesterday I suggested the developing scandal around the Oval Office would be a catalyst for upside as well. The scandal took a turn for the worse Wednesday morning, with rumors of a "Comey memo" being described to the New York Times. It reportedly, according to what I saw on Bloomberg Television and read otherwise, describes a timeline of events around the Michael Flynn investigation and the alleged request of the President to Comey to cease the investigation. Given Comey was later fired by the President, presumably after saying he could not do that, well that is problematic. The term "obstruction of justice" is being thrown around by one Harvard Law professor who indicates it would be an impeachable offense if true. Senator John McCain just described the scandal as similar to Watergate, with new information arriving regularly building a case.

I believe more shoes will drop with regard to the scandal, as the New York Times will presumably publish the "Comey memo" soon. It seems to be given that former FBI Director Comey will testify before a congressional panel on this issue, as that is what many congressmen are calling for. What revelations may come of these two data points could give cause enough to enough congressmen to seek impeachment proceedings against the president.

For today, speculation alone is again weighing against the dollar, as the U.S. Dollar Index dropped 0.6% through the 3:00 PM EDT hour. Equity markets started to play catch-up to the dollar today, as I anticipated in my market preview report this morning (Warning: A Stock Market Correction is Brewing), with the S&P 500 down 1.5%. Gold had already been on the move higher, boosted by the dollar's demise. Gold was given further fuel by this week's revelation of an alleged lapse of judgment of the President in his meeting with the Russians last week. And now there is this "Comey memo," and what may follow.

With apparently more to come, Wednesday's 1.6% move in gold through 3:00 PM and the commensurate 1.3% move in the GDX should be built upon in the days ahead, and I expect substantially. The entire appreciation in the U.S. dollar since November has been wiped away. Equities, I believe, may also give back 5% to 10% before we are through, or through the Fed's meeting in June through which I expected it to raise its inflation and Fed Funds Rate forecasts. Though, with the sharp move lower marked in treasury yields and equities today, the chances of a Fed rate hike have decreased. Nevertheless, gold could rise back to its pre-election highs or higher, giving the GDX the potential to mark $31 or higher before all is said and done.

Your risk is that the entire situation is quickly defused and that the U.S. dollar is freed to focus on the upcoming Fed meeting and a Fed Funds Rate hike. In that case, gold would give back ground. I suggest investors sell their stakes if or when the situation is resolved. For now, however, the scandal seems to be intensifying meaningfully and uncertainty clouds the full faith and confidence in our great nation. If the memo is published and it appears incriminating, I would look for the GDX to open gap higher by a significant margin and to continue forward. The security should also be supported into and probably through the congressional testimony of Jim Comey. So, I am comfortable suggesting a long position is warranted for aggressive investors seeking capital appreciation or for others seeking a hedge against their dollar stakes or other equity holdings.

I began writing this article in the premarket and apologize for the 1.2% gain in between now and then. However, I did warn investors of these events in today's premarket report. For more prescient work like my reports on the dollar, gold and the markets these past two weeks, please follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My long position is via options.