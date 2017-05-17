The Highest Tobacco Dividends

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) has seen its shares rise substantially over the last six months, although it seems they have plateaued for the time being. The company offers the highest dividend yield among tobacco companies right now, with the dividend growth rate likely going higher in the near future.

Philip Morris trades at $113, which is just 2% shy of the 52 week high formed last month, but more than 30% higher than the lows from late 2016.

^DXY data by YCharts

One of the main reasons for Philip Morris' strong share performance is the relative weakness of the dollar versus other currencies over the last half year -- the dollar dropped about five percent from its top so far. This isn't good for U.S. consumers seeking to buy imported goods, but it is a positive for U.S. companies seeking to sell their products internationally. Since Philip Morris sells its products outside of the U.S. exclusively, the company benefits a lot from a weaker dollar -- a fixed amount of income in foreign currencies suddenly translates into a higher dollar amount.

Currency (i.e. the strong dollar) has been a major headwind for Philip Morris and was the reason the company couldn't really grow its earnings over the last years, while currency adjusted earnings per share kept increasing at an attractive pace. With the dollar getting weaker (at least a little), this trend could reverse and currency could become a tailwind -- as the market reacts positive to such a development, Philip Morris' share price gains are not a big surprise.

Philip Morris' business model continues to function well: Lower cigarette shipments (due to less people smoking globally) are more than offset by higher prices per cigarette, as well as by the growth Philip Morris sees in its heated tobacco products -- hence the company was able to grow its (currency adjusted) revenues by 1.7% versus cigarette shipments dropping by 11.5%.

The even better news is that revenues are expected to grow faster in the remaining three quarters of the year, as Philip Morris targets a sales growth rate of 4% to 6% in 2017 -- in order to hit the midpoint of guidance sales would have to increase by an average of 6.1% in Q2-Q4. One reason for the positive guidance is the big success of Philip Morris' heated tobacco products (i.e. IQOS), which are seeing an incredibly fast uptake:

Uptake of IQOS is fast in the main launch markets, with market share doubling in a couple of months. Even in Japan, where the market share is substantial already, volumes have more than doubled in just half a year. If uptake in other countries such as Italy and Germany follows the path in the Japanese market, IQOS will become a very big contributor to Philip Morris' top line relatively soon.

Philip Morris is betting heavily on this, with capacity for IQOS production more than tripling in 2017 and doubling again by the end of next year.

This expected growth, together with currency tailwinds, will allow for the growth that's been missing in the most recent years:

PM Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Both revenues as well as earnings per share are currently not as high as they were at the peak a couple of years ago, but with this year's earnings per share expected to come in between $4.84 and $4.99, we will be getting closer to the all time high earnings of $5.30, and could breach this barrier in 2018.

The growing earnings are also a positive for the company's dividend, as higher earnings allow for higher dividend payments going forward.

PM Dividend data by YCharts

Philip Morris has a history of raising its dividend annually, but in the last two years these increases have been rather small, at just 2% annually -- this was due to earnings not growing, which sent the company's payout ratio soaring. As earnings are expected to grow roughly 10% this year, investors can count on a better than 2% dividend increase in September, when Philip Morris will announce its next dividend increase -- I believe a mid single digits increase of 5%-6% is likely, as this would reward shareholders, and at the same time would still allow for the payout ratio to come down a bit from its currently pretty high level of more than 90%.

PM Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Among the tobacco majors (including Philip Morris as well as Altria (NYSE:MO), Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) and British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI)), Philip Morris offers the highest current dividend yield at 3.7%, which is quite curious, as Philip Morris' dividend yield was the lowest among the four companies five years ago. Whereas Philip Morris' yield remained relatively stable over that time frame at a little below four percent, the three other tobacco stocks saw their yields drop significantly, cut almost in half in the case of Reynolds American.

For investors seeking a preferably high income yield right now, with a positive outlook for some substantial dividend increases going forward, Philip Morris with its 3.7% yield (which is almost twice as high as the broad market's dividend yield) doesn't look bad at all. Altria's yield, which isn't much lower than that of Philip Morris, is attractive as well, as the dividend growth rate has been higher in the most recent years.

Takeaway

Philip Morris' shares have risen quite a lot over the last half year, due to currency rate trends as well as due to a positive outlook for its heated tobacco products.

With earnings per share expected to grow substantially this year for the first time in a while, this year's dividend increase will likely be bigger than the ones we have seen in the last two years.

As Philip Morris also offers the highest dividend yield in the traditionally shareholder-friendly tobacco industry, its shares do not look bad at all for income seekers with a focus on high initial yields.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.