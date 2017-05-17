Amazon.com: A Share Price Limited Only By Imagination

Failure to grow earnings sufficiently will expose the share price to large downside corrections. Growth in the P/E ratio is likely to overshoot, if it has not already done so.

Investment Thesis - The Law Of Large Numbers Is Catching Up With The Amazon.com Share Price

For an early stage company with the growth potential of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), it is not surprising to see high rates of share price growth in anticipation of future high earnings. The problem for Amazon.com investors is the duration of the early stages of its potential growth has continued for so long. As time continues, the law of large numbers is coming into play and even small percentage increases in share price represent very large increases in market cap, which may require impossibly large increases to net income to avoid the P/E ratio further increasing. There is a limit to how long this can continue and a swift and large correction to share price is more likely than a pause in share price growth, as the latter would likely trigger the former.

Quantifying Dreams

Before I say anything further about Amazon.com, let me share a story about an award winning website development software tool in the early days of the web. This website development software had won awards. It had been developed by a bright young fellow and it was an elegant solution for the masses to develop their own websites. I was invited to sit in on a presentation. The marketing approach had been well thought out, with detailed costs and times for each activity. A qualified list of potential buyers, with contact details, was to be purchased at a cost per name. Promotional material would be sent to these names and a call center used to field enquiries. Payroll cost per hour for call center employees had been ascertained and assumptions on how many minutes each enquiry would take, and what percentage of callers would be converted to sales. Assumptions were also provided on what proportion of sales would require a second call, involving additional call center time and support. And, a price had been determined at which it was believed the product would be competitive. I do not recall the exact details but each cost in the process seemed minor compared to the proposed selling price. An amount of 6 cents per name to buy a marketing list, and a few minutes per caller to handle incoming calls, and so on down through the process looked easily affordable, compared to the proposed selling price. All the data was available, and the proposal seemed low cost and potentially profitable. But obviously no one had crunched the numbers and the related assumptions. If response was only 10%, and only 10% of those responders eventually bought, that first 6 cents per name turns into $6.00 for each successful sale. The same applies for mailing costs and call center costs. Those small unit costs magnify depending on success rates, and very soon become large costs. The planned commercialization, as presented, was not viable. Very sad really, because the parents of the developer had mortgaged their home to the hilt to assist in supporting the development and commercialization effort to that point in time.

What Does The Story Above Have To Do With Amazon.com?

What does the story above have to do with Amazon.com? It really has very little to do with Amazon.com, the business. I am quite certain Jeff Bezos is very much aware of the numbers and the viability of every facet of the Amazon.com operations. He has built an absolutely amazing business and there is no question about the viability of the business, and that it has huge growth prospects. The story above is for the benefit of investors in the shares of Amazon.com.

Even a good business is not worth an infinite price

I quote a particularly pithy comment to my article, "Amazon.com: AWS - Not The Rivers Of Gold Imagined". From jackriordan1, "Even a good business is not worth an infinite price".

What I am saying to Amazon.com investors is - Yes, there are plenty of reasons to believe in the Amazon.com growth stories. But however compelling those growth stories are, there has to be an understanding of how this growth will translate to earnings to support an ever growing share price. Heed the story above about the young website developer - look at the assumptions being thrown up and calculate whether the share price really is justifiable based on those various assumptions.

Relating The Imagination To The Reality

On Friday, May 12, the Amazon.com share price closed at $961.35, market cap was $459.5B and P/E ratio 180.7. The only valid reason for a P/E ratio that high is investors must have supreme confidence Amazon.com will achieve huge growth in earnings. If that confidence wanes, there is inherently a far greater downside risk in the share price than for shares with more conservative P/E ratios. If Amazon.com's P/E ratio fell to say 73.00, which is still 4 times the level of Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) P/E ratio of 18.26, the share price would plummet by $571 to $390 per share, a fall of ~ 60%. To bear that risk, investors buying at the current share price must surely perceive ongoing significant growth in share price. That is because, in the absence of dividends, the only means for a shareholder to get a return is through share price growth. Let us assume shareholders are imagining a two to two and a half times increase, or even a tripling or quadrupling of their investment value over 5 years. After all, the share price has more than quadrupled over the last 5 years. Those imaginings require a range of average yearly returns from 14.87% to double the share price, to 31.95% to quadruple the share price over 5 years. At the same time, earnings must not only match those growth rates but far exceed them if the current high P/E ratio is to reduce. Stephen Mallas, in his highly informative article, "Amazon's Q1: I'm Sticking With The Stock", writes:

I'm sticking with the stock. We can argue about the numbers - about margins, about deferred revenue, etc. I look at Amazon as a big-brand name in its space that will eventually catch up to the critics and surpass their expectations.

Now that is faith, with the share price level limited only by one's imagination. For investors in Amazon.com, I would argue it is not the critics' expectations but their own imaginations they should be concerned with. Instead of imagining, I will gather the various numbers and other information for Amazon.com that presumably excite investors to pay ever higher prices for the shares. And I will do the crunching.

Earnings Growth

From this SA article by Bert Hochfeld:

Investors are discounting a much greater level of EPS back to the present to arrive at a reasonable price for the shares than the company's critics who are reluctant and unable to look at the potential Amazon has to offer new services, expand current services globally and to keep up the cadence of growth seen at AWS.

Unfortunately, Bert does not share with us that "much greater level of EPS", nor the discount rate, nor the time period over which these "investors" are discounting. But perhaps investors are relying on forecasts of earnings growth for Amazon.com per Zacks Research published on Nasdaq and incorporated in Part 1 of TABLE 1 below:

TABLE 1

Note 1 - Earnings growth rates and EPS based on Zacks Research analysts' forecasts published on Nasdaq (see here). Analysts' consensus forecasts for 2017 earnings growth rate have been reduced by 33.2%, from 55.03% to 36.77%, since the publication of my article, "Amazon.com: Hold Or Fold? A Closer Look", on April 5, 2017. I am not claiming credit, just noting a major downgrade in the course of a little over a month.

Imagining The Picture 3 Years From Now

TABLE 1, Part 2 above, lays out what Amazon.com financial statistics might look like in 3 years from now for those imagining a 10% return, or a doubling to tripling, or even quadrupling of share price to be realized. Part 1 adopts the Zacks Research analysts' consensus forecasts published on NASDAQ to project Amazon.com EPS and Net Income out to end of December 2019. Part 2 shows the projected share prices 3 years from now at May 2020, based on various targeted share price growth rate scenarios from 10% average yearly growth for Case 1 to 31.57% average yearly growth for Case 5. As explained above, in the absence of dividends, these share price growth rates equate to average yearly rate of return on investment for the shareholder. It will be noted the projected P/E ratios in Part 2 are different for each case due to projected EPS being the same for each case, while projected share prices are based on different forecast growth rates. What is encouraging is projected P/E ratio reduces for all cases from the current high 180.7 to a range from 61.39 to 105.96 under the various share price growth scenarios.

The Difference Between Buying And selling

The various investors buying those Amazon.com shares last Friday, May 12, 2017 at $961.35 per share, presumably carried out various levels of research, and had some expectation of the return achievable. As Bert Hochfield indicates, many will have expectations of future high levels of EPS (possibly based on Nasdaq consensus forecasts per TABLE 1) and they also will likely have a time period in mind for realization of returns on the investment. If that time period was 3 years, when it comes time to sell those shares, the selling price around May 12, 2020 will be all that concerns them. But the selling price will be determined by buyers who will not just take into account the current EPS and P/E ratios at that time. The buyers will be looking to the prospects for further growth in the share price and future earnings growth. The same will be true for existing Amazon.com investors deciding whether to continue to hold. TABLE 2 below extends past the next 3 years covered by Nasdaq analysts' forecasts to obtain an idea of what is required, in the way of earnings growth rates and P/E ratios, for Amazon.com investors to obtain those share price growth rates and corresponding rates of return on investment of 10% to 31.95% per Cases 1 to 5 in TABLE 1.

TABLE 2

Scenario I - P/E Ratios Remain Constant At Projected May 2020 Levels Through May 2027

Table 2 above incorporates Part 2 from TABLE 1, together with a Part 3 which projects out a further 7 years to end of 2026 for EPS growth and to May 12, 2027 for yearly share price growth. Part 3 assumes investors will be prepared to buy Amazon.com shares in May 2027 at the same P/E ratios projected in Part 2 for May 2020 (line D in Part 3 above). Part 3 also assumes the projected share prices at May 2020, for Cases 1 to 5, will continue to grow at the same rates of 10% to 31.95% for the 7 years to May 2027 to arrive at target share price at May 2027 (line C in Part 3 above). The target EPS at end of December 2026 (line E in Part 3 above) is calculated by dividing target share price (line C) by target P/E ratio (line D). It is not coincidental the target EPS growth rates are the same as the projected share price growth rates. This is a function of projecting a P/E ratio the same at the beginning and end of the 7 years. The required target net income (line H) ranges from $19.4B for the 10% return Case 1 to $69.4B for the 31.95% return Case 5. For a company with Amazon.com growth prospects, those projected net earnings for 10 years from now appear quite modest. But look at the required target market cap calculated by: either multiplying projected share price at May 2027 (line C) by projected shares outstanding of 478M; or multiplying target P/E ratio at May 2027 (line D) by target net income for FY 2026 (line H). For Case 1, it is hard to believe that a net income level of $19.4B ten years from now would justify a market cap of $1.19T. This is particularly so, because the $19.4B represents an average growth rate of 10% per year and that would hardly justify a buyer of Amazon.com doing so at a P/E ratio of 61.39. If the P/E ratio reduces substantially, so does the share price, which in turn reduces the rate of return to below 10% for the existing shareholder (the return might even go negative). Similarly for Case 5, it is hard to believe that a net income level of $69.4B ten years from now would justify a market cap of $7.35T. This is particularly so, because both the $69.4B net income and the market cap of $7.35T represent an average growth rate of 31.95% per year over the last 7 years. The difficulty here is for a buyer to buy at the P/E ratio of 105.96 and expect to get even a 10% return over succeeding years. For example, a one year return for FYE 2027 of 10%, with the P/E ratio remaining constant would require net income to increase by only $6.94B, but the market cap would need to increase by a further $735B to $8.08T. So the high P/E ratio leads to a Catch-22 situation whereby, eventually, increases in net income result in astronomical increases in market cap unless the P/E ratio starts to reduce. But a falling P/E ratio reduces or eliminates share price gains. This effect is unlikely to happen gradually and smoothly. There will likely be an inflection point where the P/E ratio and the share price quickly fall to long term, more sustainable levels. Picking that inflection point could be difficult.

Reducing The P/E Ratio And Increasing The Share Price Are Mutually Exclusive Objectives

The results of the number crunching in TABLE 2, Part 3, indicate the current high P/E ratios associated with Amazon.com share prices are not sustainable. At the same time, share price growth must continue if investors are to earn a return on their investments. Reducing the P/E ratio, while further increasing the share price, are mutually exclusive objectives, unless EPS growth rate exceeds share price growth rate. TABLE 3 below looks at what levels of EPS growth rate are required to reduce P/E ratios to more sustainable levels.

TABLE 3

Scenario 2 - Assumed P/E Ratios At May 2027 Are Reduced By 60%

In TABLE 3, Part 4, I have reduced the projected P/E ratios at May 2027 to 40% of the level of the P/E ratios assumed in TABLE 2, Part 3 above, while keeping share price projections unchanged. I have then calculated the projected EPS at December 2026 by dividing the projected share price at May 2027 by the reduced P/E ratios. With projected EPS at both December 2019 and December 2026, I am then able to calculate the required EPS average yearly growth rate for the 7-year period 2019 to 2026. As per TABLE 3, Part 4 above, the projected required average yearly EPS growth rates range from 25.39% to achieve Case 1, 10% share price growth rate to over 50% to achieve Case 5, 31.95% share price growth rate. These are of course yearly average EPS growth rates, and the beginning years growth rates would be much higher (e.g., analysts' 2019 forecast growth rate is 77.20% per TABLE 1, Part 1). Growth rates would be below the yearly average in the later years, and I have estimated 2026 year EPS growth rates per line "GA" in TABLE 3, Part 4, ranging from 10% for Case 1 to 35% for Case 5. As can be seen from TABLEs 1 and 3, to sustain share price growth, and achieve reduction in P/E ratios to more sustainable levels, Amazon.com requires to sustain very high EPS growth rates over the next 10 years.

The Inevitability Of A Multi-trillion Market Cap For Amazon.com If Share Price Gains Over The Past 5 Years Continue

From my article, "Amazon.com: Hold Or Fold":

If we compare earnings growth to share price growth for the 5-year period December 2011 to December 2016, we find that share price has more than quadrupled from $179.03 to $753.67, while EPS has increased by only 3.6 times from $1.39 to $5.03.

If shareholders are expecting a further quadrupling of share price each 5 years over the next ten years, they must expect the market cap to grow from the present $452.9B to the $7.352T as calculated in Parts 3 and 4 in the TABLEs above. It should be understood this is unrelated to P/E ratios or EPS levels. It is purely a function of multiplying the projected share price by the number of issued shares. The only way the market cap figure can be lower is if share price growth is lower or if issued share count reduces. The latter is unlikely, as share count has been increasing with new issues for stock-based compensation.

Can Amazon.com Achieve The FY 2026 Net Income Projections Per TABLE 3, Part 4?

As described above, at a P/E ratio in the region of 180, Amazon.com's share price is subject to the possibility of huge corrections. On that basis, I would think Case 1 assumption of a 10% rate of return would be on the low side for compensating for that risk. I would believe that Case 2, 14.87% return, would be the absolute minimum investors buying Amazon.com shares today should be looking for. That would require net income of $65.732B per year by FY2026 in conjunction with a P/E ratio of 27.96. Let us assume AWS contributes one quarter of that and Amazon.com's third major revenue stream contributes another one quarter. That leaves ~$33B to be generated by Amazon.com's existing non-AWS businesses together with new retail initiatives such as apparel sales. The issue here is Amazon.com's existing non-AWS business includes low margin mature businesses with low level growth prospects. For example, in the media side of the business, Amazon.com is already the dominant player in online book sales, and media sales only grew 7.5% in 2016 (see here). So, Amazon.com needs to enter new online markets to achieve significant sales growth rates, and even then margins are likely to be low. Some idea of the magnitude of the task can be gleaned from the article, "Amazon Is Worth A 'Look'" by Michael Blair, in which he comments, "By 2021, Cowen expects Amazon.com apparel sales to reach $62 billion, exceeding that of Macy's (NYSE: M) and putting Amazon.com in the same league as Nike is today". If that $62B was grown at an average 40% per year for the following 5 years through 2026, apparel sales would reach $333B by 2026. It would require an exceedingly optimistic net income after tax margin of 5% on those apparel sales of $333B to provide another one quarter of the Case 2 net income requirement in 2026, leaving existing non-AWS business to provide the remaining one quarter required. These are heroic assumptions. I have already had an in depth look at the growth prospects for AWS in my article, "Amazon.com: AWS - Not The rivers Of gold Imagined" and provided KPIs to monitor when quarterly earnings are released. I propose to author a similar article for the non-AWS side of the business to enable investors to better monitor both sides of the business. If interested please press the "Follow" button to ensure prompt access.

Conclusions

For Those Thinking Of Going Long Amazon.com

A disconnect has developed between the Amazon.com share price and the Amazon.com business. I could not recommend a long-term investment in Amazon.com at this point in time. Even for a very good company, share price growth is not infinite. For Amazon.com, at current share price, the reward for risk over the next 5 to 10 years is not there, and short- to medium-term downside risk is large. For those who are already invested and wish to continue holding, I would suggest closely monitoring for any weakness emerging in the share price. Also, monitor the above mentioned KPIs as fresh data emerges in the quarterly earnings releases.

For Those Thinking Of Going Short Amazon.com

I wrote further above - This effect is unlikely to happen gradually and smoothly. There will likely be an inflection point where the P/E ratio and the share price quickly fall to long term, more sustainable levels. Picking that inflection point could be difficult. Amazon.com represents a potential shorting opportunity, with the following reservations. Short interest reached a near-term high of 6,539,752 on November 30, 2016 and fell to a near-term low of 4,684,352 on April 28, 2017, which is not surprising given the share price increased from $750.57 to $924.99 in that time frame. Since then, the share price has further increased to close at $966.08 on May 15, 2017. The share price has shown an ability to float and rise on thin air far too long for thinking of shorting this stock at this point in time. However, if any weakness in the share price does start to emerge, if confidence and momentum start to fade, that could bring with it a shorting opportunity, which will likely require quick action to capture.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.