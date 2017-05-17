AT&T's (T) Management Presents at 4th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Results - Conference Transcript

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

4th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Results Conference Call

May 17, 2017

Executives

John Stephens – Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Craig Eder Moffett – MoffettNathanson

Craig Eder Moffett

Thank you all for joining us for the Summit. And for those of you on the webcast, thank you for joining us as well. It is my absolute pleasure to introduce John Stephens, who's going to be talking about AT&T in their first visit to our summit, and John, I'm really delighted to have you here today.

John Stephens

Thanks, Craig. I appreciate it. Okay, good morning, everyone.

Craig Eder Moffett

Good morning. Yes, these chairs are almost too comfortable. So, we'll do our best to state away. John, I'll let you give your Safe Harbor in just a second with your first answer. Let me just kick it off because you guys certainly have a lot going on in your business, but maybe the place to start is with your vertical integration strategy with a big deal that is pending. Take us back to the genesis of the vertical integration strategy and just talk about how you plan to leverage the combination of assets of now distribution, DIRECTV and ultimately, the content from Time Warner.

John Stephens

Sure, great. Thanks for having us here. Thanks to everyone in the room. Today's conversation will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. You can provide – you can find further information on our website or in our SEC filings. And I think that'll satisfy all our legal disclosure requirements. Second I usually do this at the end, but I want to do this right from the start. There's one message, there's no other message you'll get from me today, one message you walk away from today is a couple of hundred thousand people here either killed or seriously injured from distracted driving car accidents.

As the company who provides the cellular service to millions and millions of the customers, we really don't want any revenue from people who are using our devices while they're driving. You can cost a life, you can ruin the life. If you don't do it for yourselves, if don’t do it for your family, if you don't do it for your neighbors, do it for my grandchildren. We really don't need anyone to be distracted while they're driving. So please, it can wait. It definitely can wait.

With that said, with regard to our fully integrated strategy, let's take a step back and make sure, first of all, we're a fully integrated network carrier, whether it's our wireless and expensive wireless holdings and extensive wireless capabilities, whether it’s an extensive fiber footprint, whether it’s an extensive traditional wireline network, whether it's our satellite distribution, we are the integrated carrier. So we have the capability to deliver services to customers anywhere they live and work, anywhere they want. With that, we found that premium content was critical to that and both not only content but premium content was critical to the success of that.

That is what customers really wanted. The Time Warner transaction clearly has significant, significant content of – but the more important thing is of the highest quality. And so the ability to do that and take that and incorporate it in, if you will, converge it with our various delivery and capability services is phenomenal. So from that perspective, that's where it came from. It started with its network integration, and it's moved on to what the customers want, what are they focused on and they want visibility to have this content anywhere they live and work, anywhere they want to use it.

With regard to that, it's also, quite frankly, from a financial perspective, just a really very attractive transaction in the sense of the diversity of the revenue, the revenue growth perspectives, the cash flow growth perspectives, if you will, the payout ratio improvements, quite frankly, the diversity of revenue from a regulatory perspective even though the regulatory environment is certainly significantly improved over the last 6 months, Time Warner and its content revenues are much less regulated than our traditional business.

The CapEx intensity characteristics are very positive for our business. So from all of those aspects of it, it was a very attractive transaction. And then quite frankly, the leadership at Time Warner is really on our part very, very well respected, great talent. Jeff Bewkes, my counterpart Howard Averill all do a great job and a great work with and have great teams. And so that's another critical aspect of why this thing works for us.

Craig Eder Moffett

Can you previously – one of the things that you can do uniquely with the vertical integration strategy whether it’s you’ve already done a lot with blending DIRECTV with wireless and what have you. Can you give us sort of a sneak peek at some of the things that that the ideas that keep you excited at night when you think, well, I can't wait until we get this in here what we can…

John Stephens

Sure. And Craig, you touched on one, but I mean, 6 million customers already are bundling our wireless and our video products. And that goes to not only a real great experience, but quite frankly, our smartphone churn in the first quarter was 0.9, it was dramatic, really great. So you can see the actual financial results in our business from doing that. If you look at our recent unlimited choice, unlimited plus products, you can see we’re unlimited plus, we're adding to it the ability to have DTV or DTV NOW at a real value rate of $25 coupon, the ability to put HBO on that. What we've seen so far, it's early in these offerings. What we've seen so far is a really great response from our customers.

We're really pleased with them. So those are some of the things. If you go deeper though and you say, I’ve got this company that’s got 25 million distribution points on video, 15 million plus distribution points on broadband, maybe 100 million distribution points on wireless. When you talk about tablets and phones, you got this tremendous amount of data. And we take that data and say, hey, Warner Studios, this is what people are actually watching. This is what they're engaging in and this is what they want to look at. Do you take this information and help you in the production side of how you choose movies and what projects you want to do? Turner and CBS and Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, and here is what viewers are actually looking at.

On your digital properties, this is what they're looking at on their cell phones and can you take this information and really learn more about your business. We all went through the election cycle, and quite frankly, the pollsters, I think all of us would agree, were inaccurate. We all witnessed what happened with the Brexit and the EU. We even got – I think all of us would agree the most pollsters had it wrong. And that same kind of data is what the content industry uses today.

What world that will offer is the detailed, real viewing information, really usage information that can be used, first and foremost, in simply the production, in the decision-making, in the internal workings. Secondly, it's going to be that same information can be used for advertising services, marketing services. By advertising we say, what the customers really watch? What do they really cling to? We can use a beer. And of course, you can do and use it in this combined company to be more effective with your advertising.

Yeah, those are really great opportunities across-the-board. I will tell you, the ability to have really high-quality talent on the video side to then take videos and curate them and modify them for use on the wireless stream, for use on the phone screen, for the use on the phablet, having people who do this with great skill and talent is our huge opportunity, so that we can curate, we can develop, we can get customer-focused delivery of video products that we probably aren't nearly disqualified to do on our own, it would be much more difficult to do on our own.

Unidentified Company Representative

I want to talk about Time Warner just as a business for a second, separate from the synergy opportunities. The cable nets business is a business that faces some real secular challenges. And that's still a big part of what you're buying. Talk about the way you see the cable nets business and sort of within the mix of assets, they got studio, movie studio, television studio, HBO, so Warner, great studio, wins awards, that means Oscars, year in and year out, have a great, if you will, business relationship with talent and the ability to retain talent and produce talent.

So from that standpoint, really great opportunity. We might be able to provide them support from administrative sides or from technical sides, but great talent in them themselves, great reputation. What really adds to that is our phenomenal library. And so when you think of this distribution of wireless, a 100 point, if you think about distribution of broadband, if you think about distribution on video, and suddenly you have tremendous these high highs, some would say it's the best library out there, certainly one of the best, but many, many people would tell you it's the best library of content out there, and the ability to use that throughout the business in the and the coronate gives a whole new meaning to this merger.

When you look at Turner and you think all their stations are in the top kind of 50 really and pushes the top 40 and three of them are in the top 20 of rated stations out there. So as the bundle changes, as we go from 300 channels to something other than that, 85%, almost 90% of their revenues are in those top 40 channels, gives the finance team very great – good feeling about their liability.

And then when you think of the quality and their products that they have and it shows that they have, the sports contracts they have, we feel really good about that. Now the ability then to once again curate that, use it differently, deliver it over a tablet, deliver it over a phone, curiously it gives us a lot of excitement. We’re using a coordinated effort on the digital delivery service, so instead of DTV NOW being a platform we're developing and CNN Digital and so on and so forth, all being separately done, the ability to take our resources and say let’s just come out and come out with the best digital platform for all of our properties, that cost saving item in that quality and the speed of delivery is really important.

And then you go to HBO and you think of just a really – the industry, the player in the industry have got the best capabilities to deliver on over-the-top video on demand, pay quality. And the ability, as we've done, we've done studies for, in many cases, it's more attractive to put HBO on your phone than it is to give you a free phone. Many of our customers value the HBO more than they value a free piece of equipment. So those kinds of things are where we see the activities. And as I say, it's just a – it's a tremendously high-quality product and company and great results. It will also fit very well and mesh well with what we have, our capabilities and skills together.

Craig Eder Moffett

Well, let’s talk about DIRECTV for a second. That's another business where the pay TV category as a whole suffered a very challenging quarter with real acceleration in cord cutting. You talked about that as – you clearly went into DIRECTV with an expectation that that was going to happen. Can you talk about the trajectory of cord-cutting and how you think about that business and going forward?

John Stephens

Sure, you’re right in the sense that we expected the pay TV business on the other side come down, and then there'd be other opportunities on over-the-top and other delivery mechanisms. I can tell you the first – from July of 2015 through the end of last year, our satellite performance was better than we expected and are kind of modeling our forethought. In the first quarter, we gave some of that back. When you look at the first quarter, for us, there was a lot of involuntary churn. We have been aggressive in last year and had after some sought customers that we previously had thought [indiscernible] and quite frankly, we went too far in about half the churn, we had about half the customer, just under half the customer since we have were involuntary in the quarter.

So that was the business decision we made to go after them and there's business issue we made to adjust the numbers in the first quarter, so that's just what happened. With regard to that, though, if you will, more or less we're kind of in line on a customer comp base on the satellite type with where we expected to be. We’re continuing to work on DTV NOW. We’re continuing to work on our other over-the-top, whether it's on medium partnership, whether it's the other things we've got going to develop that opportunity to sell those 20 million households that don’t have pay TV sort of cushion. And the ability to have the content relationships today through the DIRECTV subscriber base through the – subscriber base gives us a footing to go put those kind of products together.

Craig Eder Moffett

So before we talk about DIRECTV NOW and transition, how do we think about the trajectory of the traditional satellite business going forward?

John Stephens

I think it's the same as we had when we bought it. It will be a – we think we can hold or may be improve market share, but in a business that the overall Linear TV will be coming down. We think it's got a slower trajectory than many do. But we do think it will become…

Craig Eder Moffett

Sure enough. And so now let's talk about DIRECTV NOW. Has that met your expectations? And how should investors think about an measure of success for DIRECTV NOW?

John Stephens

Yes, it has met our expectations, actually kind of phenomenal results in December. The promotions we put in with the Fire Stick and the Apple TV were overwhelming, positive, great. When we – after we did that, we said, okay, let's now – now that we got that big customer base built, let's go test the, let's go test the system, let's go test the platform. And let's focus our efforts in that first quarter on really improving at platform, making sure to get all the technical kinks out, making sure that customers get the best quality experience. That's what we did. We were focused on putting a lot of sales out. We want to see how the promotions reacted from a churn perspective.

We continue to add customers throughout the quarter. So that's a great thing. And our next step is to add, as you may have heard, we've announced we’ve added 14 Fox affiliates local stations. Now got to be added to the package were adding small premium content that we're looking to do things like features like a cloud DVR, and those kinds of things. Those are the things that will be working on now and will be ready, we expect to release in the second half of the year. For an overall success base, we feel good about where we're at. If you – Greg, if you’re asking do we have a targeted specific number of subscribers that I'm ready to announce, no I don't.

And quite frankly, I don’t mean to be flipping about that, but it’s really directly – we’re going through a merger with Time Warner who's got some pretty good products and brands, things like HBO. That's pretty good digital offerings. And we're going to need to go through that process and make sure we figure out, which is the best ones to take. But the development of DTV NOW is really important in the sense of having the opportunity to go in those 20 million households who don't have pay TV, the people who don't want to maybe have an alternate delivery system. They want to get it wirelessly as opposed to DISH or they may not have cable where they’re at. We have the fiber connections. But so it's really important to have that and have that platform. And so, we feel good about the progress we made.

Craig Eder Moffett

And why the choice not to disclose subscribers for DIRECTV NOW in the first quarter?

John Stephens

Pretty simple, we’ve got $145 million wireless customers, 25 million TV customers and 16 million broadband customers. And we serve everybody in the Fortune 1000. These numbers are material. And so we don't want to get into a situation where we are -- we want to manage the business with a focus on the quality of the product as opposed to saying oh, we are up 3,000 this month and down 1,000 next month. We want to focus everybody on what’s the best thing for the product and the offering.

Craig Eder Moffett

And one last question before we turn away from DIRECTV NOW, how do I think about the customer lifetime value of DIRECTV NOW subscribers. You’ve got enviably high margins in DIRECTV, but that's both a blessing and occurs, right? I mean, those customers are extraordinarily high-value customers. Is there any way to replace that with DIRECTV NOW customers? Or do you have to look to the value of what they bring in wireless churn to…

John Stephens

Yeah, we’re not looking at DTV NOW as a replacement for DTV. We’re looking for DTV NOW as a way to get customers the service that they wouldn’t otherwise have. Whether it would be when I'm traveling and being able to watch TV easily and very conveniently on my tablet or, whether it's one of my children who wouldn't have – don't have a full subscription because they're not interested in, for example, sports. My daughters and my son-in-law just don’t have an interest in sports, so they prefer DTV NOW. They don’t have a – it makes it very easy for them, they could take it where they want and they really like it. It's touching those that we wouldn’t otherwise touch. It’s a product offering. That’s the point on it.

If you then can bundle it with wireless whether it’s – what we’re doing today with our traditional postpaid product, but if we can then give it a bundle with prepaid. And you can get other products had on, then bundling it with cricket for example, not only can we touch on market but we underserved to date, and if you can, if you will get that relationship builds with them when they become a more traditional homeowner and more traditional buyer of our services, we already have the relationship. We already have a commonality with our products and services. That's a great offering.

We are doing this very, very successfully with cricket. We started that over three years ago when we got into the prepaid business in a different way. It was a much different view for us. But we are extremely pleased with how it has performed. And we think it's a great sign that looking to touch those customer base that we wouldn't normally touch that we wouldn't normally address is certainly a worthy endeavor, and that's what DTV NOW provides that opportunity to do as well as the guy like me who likes having that convenience of having an icon on my tablet, turning it on and being able to watch it wherever I am whether I'm waiting for a plane or in between meetings in my hotel room when I'm traveling.

Craig Eder Moffett

Well, not throughout them but isn’t it interesting that we’ve been talking for – now we’re getting close to half the session and we’ve been talking all about entertainment and media types of businesses instead of wireless and wireline. And it’s a glimpse to the future may be of the new AT&T and how much our portfolio has changed. And generally, it is a glimpse of that generally a person a finance guy with my background is not when people talk about content. So it is a surprise.

Craig Eder Moffett

Well, let’s turn to the wireless business for a second. First, the first quarter was a challenging quarter for the industry. What are you seeing in the second quarter so far in terms of competitive intensity and is it any more measured than it was in the first quarter?

John Stephens

Sure in – so first of all, the unlimited offers. Specifically, the change in process we have one of our competitors to go to unlimited changed things in the first quarter. When Verizon did that, we took a breath and said okay, what are we're going to do? We took a methodical approach we didn’t immediate respond. And because of that, there was some disruption in our customer counts. Since we've come back with our Unlimited Choice, Unlimited Plus plans and quite frankly, it happened then. But even since we've added HBO to our Unlimited Plus offering we've had really great customer counts kind of really turned to a very good situation. So we feel good about that.

One thing I want to point to though, is we had record EBITDA margins, in our wireless business, in the first quarter of about under 42%. So we had a lot of noise about this. But the team is really performing on a generational of value basis. And if I look, we had some really good performance on our smartphone postpaid churn of 0.9%, we have good performance on our prepaid. So, yes, there was a lot of noise. And, yes, there was some competitive pressure. But I want to step back and make sure the team that runs that business did a really great job for us and had a good, good financial quarter.

Next step is this. If everybody in the industry wants to go to a competition level that's based on capacity because if you go to unlimited, you're than competing on capacity. If you want to with the capacity, we didn’t start this, we weren't the first movers here. But my goodness, we are by far without question best positioned to compete in that 60 megahertz of spectrum that we're now have a – now not only are putting in heavy ability to put into service to dramatically improve or dramatically expand our capacity, but we also have a check from the Federal Government of a co-pay arrangements to pay for most of it, so $0.5 million to our FirstNet contract. We have a FirstNet contract that gives us this 2/10 700 megahertz very, very high quality low-band spectrum that they negotiated with us, we negotiated with them that we can use this for our commercial customers. We can use this for our day-to-day needs. Now granted they can use our overall network for FirstNet customers. So they got $100 million worth of assets and $60 billion worth of spectrum to use for FirstNet. We get to use the 700 spectrum and that capacity for our day-to-day customers.

But if you think about that, if you want to move to a capability or competitive environment that's based on capacity, we feel very, very good about our position. We are like no other. This is not – this is something that we can do today that we're doing today, whether it's this deep dive or footprint that we've had from our legacy companies or the expansion that we did with VIP or the extensive fiber we're putting in to satisfy some of our commitments with the DTV transaction, whether it's 4-way carrier aggregation and 4-way Milo in the 500 meg speeds we got in Austin on our LTE network last quarter and our tests there, whether it's in AirGig and the new technology the patents we have around delivering broadband to the home, whether it's the testing we do to the 28 gigahertz in Austin to provide a 1 gig millimeter wafers or it’s the leadership we're providing on the 5G standards.

We are like no one else. There's a lot of stories out there, nobody's got the capacity, capabilities and quite frankly, the progress already today and in the near term, dramatic additional progress. We feel very good about that. We didn't start down this road but if that's where it's going to take us, we will be in very, very good shape and completely different than anybody else you’ll hear at this conference.

Craig Eder Moffett

Let me ask a question that I just asked your counterpart at Verizon in the last session is do you believe in network advantage as a wireless strategy anymore via there’s certainly sense from a lot of investors that the age of network differentiation is behind us and that that's sort of bleak future for wireless. I'm guessing you'll disagree, but is there a path for AT&T to really assert network advantage and keep network from being a commodity?

John Stephens

Yes, first and foremost, it's what we talked about at the very start, the converged product set and the ability to deliver video and…

Craig Eder Moffett

It is certainly a quarter that is what content not just network…

John Stephens

It ties together. But secondly, it’s this ability that as content grows dramatically, networks can get full, networks can get constrained and whether it's through whatever means, people can get quality that can erode or not be as high. We are not that company. In fact, we're on a road to even improve what we're already providing. The second piece for us though, is if you do this is our network team has laid out, if you do this at the same time, you're doing this network function virtualization or converting it to a software-defined network, you can do this and then it'll lower the ongoing operating costs.

So dramatically lower the per megabit cost to deliver the service. So you get higher quality at a really efficient price. We believe that, that is to the financial competitive advantage will have for ourselves, for our shareholders, for our customers, the ability to sustain that is provided by that. So it's a multistep process that the team is going through. It's just that the FirstNet contract provide us 2 by 10, 20 megahertz nationwide spectrum and $6.5 billion co-pay to really jumpstart in this process.

Craig Eder Moffett

And so bottom line, as we look out for the wireless business, when do you see revenue stabilization in that business?

John Stephens

We'll see it as network capacity and other people's networks start to fill. We'll see it as we start to get build out of the FirstNet. So we have this capability to sell FirstNet services but smart cities but a nationwide platform of Internet of Things. We're seeing it today, and we'll see more of it in our Mexico wireless business. And it's a real distinction for us because we've got 100 million customer capabilities just south of the United States that is growing revenues, growing very, very fast in constant currency and growing in U.S. dollars but growing dramatically [indiscernible], adding three million customers last year. So we'll get it from there.

So for us, we'll see it from all of those aspects. As I say, this balance that we are going through, many of them will continue to add prepaid customers at a real strong clip. That has a benefit for today, but quite frankly, it has about in future years as those customers may change and migrate onto bigger plans.

Craig Eder Moffett

Let's talk about network densification and particularly the path to 5G for a minute. You looked at Straight Path, decided not to chase it. How confident are you – you've got your FiberTower spectrum and you have some spectrum, but how confident are you in the millimeter wave business as a business plan? Have you seen enough yet to give you confidence that there's a real return on investment there for building out the density that's going to be required at the spectrum adds?

John Stephens

Yes. So let me say it this way, we're extremely confident of our overall wireless network strategy. For us, it's a comprehensive strategy. It doesn't just rely on millimeter wave working or not working. It's comprehensive. It's the deep spectrum position we have, it's the deep fiber. We have more fiber out there than I think anybody based on our Legacy business, it’s based on what we're doing with fiber-to-the-prem, based on the number of businesses just passed. It's based on all of it.

So the millimeter wave is an important piece to it. Our FiberTower holdings – opportunity for FiberTower holdings because we don't have FCC approval yet. But we do think we're going to get a meaningful footprint out of that at a very, very attractive price that will allow us to build out in the 30-gigahertz space. You guys can look at the filings. They have somewhere under license, somewhere in the, just under 400 megahertz nationwide. So we'll work through – they've got some challenges that they'll work through in the FCC, we're encouraged that we’ll get a meaningful footprint to build off of.

But we – our strategy doesn't just rely on that. We can get fiber-to-the-home with Airgig – excuse me, broadband-to-the-home with Airgig. We can get broadband-to-the-home with fiber. We can get broadband-to-the-home with fixed wireless local loop. When you think about most of the nonurban areas of the country and you think about the low-band spectrum we're going to have in service, there's going to be a tremendous mobile broadband speed capabilities that you can get from that process. So we're optimistic about millimeter wave helping. I think it's small cells backhaul, will be very good.

I think getting 5G not necessarily the no way the 5G into the core network will be very, very helpful. We will see how millimeter wave, as a broadband replacement to the home, works out. We're interested in it because we’ve got so much local footprint that we can leverage off of that millimeter wave to the home and offload it on to our own network, making owners’ economics really sensible. The challenge for others is if you don't own that network, you have to pay freight to somebody on that and that's what causes it.

So we love for it to work for us because we're in the best economic position, but it's not our only game. The network team has done a great job of having multiple choices in this ongoing trip or ongoing path to the best – continuing in the best quality, highest speed, deepest network.

Craig Eder Moffett

You mentioned the wireline business and the synergy between wireless and wireline, which I think, has really reignited investors' imaginations in the last year or two as people have come to view them as much more complementary than, I think, a couple of years back.

John Stephens

I appreciate you saying that because we've stuck by our wireline business. And people have had different opinions on that, that integrated carrier model, which has led to the converged content and distribution model. It's something that we believed in for years. This is not – and I say, I'd point that out, there's some long-term consistency and reliability to our strategy and our story. We actually follow through on the long number of years on a consistent pattern and consistent thought, and we're proud of that and it's working for us.

Craig Eder Moffett

So one of the businesses there, U-verse broadband was actually one of the highlights of the quarter. You did…

John Stephens

IP broadband did very well.

Craig Eder Moffett

You did real well in IP broadband. Talk about that for a second.

John Stephens

A couple of things, we put a lot of fiber out there, and that’s helped. Secondly, we're going through the DSL Legacy business. If you look at the numbers, it's 6%, 5% of the total broadband is net DSL, the rest of it is in the IP broadband. So we kind of got through that maturity process, that migration process.

Craig Eder Moffett

Is that a gross business again…

John Stephens

Once again, on a long-term basis, absolutely. On a quarter-by-quarter basis, I got to tell you, second quarter is traditionally a seasonal business. It's challenging for the quarter. But yes, it's going to be a growth business for a lot of reasons. But one of the better ones is that we continue to maximize our utilization of the fiber we have out there and we're adding to it. We’ll have six million fiber-to-the-prem by the end of the year, we’ll have 12.5 million by the middle of 2019. And quite frankly, the 12.5 million is a commitment number that we've made with the FCC. But quite frankly, because of the way the accounting works, we're probably have closer to 13 million or 14 million fiber-to-the-prem locations by 2020 or so. It'll just be the way the numbers work. So that's a really great opportunity.

Craig Eder Moffett

And what kind of return are you seeing on that? Is it – I know that, that was part of a commitment that you made in order to get the DIRECTV deal done. But have you found that to be sort of an attractive investment on its own right that says, I'd be happily doing this anyway?

John Stephens

On a stand-alone basis, it's meeting our investment projections, it's meeting our ROIC standards. The exciting part about it, though, that's a longer-term path as most network assets are that our investors are, but it's good, solid returns. But the exciting part about it is what it's doing to churn when you bundle it with wireless, when you bundle it with video, when it gives us that capability, when it eliminates us – our position as a one product offering to the home. Because now I can – now with the video offering, whether it's U-verse or whether it's – or DTV, now I have the broadband to go with it.

And so that bundling, as I mentioned earlier, we're seeing pretty our quad-play products are seeing some pretty significant, very, very measurable reductions in churn, and we're making progress on that. Most significant of the inwards on the broadband, in particular, are bundled. And so broadband standalone, good product, we're getting the returns that we expected. The real value is the ability to bundle those things.

Craig Eder Moffett

And one of the – we talked about IP broadband as one of the strong points. One of the softer spots in the quarter was on the commercial wireline business where those declines accelerated meaningfully. Can you talk about what's the source of that softness?

John Stephens

So two pieces of it, one is the strategic services continue to grow. They grew at about 8% level. We saw continued slow business fixed investment. I think most of you saw the GDP growth rate of 0.7 in the first quarter. And we tend to trail – we tend to trail some of the response on the GDP growth. So our strategic services did really well in an environment where there were slower growths but we saw some grooming. We saw a lot of voice choices that were made by our customers who say, okay, we've been running dual systems with regard to voice or with regard to wireless or reconfiguring our operations. We run a lot of backup systems from our legacy products. And so we've got the strategic, now we're going to groom those off.

So we did see that, that's correct. We adjusted our marketing plans and our sales teams and set out some – direct team set up a group of folks we are going to specifically address those issues. What I would suggest you is that we are certainly hopeful and expect that revenue losses will change but the key here for us is to get the business fixed investment going again in the economy and that will drive that strategic service growth. We hope to get it back to where it was just the year – two years ago in the 12% and 15%.

We are almost at the tipping point. We're at 40% of that revenue stream is in strategic services. We can get that over to the tipping point whereas the majority of it and have those kind of growth rate at 8% and 10% there, you can see where that's a very vibrant business.

Craig Eder Moffett

You talked about SD-WAN for a long time mostly as a cost-saving opportunity as an operator. But it's a double-edged sword, I suppose, in that your customers can look at it as a price-saving opportunity. Can you talk about what your thoughts are about SD-WAN? Is that a net positive? Is it a net negative? And when does it start to show up in your commercial wireline networks?

John Stephens

Yes, I mean we are starting to see it. Now we're starting to see SD-WAN providers want to talk to us about doing deals together with us. You're right. On an embedded base, there's some risk. But quite frankly, that risk on some of the legacy services might be there anyway. And so from our perspective protecting that base by not looking to the future is not – as opposed to looking in the future, we always look to the future. So we have made some investments in SD-WAN. We're looking forward to make it a part of our product offering, understanding that giving customers better quality service internally leads to them buying more products and services from you. It may not change the total revenue picture, but it does change the stickiness and the quality of service and then using it as a tool for a new business outside of our existing footprint.

Craig Eder Moffett

Got it. So I'm going to zoom out a little bit now to some bigger-picture issues. One of the themes that everybody wants to talk about at this conference is M&A. You are involved in a big transaction, so in some ways, your…

John Stephens

We're going to be careful.

Craig Eder Moffett

More of an observer. If I look at wireless business, do you think consolidation is possible in wireless, horizontal consolidation is possible in wireless? You guys have some experience of the regulatory process there. Is it possible? And what would that do to industry dynamics if you got it?

John Stephens

Certainly, it's possible, and so we'll see. It certainly is possible, I am not suggesting any likeliness one way or another. If you think about what we do and what's happening today, we talked a lot about millimeter wave. We talked about fiber. We talked about 5G. These networks take an extensive amount of investment. And so from that perspective, we have high-capital, intensity-type business. It makes sense to have a rational number of rational competitors. And that would be good for the market. That would be good for customers and quality of service and capabilities as well as good for our investors. So there's some logic there.

Secondly, it's a new FCC. So I would leave it to people who know more about how they might think about it, but it's not the FCC, I think we'd all agree, that we have dealt with from most of the past four, five years or the last eight years. And so it would be interesting to see how they might view it. Third, some of the players are facing financial challenges. And so that is one reasonable process to evaluate in this situation.

Craig Eder Moffett

I know with a huge transaction like Time Warner on your plate, it's hard to as a CFO to even imagine what comes next. But we already hear people talking about, well, what about the synergies that could come from the satellite business with DISH Network or more content? Or is there a sort of – how do you think about the different options that come after Time Warner?

John Stephens

So the first thing is probably paying down some debt. That's the first thing. That's the thing that comes first. And we have a great tremendous cash-generation machine, where we can buy these assets. So let me get that, first that will be our focus. But if you look at things like what comes next? Well, quite frankly, we need to get through the FiberTower and work through it in a very respectable manner the FCC to get approval for that, then we will move to that auction that is going to be coming up probably, here hopefully by the end of 2018, but certainly, really

Craig Eder Moffett

The millimeter wave ..

John Stephens

Yes. I look at 1400 megahertz of spectrum auction at offer. I would assume that anybody who buy a Straight Path would be interested in buying any more may be limited, so that participation that will give us an easy path to finish that off. You can think of things like that, it's a very easy, doable.

Craig Eder Moffett

But with respect to balance sheet planning and

John Stephens

Yes, so you think about that. I mean, you do think about it anyways to do cost savings. You think about do I have to own all the real estate I own. Not – and this is focused on the AT&T real estate as well as Time Warner real estate, just that normal course. Really, three or four portfolio and look to evaluate what things did and what don’t and so forth, that's an ongoing process. With regard to cost-sharing activities that makes sense, certainly, those are reasonable questions for people to ask.

Craig Eder Moffett

So a question in this case with DISH Network, for example, whereby you could – might be able to do some cost sharing additionally.

John Stephens

Yes, that's a very reasonable question to ask. And we'll wait till we get our Time Warner transaction through the process to kind of go into speculation of these specific items. But I understand the issue. I mean, back in 2001 when SPC had a less than national footprint, - the national footprint, we brought those two companies together and operated a great wireless company called Cingular. So we've looked to those things in those ways in the past. I'm not suggesting this is anything like that. I'm just saying, right now, we're going to stay focused on the Time Warner transaction and make sure we focus on that.

Craig Eder Moffett

So if I pull all these together so – and I think about the portfolio of assets you've got, which really has transformed quite a lot over the last few years, at least if I include Time Warner in that bundle. So I'm looking here I have my AT&T planner here. How do we

John Stephens

Can you show that logo to the crowd, please?

Craig Eder Moffett

How do we think about the portfolio growth story for a second and the path to GDP, right now you've got a very large wireless business, but that business is facing some pressure and has – is still a negative revenue growth business. I've got a wireline business that's quite large, but is still a negative revenue growth business. And DIRECTV is about – at the entertainment segment in general is about at the water line. How do I think about the trajectory back to growth for AT&T and the GDP growth target?

John Stephens

Got you. So let me start off in the simplest order for me, as you look at Latin America and Mexico, and you look at what we've been doing, I mentioned it earlier, Mexico has been a really great growth engine for customer accounts. Constant currency revenue growth is significant, and we're getting through that investment phase. We’ve got 85 million POPs billed. And so we're in effective markets. We're at distribution and marketing and a great network.

So we're ready to grow that business, and there's real opportunities there. And we're doing it today. We’ve changed that game down there for those properties. Latin America is doing well, generating cash, operating in a tough economic and political ramp and its doing really well. So those are first ones, really Mexico, real good growth opportunity.

Secondly, on mobility, as we get the FirstNet built out, The Internet of Things, the connected devices, that continue to deploy in this space of prepaid. And quite frankly, the capabilities that will come from having Time Warner skill set from Curation of video and other things and those abilities, especially with this tremendously deep network, we feel very good about that.

On the broadband side, as you pointed out, the IP broadband the expansion of the fiber, the ability that it's growing today, it grew in the quarter, that continued the opportunity to grow. Strategic services, growth at 8%. We’d hope to get that up higher, but that growth at 8% on 40% of our wireless revenues. We're talking about the Legacy services. We're going to continue to face some of that challenge. It'll be there. We're not suggesting it's going to stop, so we're going to have to get through that process, convert as many as those voice customers to wireless, convert as many as the customers to VoIP, get those DSLs up the IP broadband and so forth. We're going through that – the change in our life process, so to speak.

But then we go over to our next business and you look at Time Warner and you think, wow, they grew revenue, I think, last quarter 6%. And they tried to drive profitability. And then when you bring those two businesses together, that content and that distribution data and you think about the opportunities to grow revenue, from or profitability from the data, knowledge about choosing products and projects in Time, in Warner Studios, and how you advertise and the ARPU’s you get from our CPGM’s you get from Turner or for Turner, all of that, that's a tremendous opportunity.

So that's how I think about it. You – and let's be straight forward, we have some legacy services that we'll continue to pay attention to try to manage very effectively. But they are legacy services. We're looking forward, though, with everything else to those next-generation, software-defined products and services. And I think we're doing a pretty good job of being very pragmatic while also looking forward.

Craig Eder Moffett

And so a little nearer in for 2017, you talked about kind of the puts and takes of your 2017 EPS guidance?

John Stephens

Yes. So if you think about the investment cycle last year in Mexico was about $1 billion. Simplest put, our guidance is in the mid-single-digits EPS growth. If you think about cutting that in half as an example, as an illustration, that's $500 million or $0.05 a share on our business. That's 2% growth just by the change in the trends there. Not suggesting that's the only. I'm just suggesting that that is, one second, if you look at that we've been doing, we've been, the big iron costs, what we call our ATNO, our network, operations and technology group, is year-over-year reducing cost in real dollars and that from software-defined networks, from network function virtualization, from automation, digitization.

I can give you examples of payment arrangements and credit arrangement programs through my credit collection where we used to do 20% of those automated and 18% manual. Now it's split. I mean, millions of calls going away or millions of opportunities to automate things. All of those things, you've seen us continue to maintain margins in a challenged economic economy, right? That's going to continue. As a factoid, 34% at the year of our network functions were virtualized, we'll be in the 55% by the end of this year. Think about what cost savings that brings.

And you can start paying – the savings of the prior work you've done will start paying for this investment. Last year, I was just paying – we're paying for the investment that geared up to 34. Now that 34 is fully generating huge amounts of savings and as a self-funder of things going forward. We have those kinds of things surround our business.

Our big iron team is, as my boss likes to call them, is doing a really great job.

Craig Eder Moffett

We're just about out of time. So I want to leave it with just an opportunity for you with current and potential investors in the room, what are they – what should they be thinking differently about AT&T? And how do you make the case for why they should own AT&T at this valuation?

John Stephens

We're that next-generation strategy company. Our strategy is as sound as any strategy out there and is forward looking. We have the assets assembled. We have the customer base that's uncomparable. And with the Time Warner, we'll have all the assets not just the distribution but the content that we have an ability to take this collection of assets and dramatically grow the profitability of this business. The indicators are all there, if you will, the network quality, the network savings, the FirstNet transaction, the content cost, the advertising capabilities, the growth in Mexico. All of the indicators are there. And so it's a very exciting opportunity for us, and we're looking forward to get going and get after it.

Craig Eder Moffett

John, I can't thank you enough for being here today. It's been a pleasure, and I look forward to seeing you back here next year.

John Stephens

Thank you, Craig. Thank you everyone.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.