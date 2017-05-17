U.S. Global Investors: An Amazing Opportunity In Dividends, Value, Growth, And Gold

U.S. Global Investors Inc. is primed to rebound as they have optimized their company and gold is rebounding.

The company lost significant assets under management over the last decade as money migrated from mutual funds to ETFs. Upcoming launch of gold related ETF will be catalyst for growth.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. manages the U.S. Global Investors Gold and Precious Metals Fund, and has historically been highly correlated and leveraged to the price of gold.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) manages the U.S. Global Investors Gold and Precious Metals Fund (MUTF:USERX) an award winning gold stock mutual fund. U.S. Global Investors Inc. has a strong historical correlation with gold prices, acting as a leveraged investment vehicle with characteristics similar to a gold mining stock, (without the particular risks involved in operating a gold mine). They peaked in value in 2006. As interest in mutual funds and gold funds declined, the company lost assets under management. This began the decline in share price from over $30 starting in 2006 and bottoming in 2016 at 96 cents.

The share price has traded between 96 cents on 2/3/16 to a high of $2.30 on 7/12/16. It has recently traded as low as $1.25 5/3/17. The stock is currently trading around $1.40, a slight increase from the recent higher-low. The stock began trending up in price following the recent quarterly statements. I expect we will see it break above the recent highs around $2 (2/17) and $2.30 (7/16) in the foreseeable future.

The company restructured their business to reduce regulatory and administrative costs at the end of 2015 and has begun launching ETF products to shift the company away from Mutual Funds. It manages the U.S. GLOBAL JETS ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) and will soon be launching a gold related ETF. Revenues appear to have bottomed and are rebounding. Earnings appear to have bottomed and after a period of losses, the company is now breaking even and appears set to be profitable in the near future.

Frank Holmes, the CEO, and other insiders have been consistent buyers of the stock in recent years. It is a good time to invest in this debt-free company, as they are trading for just a few million dollars over the value of their cash and securities on hand. U.S. Global Investors Inc. has a strong historic correlation to the gold price (which is going up), pays a monthly dividend, and after restructuring their business has cut operating costs and has established a recent trend of growing revenues and earnings.

While we wait for the growth in revenues and earnings, the company pays a monthly dividend (consistent for >9 years) and has $16.2m in cash and securities and no debt. GROW has a market capitalization of $21.4m, valuing the future earnings portion of the business around $5.2m. I believe the worst days are behind U.S. Global Investors Inc. and as the company launches future products and grows their revenues, earnings and dividends, we will see share prices increase.

I believe the risks are low with this speculation, as they have plenty of cash on hand, and no debt. They have grown assets under management over the last year and will likely continue to grow their assets under management (as interest in the gold markets grows, due to their award winning gold mutual fund USERX) even if future ETF launches are delayed.

A competitor who also manages gold related financial products is Sprott Inc. (OTCPK:SPOXF). Sprott Inc. is a much larger company than U.S. Global Investos Inc. so the comparison isn't perfect, however: Both companies have gold related investment products, both companies have healthy balance sheets, both companies pay a dividend, both companies provide a correlation to the gold markets without investing in a mining stock. The appeal of U.S. Global Investors Inc. is the company is trading for such a small premium over their assets, that a move back to profitability will have a significant impact on the company's valuation. Sprott is trading at a market capitalization of c$596m , with assets (after they complete the sale of a portion of their business) around c$350m. Sprott's busines is more robust than U.S. Global Investors and you pay a premium to reflect that fact.

Here is a chart comparing the two over the last 5 years:

This shows the last two years, it appears both bottomed in around Jan. 2016, put in a higher low Dec. 2016, and a recent bottom here in May 2017:

Both companies offer a vehicle to participate in the gold bull market. Both pay a dividend. Both bottomed last year and are in healthy uptrends. Sprott got their act together quicker and has a higher valuation to reflect this. I believe both companies provide a good speculation at this time, but U.S. Global Inc. appears that it may soon close the gap on it's underperformance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GROW, SPOXF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.