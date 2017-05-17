That Was Quick... Natural Gas Falls 6%+ Over The Last 3 Days

June contracts settled around $3.20/MMBtu or down 6%+ over the last three days.

Welcome to the quick edition of Natural Gas Daily!

June contracts are trading lower again today settling around $3.20/MMBtu. Natural gas traders throughout last week took advantage of the non-fundamental related rally to sell off the rest of their long positions. The close above $3.40/MMBtu last week wasn't backed by near-term fundamentals, and although traders didn't go outright short, most were able to sidestep the fall this week.

Logically, natural gas prices would sell-off as fundamentals turn more bullish. Power burn demand spiked above 27 Bcf/d today as heat envelops most of the US. The latest power burn reading demonstrates a still healthy power burn market for natural gas over the summer. US gas production did average over 71 Bcf/d last weekend, but volume has fallen off since and production is still struggling to stay above 71 Bcf/d.

For traders, the next few weeks will see weather driven volatility return into the market. Early summer forecasts show a cooler summer relative to last year, but most vendors expect higher CDD than the 10-year average this summer.

One of the biggest weather factor all traders are watching is for the development of El Nino. In a typical El Nino developing season, the summer is supposed to be cooler than normal. Now as we all know, weather is very unpredictable, so there's no saying how this summer turns out, but the odds aren't with the bulls if El Nino develops. Luckily, all major vendors don't see El Nino developing… yet, so the risk of a much cooler than normal summer isn't on the table.

Going forward, all eyes will be on three things - weather, natural gas production, and power burn. Power burn can be forecasted, so it's not a big volatility driver, but the other two will be the main drivers up or down over the summer. Watch these figures closely along with trader positioning to figure out the next move up or down in the short term.

