Oil Markets Could Be In For A Surprise Deeper And Longer Supply Cut

The possibility of a deeper and longer supply cut is currently not priced in.

We think the markets could be in for a surprise if Saudi announces that it will unilaterally cut production deeper than expected.

So far, traders and investors have completely ignored Saudi’s willingness to do “whatever it takes”.

Welcome to the deeper and longer edition of Oil Markets Daily!

So far, traders and investors have completely ignored Saudi's willingness to do "whatever it takes" (a phrase used by Mario Draghi, ECB President, to save the Euro).

Last week's CFTC money manager positioning disclosure also shows a material increase in short positions in WTI and Brent futures.

Source: John Kemp

Despite another positive EIA crude storage report today, WTI and Brent aren't responding anywhere near what fundamentals are showing. You can blame that on sentiment or the broad market sell-off today, but what's clear is this - the market is going to be in for a surprise if Saudi agrees to unilaterally cut production higher than 600k b/d.

Before we explain why there's the potential for Saudi to cut more production on its own, readers must first understand the seasonality of Saudi's oil production. Seasonally, Saudi's oil production is at the lowest in the first half of the year. Refinery maintenance and lower domestic demand are the two reasons why Saudi usually lowers production for the first half, before ramping up production in the second half to meet the higher domestic demand.

Oil watchers will know that the difference between peak to trough in any given year for Saudi oil production is about 1 million b/d. Basically, the cut from Saudi Arabia for the first half of 2017 is not really a cut at all. It was a seasonal decline.

Now this brings into question the second half of 2017. If Saudi maintains a production cut of 400k b/d, that means exports will drop by at least 400k b/d + whatever increase in domestic demand. Looking at historic supply cuts from Saudi, the 600k b/d cut is nowhere near the 1998-1999 cut of 1.3 million b/d and 2001-2002 cut of 1.7 million b/d.

If the Saudis are truly willing to do "whatever it takes" to bring global storage back to the five-year average, one could argue that with prices still where it is today, the Saudis would entertain the idea of cutting an additional 400k to 600k b/d of production. That would bring the total cut to 1 to 1.2 million b/d.

We aren't using a higher Saudi production cut as base case as we believe storage will reach the five-year average this year anyways, but the Saudis need the energy market sentiment to be much better than where it is today. Why? Because of the Saudi Aramco IPO and its own fiscal budget deficit.

What could backfire if Saudis cut production more than expected and longer than expected?

Well, the media argument would be that oil prices would rally resulting in a backwardated price curve. Shale producers would ramp up oil production and push the market into global oversupply again.

But this argument is not supported given our analysis of available takeaway capacity, service provider constraints, and frac crew constraints. Permian is at capped production capacity already, so whatever growth you are seeing out of the Permian is already the best scenario. The remaining upside requires more servicing personnel, which companies are already reporting to have a difficult time in recruiting.

This argument also doesn't take into account the collapse in production we are seeing in Venezuela and declining production in non-OPEC ex-US producers.

Basically, the Saudis would be betting on the capped US shale productivity scenario we said above and non-OPEC ex-US production still falling. If both scenarios pan out, the production cuts will be met with higher demand in the future and Saudi can slowly ramp its production back up without issue.

Conclusion

In summary, the gist of our write-up is that traders and investors are not prepared for a potential deeper and longer production cut. Saudi could burden the excess production cut, which would signal to the market its willingness to do "whatever it takes." It will be an interesting meeting on May 25, and we think the market is underestimating a surprise announcement.

HFI Research

For information on how we are investing for higher oil prices, please sign up here as we update our portfolio on a weekly basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.