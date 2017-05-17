Top Market News: What Happened In Investing Today

Companies have been delivering pizza since the 1800s; why shouldn't McDonald's deliver hamburgers in the 21st century?

After a rumored deal with Dish Network and reports of an entry into the pharmacy business, we ask: Where won't Amazon go?

Amazon: More Everywhere Than Ever

Not sure how many grains of salt to take this with, but TV News Check has scuttlebutt around a tie-in between Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH). Says the report:

Dish Network has spent $21 billion to acquire wireless spectrum but has no customers, and only a vague outline of a business plan centered on the idea that countless machines and devices will be connected one day under the general term, “the Internet of things.”

When you don't have a customer for a business line, it can be helpful if there's an ambitious, long-term focused retail monstrosity like Amazon waiting in the wings. Dish books wireless asset value at $18 billion vs. $28 billion for pay TV and broadband. Wireless earns no revenue and accounted for a $14 million loss in Q1 2017. The company seems pretty well levered. I wonder what might happen if Dish actually got something going with such a big portion of its balance sheet that's currently a non-producer.

Elsewhere in expansion, how would you feel if Amazon entered the pharmacy market? I'd have some concerns about an Amazon Go type model for drugs, at least at first, but other than that why not go for it?

Related: DealReporter: WebMD bidding process heating up; shares up more than 4%: What do you think of WebMD (NASDAQ:WBMD)? I used it to track calories a few years ago, but I'm not quite sure what else to do with it.

Risk Off?

The executive branch of the U.S. government has been making headlines. Is the market reacting to the latest presidential scuffle? Our market headlines today pointed to a risk-off move across asset classes. Ben Bernanke who's not known for overstating his concern used the words "reasonable concern" to describe the U.S. government's effects on markets.

I was talking with a former ad executive who quit the industry to start an improv theater in Washington, D.C., and he asked me whether I try to identify investment opportunities by looking at broad trends, including cultural ones. He mentioned an interview he'd heard with an investor who said he got investment ideas from The New York Times' bestseller list. I told him I try not to be that kind of investor. I like to watch the news and try to understand what's going on, and it probably affects my decision making on a subconscious level, but I'm not sure following headlines helps me make better decisions.

On a similar note, yesterday Barry Ritholtz published an article about how the president, or troubles for the president, might affect investment outcomes.

Whatever happens, it is fun to see narratives stitch together and fall apart as asset classes move around for unknown reasons while we confront very salient and emotionally charged news events.

Do you judge market reactions to big headlines in terms of size? When Congress rejected the bailout plan in 2008 and the Dow fell 7%, people seemed broadly comfortable connecting the two events. Market commentators are eager to say price movements are mere noise until the moves get big enough. Then they mean something.

Anyway, I'm not a big VIX (NYSEARCA:VIXY) guy but today's climb seems worth mentioning in passing.

Hamburger Delivery News

McDonald's expands delivery testing (NYSE:MCD): It's using Uber (Private:UBER) to help with the project.

In business school, we had a number of delivery focused startup ideas. We were always scared away from them because the economics are not supposed to work out. Crude oil was twice as expensive then. I wonder if there's a breakeven oil price where delivery starts to make sense.

To help with your research, here's an article about the pizza delivery industry outlook. It says, among other things: "54% of millennials have taken a photo of their pizza and posted it online."

Looking into this, I was surprised to calculate gross margins for Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) at 30% (18% EBIT margin) and McDonald's at 41% (30%). I always thought pizza margins would be the higher of the two.

Retail Watch

It feels like people are always expecting more out of Target (NYSE:TGT) than what they get.

Target reported earnings today, and shares got a little bump. However, over the past five years' income statements, I'm not seeing a lot in the income statement would get anyone super jazzed, and the quarter doesn't seem to meaningfully break that trend. 1Q comparable sales are down year over year. COGS and SG&A also dropped, but not by as much as sales. The increase in net income looks mostly attributable to a decrease in interest expense, which is great, but EBIT was lower. Digital channel sales were up 22%, but digital represented 4.3% of sales, so that looks like a law of small numbers thing.

I have no positions, and not really any view. Is Target cheap at 11.5x earnings? I don't know; that's probably expensive if the retail apocalypse is coming. Target has a pharmacy partnership with CVS (NYSE:CVS), so look out for Amazon! I feel for you, Target.

FinTwit Corner

The SEC Fort Worth office (@FortWorth_SEC) has some ideas about shampoo.

In the common knowledge department, have you heard that stocks are overvalued? A survey, courtesy Irrelevant Investor (@michaelbatnick), says you have.

Kale's best days may be behind it, says Lady FOHF (@LadyFOHF).

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) chitter chatter continues today via schadenfreude (@sodumb2016). To be honest, I don't really know much about this company or its story, but I do see a $50 billion market cap and a negative P/E, so maybe that's where it all starts.

