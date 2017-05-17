Celgene Corporation (CELG) Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Healthcare Conference - Call Transcript

Celgene Corporation. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Welcome to our next session. So, my name is Ying Huang. I’m the U.S. large-cap bio-tech analyst here at BofA Merrill Lynch. We are very pleased to have Celgene with us. And that’s my left we have Chief Financial Officer, Peter Kellogg. And then we have also Patrick Flanigan from IR Department.

So, we’re going to have far side chat. If you got some questions, feel free to raise your hand. I’ll get microphone to you. But maybe kick-off by asking Peter. So maybe we should talk about I guess ozanimod first because you guys expected to put all the top-line results for the second Phase III results in Phase III in MS.

So can you talk a little bit about market opportunity, because many investors think that it’s very crowded market with about dozen drug already approved. What’s the differentiation that Celgene can bring with ozanimod?

Peter Kellogg

Absolutely, yes. Well thank you and thanks to having you at Celgene today. So, ozanimod certainly is an important topic for us. It’s part of the late stage bolus of trials and candidates we have coming through over the next 18 to 24 months, and it’s kind of the first one coming through.

And as you mentioned, obviously the Phase II data has been published and well examined and then we had our first Phase III trial we put out earlier in the first quarter and that was a one-year set of data. And in essence it was very confirmatory of the data we saw in Phase II and the positioning of the drug, and now waiting for the two-year data that will be coming out sometime actually pretty shortly in this quarter. So we’re all on pins and needles just want to see what the data looks like.

But in the MS market if I could just generalize. It’s a big market. I think overall it’s about $20 billion in sales and it has been growing and probably is expected by 2020 to continue to grow. It is characterized by MS, is a long-term chronic disease that really damages your central nervous system in your brain specifically in terms of myelin sheath on the [Axon] cables.

And so it’s a disease of chronic therapy where that's very important and you're trying to sort of slow down the progression of disease, but there is a fair bit of switching in this market, because either people relapses which leads them to perhaps conclude with the efficacy isn’t what they need or there's a tolerability issue for a while that is their products whether it's tolerability in terms of side effects or their comfort with the -- maybe some of the safety issues that we could come with it.

So you do tend to find the market is evolved where there's a number of products they use frontline that are more injectables today, but that could evolve, and there’s a very important pool and very important pool of oral therapies. There are in a sense second and third line and then for either patients who progress very rapidly or want to move more rapidly to a certain – to inject strong infusion or injection therapy is kind of a third group which is characterized by the Biologics that are more recently launched like Tysabri and the anti-CD20s and so forth.

Ozanimod positioning is interesting because in fact it's more selective SIP inhibitor, basically there is five receptors and so it is focused on SIP-1 and SIP-5 and one of the products on the market today Delinia is a very similar product, but it actually its more receptors, it hit the S1P3 as well most importantly. And so the thesis and this is what’s got to be confirmed in the state is that in fact some of the side effects that are experienced, some of the safety issues are experienced with Delinia which has caused perhaps some capitation or the potential of that drug. Although quite frankly it’s done extremely well.

We’re hoping, some of the side effects will not be evident with Delinia and so far in the Phase II data and the one year data for Phase III we have seen a fairly clean profile and we’re keeping our fingers cross right now for the two-year data. I think if that’s the case then I think that what we feel is that we’ll have hopefully comparable efficacy to Delinia type product which is very good efficacy across all the metrics whether it would be annualized relapse rate or T2 lesions or gadolinium-enhance lesions, all those different ways of measuring progression of disease and in fact potentially we’ll have a cleaner profile from a safety standpoint.

So, that's what we’re waiting to see. Obviously MS is a big space here. We’re not in any way of our own projections we kind of had a base case scenario which we can talk about and then we have obviously some potential upside scenarios. But we’re not envisioning, because Ozanimod will take over the market, it’s a huge, huge market. But we do think it could be a very important leading player in that oral therapy space, and the oral therapy space has been growing.

Today it’s about 40% of the market and some projections, in fact I think giving your projections it actually say, it will be growing to be over 50% of the market in the next three years. So I think part of that is because of the expectations for ozanimod coming with the cleaner profile and provide a better oral option with nice -- with great efficacy and a nice safety profile. So we’ll see. We’re very excited about it, looking forward to it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ying Huang

And then, maybe you can touch upon your expectation whether ozanimod would demonstrate some sort of trend in slowing down the disability progression compared the [Indiscernible]?

Peter Kellogg

That’s a great question. Naturally, we got in a lot of discussion. Our base case doesn't assume any disability benefit, its demonstrating even maybe some signals, but clearly we don't expected -- our base case is build on the benefit of existing efficacy for S1P space and then having a safety profile there’s much more -- much better for patients. There has not yet been an oral product that has demonstrated disability, in fact there’s only been one product that has demonstrated disability.

Now we've powered the two Phase III trials to allow us to get a good look at disability to see, maybe we’ll get a signal there. I mean, if that’s happen that would clearly be an upside scenario to what we’ve modeled ourselves and I think lot of other people will model, so it will be exciting if that happen and that will be a great outcome but we’re not necessarily banking on it. We’re hoping for it. Disability obviously is measured in couple of different ways and so it's a complex measure and it’s one where we had have a lot of dialogue with the regulatory agencies to make sure we’re all aligned and how we pool the data and do that. We’ve got now a protocol agreed, so we’ll – I think both the regulatory agencies and we are excited to see what the data might look like.

Ying Huang

So, the main indication, that’s on demand for that is probably the ulcerative colitis or UC indication. And also you’re developing [ozanimod] for Crohn's disease as well in the clinic. Can talk about the competitive advantage of this company is looking at profile of ozanimod and compared that to that to let’s say, [Indiscernible]. How do you see that market involving in the IBD space. And also where do you think you have the unique differentiation for ozanimod in IBD space?

Peter Kellogg

Yes. It’s a great question. And obviously I think one of the thing that Scott Smith who has run the I&I. franchises now our Chief Operating Officer and Terrie Curran often like to say is really if it comes down to the data, really does come to the specifics of the data. But that said, I think the IBD space is one that I would characterize has a very large patient population. If you compared to MS for example its much – both ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease are larger patient populations that MS. And yet the revenues that are generated by therapeutics is much, much smaller which speaks to the lack of efficacy and the tolerability issues.

I think that about the general rule of thumb is probably only about 20% of patients when they take current therapies still have a benefit after one year and this is a disease of progression that often cases over time leads to surgery which is really quite a rough outcome and obviously its often ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease that can hit you early in your life, so you really don't want to have a lot of surgeries in your early part of your life. So it’s an important space for therapies to merge where they provide nice options for patients rather then moving right to surgery when you are in more severe state.

I think that we generally think of it is both Crohn's and ulcerative colitis have very large unmet need. And as a result we think there is probably room for multiple therapies. We are developing ozanimod in ulcerative colitis and now there’s a very signal in Crohn’s that will be developing going forward. We had GED-301 in Crohn's and we’re looking that for ulcerative colitis as well, and then especially at OTEZLA as well in ulcerative colitis.

So, we actually ourselves feel there’s going to be a role for multiple therapies to be use where they use sequentially or combination is all kind of the details of the data and with the profile -- profiles are coming back. But we actually feel that despite a much larger patient population in a very severe outcome ultimately for patients it's a market today that’s probably each Crohn's and ulcerative colitis are much less than half of the MS market, which just speaks the fact that therapies really aren’t doing the job today and have a lot of side effects and black box warning. So I think patients and doctors are looking for alternatives.

And our hope is that with the different programs that we have done in the space that we’re going to actually be one of leaders coming through. Now in terms of specific profile how we’ll stack up against competitors, I think that will be in the magic of what we actually see in data. We've had the obviously different clinical metrics in our earlier work and we've also had endoscopic studies that have told us a lot about how the therapies are working.

One of the nice things with ozanimod and then with GED-301 and GED-301 in particular is not systemically absorbed. So that actually does have some very nice benefits for thinking about how you might use combination therapies that you don't have a systemic absorption of GE-301. So that is one feature that’s nice. But I do think that will be something we’ll be talking about as we get to the Phase II data for lots of these indications into the next year. So that will be fun.

Ying Huang

With GED-301 last year you guys release the top line results from endoscopy study, but there's a continuous follow-up until 52 weeks. Shall we expect to see that long-term follow-up sometime this year from the GED Phase II trial?

Peter Kellogg

From the Phase II trial.

Ying Huang

The endoscopy trial.

Peter Kellogg

It’s unclear, I mean, that study was really design to inform us internally and how to think about the Phase III trial because this Phase III trial was adapted by design. So what you're referring to is really the second stage of that Phase II study which is when we take all patients off a drug and see how durable the response is. I don’t know how informative that is to investors. It’s more informative to us in that Phase III trial. And when you think about the timing of the Phase III data, you’ll have the Phase III data in the first half of next years. So to me, that’s probably the next important milestone or catalyst for the GED-301 program. We make sure the 52-week data, but I just don't know.

Ying Huang

Okay. So I guess we should expect to see the final Phase III in first half next year?

Peter Kellogg

Next year.

Ying Huang

Okay. So maybe we can now talk a little bit about OTEZLA. We were bit of a surprised by the performance of OTEZLA in the 1Q, and in fact I think we have heard from other companies including J&J has some weekly [Indiscernible] Amgen had some weakness in the sales of [Ambro] in 1Q. So what exactly are you guys seeing in market? What’s causing that weakness? Is it a combination of the net pricing? Is it also because of some -- somehow the volume, 1Q was lower than usual because of patients switching insurance, going through [Indiscernible] what exactly causes that?

Peter Kellogg

All the above. You’ve started the list very nicely but one thing that we -- so it's interesting -- it's clearly one of these odd phenomenons that happen in our industry based on the way reimbursement and managed care operates. But we've always seen in the first quarter the psoriasis market has really contracted in January as for all the reasons you mentioned. Is patients come in to their new insurance plan year sometimes they have to restart their co-pay program and so you tend to find market dynamics occurring driven by co-pays maybe changing insurance companies and maybe the insurance companies, so the managed care organizations have re-contracted with companies and now have different programs for step-edits and co-pays than they had in the prior year and suddenly patients are now trying to anticipate, okay, when I go to my pharmacy you're trying to get the drug, shipped to me. Suddenly there’s new question for reauthorization and so on.

So it ends up being a relatively choppy period, January and February as patients get into it. And I do think actually probably we would be speculating here, but maybe and also patients know that's coming and so sometimes they are getting an extra script filled in the fourth quarter, so they can get into the first quarter not have discontinuity of therapy. But most importantly, what we found is that, we’ve seen this for three or four years in a row now where the entire psoriasis market kind of contracts during January and February and then comes back in February, March kind of enrolls.

This year to your point, perhaps because of some of the new launches because maybe perhaps with the big three pairs we’ve now actually contracted which is a new dynamic in the market and other behaviors going on out there, we actually saw contraction in January, February across the entire market. This is now OTEZLA. ABRAXANE, THALOMID, to be much more significant than it was in prior years. Not quite two times but it’s – we actually have a chart in our Q1 earnings call deck. It has a slide that shows the script on a rolling four-week basis and you actually see each year in the past how it’s gone down in the neighborhood of 7% or 8% and this year suddenly its 12%,13%.

What we saw obviously as we guide in the March, the volumes start coming back and then also going in the second quarter we’re seeing the natural kind of evolution of the market in performance. What makes us excited about this year and going forward for OTEZLA is that in fact we do a chart in that same deck that highlights what our overall market share trend is been in the U.S. and it highlights that we’ve grown very nicely, we’re running it about a 23% market share as we exited last year. But in fact in a couple of the very large managed-care accounts we’re actually running in the single-digit market share.

So, overall market including those accounts is 23%, but in these large accounts we’re often 7%, 8%, 10% neighborhood market shares. You can see there’s big, big opportunity in the largest accounts, if you get under contract actually kind of get the volumes and those accounts back up to the natural demand level for patients and doctors. And I think that's where we’re anticipating as being the driving force in the U.S. as we through the balance this year.

Now, there’s also the international markets, so just maybe just take a second that. We really spent a lot of last year getting our reimbursement and authorization approved in the lot of the major markets around Europe. And so as we come into this year for example in France and the UK we now are starting to scale up with reimbursement and with all the label and access kind of defined at this point, which actually has gone quite well. So we’re thrilled.

OTEZLA it does have a very clean profile, it's an oral product. In some markets, preferred, it’s a very safe profile as well, the efficacy over the course of one year gets up exactly to the biologic level. So, we feel very good about the profile and I think it could actually does extremely well in the European markets.

Likewise in Japan, we got approval and then we actually got reimbursement authorization beginning March 1st, so really isn’t a Q1 topic, but as you get into the balance of this year perhaps in second-half you’ll start to see some ramping up in Japan. And in fact the label in Japan is actually [Indiscernible] it is the best label we have in terms of it allows frontline usage and it allows usage now only in hospitals but also in the clinic which is unusual.

So I think the fact that it has a safe profile and is an oral has worked really well, it has been very attractive in Japan. So, I do think the international part of the business as we come to the second half this year and into next we’ll start to be a factoring also stimulating growth, so we’re very excited about OTEZLA and psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis. It became a billion-dollar drug last year which I’m very proud of the team for they did a great job on that. And that’s with a lot of stuff that’s inhibiting the acceptance of the drug in the number of account, so really I think the -- that just signals the demand that patients and doctors have for the drug. They are willing to go through. They were willing to go in the past through all those steps, but it still drive the market share as well it did.

Ying Huang

It’s amazing, that we spend half of our time without talking about REVLIMID.

Peter Kellogg

Yes. That’s a good thing.

Ying Huang

That’s a…

Peter Kellogg

Although REVLIMID is doing extremely well.

Ying Huang

So since REVLIMID was approved by both FDA and EMA in the setting of [Indiscernible] maintenance. We have seen a dramatic growth trajectory especially in the U.S. but when do you think the growth in European market was start to catch up with the U.S. and also if you look at the apps duration, what’s the different between the apps duration in the U.S. market compare to that of European market?

Peter Kellogg

Yes. While the European market is behind the U.S. in terms of duration, the average duration across all lines of therapy, but its catching up, it’s moving very well. As we kind of came through Q1 in the U.S. over a four-year period the average duration was about 24 months. But from initial dosing and continuous usage to about 18 months. And that is compared to then Europe where over the course of four years across all lines of therapy it’s running in the 13 months to 14 months period of duration. So you can see there is an opportunity now to – as you mentioned part of the reason for that was it wasn’t previously authorized and really diagnosed than it now is, so we are rolling that out. It’s also post transplant – it’s also now available in the maintenance setting as well which is a big opportunity. So I think that what we have done is we filled out with approvals on the label in Europe which is very important, the eligibility to use REVLIMID more like it’s being used in the U.S. and I think that will just take time.

We pick up in general what we’ve seen overtime as we pick up about a month or year of average duration and that’s just been a if you kind of look over your thumb and look at it overtime, that’s been about the pattern. It’s a complex, calculus and that’s exactly how that evolves, but we’ve definitely seen that in Europe the opportunity to use REVLIMID in front line especially with the data that’s now out with RVd, I think that that will be a real great opportunity to drive the European performance of REVLIMID. And it’s funny because we all celebrate just what a phenomenal drug REVLIMID has been for patients and yet people sometimes I think Patrick and I get feedback that REVLIMID is doing too well. It’s a problem for you guys. But for the short term, certainly for the next five or six years we are in great shape with that, so that’s fine.

Ying Huang

So that’s great, because we are talking about that next, which is the first generic of REVLIMID is scheduled to launch into the U.S. market in – 2022. So given where you are in terms of pipeline development and all the exciting newer assets you are acquiring all from internal discovery, how confident are you that Celgene as a company will be able to grow through that 2022 or 2025 period and be out?

Peter Kellogg

Well we are very confident about it. We’ve made some statements that affect and obviously there will be some individual years to get a little choppy but in general actually I think knock on wood here a little bit, for those on the webcast are knocking on my head, but I think that really the proof has already been seen in a lot of the proof of concept data that we have in our late stage pipeline and now we need to see that pipeline come through with final labels and approvals, but I think that actually comes the next generation of assets that allow us to drive. Now, I do think that the way we’ve settled previously on REVLIMID in the U.S. allows for a continued growth past 2022 but a slow entrance, a controlled entrance of a generic in the U.S.

And that creates kind of a base let’s say of the business and so we are really pushing ourselves out of 2025, 2026 in the U.S. And I think that we are going to see a lot of data the next two years. So as Patrick has said and I think it’s well said is that the story of Celgene is number one about the great momentum we have with our commercial products and the longevity of those products which actually go out pretty far. But the other product is the trigger events and so we are starting with great commercial momentum but then at very exciting late stage pipeline and as we get the data for example for ozanimod for GED-301, for [Indiscernible] and so on or it’s different parts are coming through both our collaboration partners in their own pipeline. That will create kind of the on the curve that will create the new growth drivers that quite frankly I think will allow us to grow as we go through the next decade quite nicely. So, it’s an exciting time, I think there is a lot of investor interest in that late stage pipeline for exact reason and its appropriate and we are actually very optimistic, so I think that’s exactly, strategically what we want to be focused on, we’ve got the investors watching the right things which are going to get super and we are looking forward to kind of having the data come through over the next 18 months.

Ying Huang

And then a question I keep getting from your messages that we’ll [surge] and continue on that Pat in terms of your deal making partnership or even outright acquisitions. And how much financial leverage deals do you have given all the deals you have now for the last five years?

Peter Kellogg

Yes , well it’s interesting Patrick and I have chatted a lot about this with the team. If you think about our late stage pipeline, a lot of that has been developed here over the last three or four years. I mean it really hasn’t been that long. We really dialed up the deal activity in 2012 and 2013 and a lot of our late stage assets are the results of just three or four years of work. If we have another three or four years of work that’s equally productive which we fully intend to as we got the BD team working for hotel. We should be able to add to this story. It’s not like we are done on the BD fund at all or in fact we are in areas of signs that are opening up right now where new mechanisms and early small biotechs have a lot of high potential assets that we are very interested in. And so we love working with collaboration partners anyway they like. Very often they like to do collaboration with this, but if it turns out to be more of an M&A event, we are very happy to be part of that as well. We have a lot of financial strength, but very importantly we dedicated that financial strength to driving the pipeline and really making sure we are getting ourselves in a position to have a lot of next generation assets that allow us to have that growth that you asked about in the next decade. So I think we are on strategy, we are totally aligned, our BD team has just done a phenomenal job and our collaboration portfolio with our alliance management team has been great and really you are seeing more and more of our alliance partners now come through with phenomenal assets, Agios, Acceleron, [Lumber] Juno and so on. So we are just in that – we have a – I can’t name them all because we have almost 40 collaborations, but some of them are earlier and they will be coming through, but it is just a phenomenal story and we are very excited about it.

So the answer is, we’ll continue to go forward with the BD agenda very strongly, it’s whatever makes sense for the other party. We want to make sure we create win, wins. There are instances where really M&A makes sense and we will certainly be willing to step and we do have financial capacity to do more. And certainly we did a large transaction a couple of years ago with to acquire receptors which is what brought ozanimod and also a few other assets into our pipeline. We don’t talk about the other assets that much yet, but we will in the future, but I think that as we walk back through that we really have a nice financial capacity if the right opportunities come up to continue the agenda.

Ying Huang

So Peter when you guys put out for the first time the 2020 guidance back there it was like such a distant future and now here we are it’s only two years. So frequently your message are trying to see when might Celgene update that 2020 guidance because we are already in the mid of 2017 here?

Peter Kellogg

Yes, it’s only three years away now. Well, I will say it’s funny we are laughing because when we first came out with 2020 guidance a lot of people did kind of in one on one say that you guys are crazy with that out there, but we felt really good about the prospects of our commercial assets and in fact it’s; come true. I mean exactly what we saw and anticipated. The franchise projections had been in fact if anything they are doing better than what we originally had thought and I think everybody would probably agree with that.

Now the one thing that did come along as we had the dollar continue to strengthen which has caused our European and Japanese profits to be a little bit less than we have, but quite frankly that’s been a fairly substantial headwind in the topline and a little bit on the bottom line and we’ve overcome that. We’re still good to go and very confident in our 2020 guidance at this point.

There is as you get to 2020 now kind of the next we start to see other indications and other products start to come into our topline story which create a lot of opionality for 2020. So I think what we were thinking is that we would like to see some of those Phase III cards turn over like ozanimod and some others and then we would logically number one, probably be able to say look, as we think about 2020 we now incorporate these other assets into that guidance. It’s a smaller number for 2020 but that would allow us to update it.

And then secondly, perhaps they will be on 2020 and kind of do something crazy again. But nonetheless we are a little bit ahead of us, but as Patrick and I are always working on this we want to make sure whatever guidance we give we want to have the same level of confidence and if we were [Indiscernible] a lot of trust, hopefully when we give guidance we hit those numbers and but we are well aware of the interest in updating 2020 and maybe going beyond it and it’s certainly something we spend time thinking about. So we’ll – when the time is right we’ll be very responsive to that

Ying Huang

So Patrick, are you working on 2025 guidance yet?

Patrick Flanigan

Taking one step at a time, yes exactly.

Ying Huang

One you guys have talked about Lupus in the past, I don’t know if you could give us quick update on that, and two, with respect to REVLIMID and the settlement that’s already worked out, are there can you just talk about the rest of additional filings and that kind of thing?

Peter Kellogg

Sure. Let me do it in sequence. The Lupus opportunity is with [Indiscernible] that is behind REVLIMID and [Indiscernible] called CC-220. I’m going to let Patrick update that, but let me address the first part which is REVLIMID and the IP discussion. So when we ended up settling the indeed for the U.S. with [Natco] on that. Basically what we did say that time is we really fully expect for a drug the size of REVLIMID absolutely we’ll see other filers and we fully intend to fight everyone of those filers as you saw we really had quite a detailed and long effort on the originals and we want to make sure that the other party understood the strength of our IP portfolio. And that allowed them to then be more comfortable settling in the way they did which is okay, they realized the strength they are up against and we want to make sure that all discovery at the [nons] that they really invaded to everything we had and so we would do the same effort, it may not take quite as long, we would do the same discovery effort for any other filers, but we do expect other filers and that might cause some of that depending on what happens there maybe some towards later years, going to think it might be some additional access. We’ll see, but we actually feel really good about our IP state and I think it was proven in the way that first process went.

So we’ve always advised whenever you have a drug that is good as REVLIMID or POMALYST or ABRAXANE these are fantastic stories in our industry. So you are always going to have companies that are going to say, look I want to come and try and challenge you and push against this. So yes, we do expect to see other filers and it could cause at some point something perhaps to happen, but it would certainly not be anything of the magnitude in our mind of the initial piece.

And then on Lupus Patrick maybe you could.

Patrick Flanigan

Yes , so Lupus is a disease that we are definitely interested in. It’s a large patient population high unmet medical need, lack of available treatment options and I think what you will see from Celgene is a campaign against Lupus with multiple different therapies. The lead therapy is CC-220 it’s a next generation cell model and in a Phase II study in the first part of that Phase II study which was really to identify that dose we saw impact against various biologic markers and against various different scoring systems within Lupus. And those data were presented I want to say in Q4 of last year, they will be presented again later this year in the spring time.

We are quickly moving into the Phase IIb portion of that study which is going to be a much larger randomized study. I mean it’s going to look at conventional, traditional endpoints for Lupus. It should read out in a couple of years and if positive we’ll quickly move into a Phase III study and then use both the Phase III study and the Phase IIb study to support an application but that would happen beyond 2020.

The other asset that we are looking at moving into a Lupus is ozanimod. There is a lot of proof of concept with [S1P] mechanisms in that disease stage, so there’s a lot of interest now that we’ve seen the MS study to start thinking about a robust life cycle management plan that will include Lupus. So I wouldn’t be surprised to see the company advance ozanimod into a Phase II study, proof of concept study by the end of the year in Lupus.

Ying Huang

Okay. Great, thanks very much.

Peter Kellogg

Well thank you very much.

