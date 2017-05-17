Muni Bond Ripple Effects Of The Puerto Rico Bankruptcy

It's easy to dismiss that Puerto Rico filing for Title III bankruptcy will mean nothing to the American economy, municipal bond market, or stock market. The effects may be intangible or even obscure. However, the various securities that will be affected and the effect that the bankruptcy will have on macro investment considerations are worth exploring.

Backstory

Puerto Rico is struggling. Over the past ten years, the Commonwealth has seen GNP decline 13% while the rest of the country has seen an 11% increase. Unemployment is near 11%.

The employment situation is discouraging enough; since 2005, the Commonwealth's population has fallen from 3.82 million citizens to 3.55 million in 2014.

Congress tried to help Puerto Rico with respect to a restructuring, which was probably the first sign that things would not go well. The Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act was passed last year, which created an Oversight Board that was supposed to put together a comprehensive restructuring plan.

Regrettably, the Fiscal Plan developed by the Governor and approved by the Oversight Board was unrealistic. Revenue assumptions were overly optimistic, and asked creditors to take as much as a 73% haircut. That obviously did not sit well with creditors, so on May 1, lawsuits were filed against the Commonwealth.

In response, Governor Richard Rossello filed for Title III bankruptcy protection - a clause Congress placed into last year's legislation that was supposed to be used only if all else failed. This ran counter to Rossello's campaign promise to fix the fiscal problems. Instead of making the hard choices, he is really just sticking it to the creditors.

Chief Justice Roberts appointed US District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain to oversee the bankruptcy. Swain has plenty of experience, but anytime a judge is handling a bankruptcy, all bets are off.

Implications

There are far-reaching implications of the bankruptcy, as well as the possible restructurings, and most will affect the muni bond markets.

The first problem regards battles between general obligation bondholders and sales-tax (COFINA) bondholders, as well as threatens the recovery position of COFINA bondholders. On the one hand, the GO bonds have a Commonwealth constitutional backstop, which says that if the general fund can't meet planned expenses, then the GO bonds get paid off first.

This collides with the COFINA bonds, since they are lock-boxed via sales tax revenues - revenues that go to Bank of New York Mellon Corporation as trustee and are dispersed from BNY. The Commonwealth had been paying on the COFINA bonds even after it stopped paying on other obligations, but now the Commonwealth may be able to confiscate those revenues under the bankruptcy order. The judge may then choose to disperse that money across multiple creditors.

By choosing bankruptcy, the entire economic future for Puerto Rico is placed in further jeopardy. It will make it far more difficult for the Commonwealth to obtain capital to get itself out of recession, but there are broader-ranging investment concerns.

Investment Issues

There are major ripple effects as a result of this bankruptcy, and they affect large mutual funds, tax-free bond strategies for many retired investors, and scattered individual bond issues. The holistic concern is that risk is now being added to a sector where traditionally risk was considered to be extremely low.

That's because the Puerto Rico default is not only the largest in American history, but it comes on the heels of Detroit, Stockton, and numerous other municipal defaults. This Moody's report provides information on the largest defaults up through 2014, and this one for 2015. In his report on 2016 defaults, including Puerto Rico, Matt Fabian of Municipal Market Analytics says, "This is a dramatic reshaping of the industry's overall risk profile and will doubtless drive at least somewhat more conservative investor behavior in the future, in particular as regards large distressed governments like IL, NJ, CT, KY, and Chicagoland credits."

Bond Funds and Risk

The double-tax-free status of many muni bond funds is attractive for retired investors. Oppenheimer's strategies have centered around non-diverse funds to offer higher yields, and the strategy is blowing up.

Bloomberg reported in 2015 that ten of Oppenheimer's muni funds combined hold about 15% worth of the Commonwealth's debt. Another source reports it at 13%. 32.7% of Oppenheimer's Rochester Maryland Fund (MUTF:ORYYX) is allocated to the island's debt, as one example.

While Oppenheimer boasts about winning 21 Lipper Awards for its fund management, investors should be acutely aware that returns alone are not the proper way to evaluate performance. Risk is a large part of the equation left out of most calculations.

Take the Maryland Fund. It's average annual return since inception is 4.00%. It's one thing to look at the 4.00% number, assume an investor is in a 33% combined tax-bracket, and calculate a taxable-equivalent return of 6.00%.

However, when one factors in risk, the tale becomes very different. First, subtract 1.00% for fund expenses, so net average annual return is 3%. Factor in the fund's standard deviation of 5.83%. The result is that the fund has a 95% certainty of returning between -8.86% and 14.86% each year.

There is not a chance that this range of possible returns, at a 95% level of certainty, is something that retired investors, or those seeking "safe" municipal bond returns, believe they are getting. This is the real danger of the Puerto Rico default and of Oppenheimer's strategy of non-diversification. This is where investors should be alarmed, because the muni bond industry has sold investors on the idea of "safety" when situations like this reveal that is not always the case.

Compare this to the far more diversified iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB), which has a 5-year return of 2.51% less a 0.25% expense ratio for a net return of 2.26%. With a standard deviation of 3.72, the range of return with 95% certainty is -5.18% to 9.7%. That's quite a difference, and more along the lines of what a regular bond fund might be expected to return.

The result of this additional concentrated risk in Puerto Rico bonds, or any municipality with default potential, can be catastrophic.

Case in point: Franklin funds also has significant holdings, and its Double-Tax Free Income Fund held 49% of its assets in Commonwealth debt. The possibility for loss was so great that it had to close the fund and merge the assets into another fund, and had in fact declined by 24% before the merger. A 24% decline in that fund wiped out years of gains from via dividends. What's the point of a double-tax-free muni bond fund invested in high-risk securities marketed as "safe"?

What muni bond investor would ever expect that their fund would lose 83% of its asset base, both from the decline of the bond values and redemptions by shareholders? The risk to any fund holding Puerto Rico debt, especially with the bankruptcy, is a run on the assets of the fund. That could force the fund to liquidate unrelated positions to meet redemption requirements, forcing the share price down even further.

Morningstar offered very distressing news for a host of muni funds: "More than 40% of U.S. municipal bond funds still have exposure to Puerto Rico's debt, totaling $7.82 billion in holdings."

Funds to Avoid

Here's a list of all of Franklin's exposure, and a list of Oppenheimer funds. It seems foolish at this point to remain invested in any of these funds, hoping for some kind of positive resolution. The oversight board has never shown bona fide interest in making good on these bonds, and the bankruptcy practically confirms bondholders will get crammed down to an unreasonable degree.

For investors, the first lesson is to completely avoid investing in individual municipal bonds, and bonds with exposure to any single territory. There is a huge temptation to go after double-tax-free muni bonds and funds, especially considering the false sense of security they offer. Yet a number of states and municipalities are in deep trouble.

States to Avoid

Connecticut is at the top of the list, or the bottom if you prefer to think of it in those terms. The Mercatus Center at George Mason University lists Connecticut as most likely to go insolvent, and with a low probability of being able to meet long-term obligations.

Mercatus notes Connecticut's fiscal position is, "poor across all categories. With between only 0.46 and 1.19 times the cash needed to cover short-term liabilities, Connecticut's revenues matched only 94 percent of expenses…"

The state has slow economic growth and is so far behind in obligations that it has to reach an unprecedented 14% annual return on investments. So unless it does that, raises taxes by 14%, cuts spending by 14% or, according to JP Morgan, increases worker's contributions by 700%, the state will default. The state has about $21 billion in debt and $103 billion in unfunded liabilities and pension benefits. Both Fitch and S&P downgraded the state's credit from AA- to AA.

Massachusetts is next, with $27 billion in debt and $191 billion in unfunded liabilities and pension benefits. Moody's, Fitch and S&P have tempered views on the debt, ranging from S&P's negative outlook to Moody's second-highest rating, but with a note that "state debt ratios that are among the nation's highest". Mercatus notes that "On a cash basis, Massachusetts has between 0.39 and 1.12 times the cash needed to cover short-term liabilities. Revenues cover 96 percent of expenses. Total liabilities exceed assets by 53 percent." Cash solvency is rated "below average."

New Jersey is ranked 48th by Mercatus. However, the state is in such bad condition that in its rating for long-run solvency, Mercatus considers it to be an "outlier" - i.e. deep red. New Jersey suffers under $42 billion in debt, and $255 billion in unfunded pension liabilities and retirement benefits. Illinois is 47th.

However, the Mercatus rankings offer investors an exceptional view of all the states, and for investors seeking double-tax free income, 21 states are at least one standard deviation below the mean for cash solvency, and might best be avoided.

The Puerto Rico and Detroit defaults are clear warning bells to muni investors. Bankruptcies can happen. They will happen again. Do not buy into single-territory muni bonds or bond funds without doing your own due diligence, as you would if you were loaning money directly to anyone.