Buy Home Depot To Capitalize On The Demise Of Sears

Last week I examined how Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) CEO Eddie Lampert was in a strange denial about the fact that his company was unraveling all around him. While a bankruptcy or an outright shuttering of all its stores isn't an absolute foregone conclusion, clearly things are apt to get worse -- much worse -- before they get better. That's true of the company, and the stock.

There's a flipside to that coin, however. That is, of the remaining customers Sears is still servicing, they're going to shop elsewhere once Sears or Kmart are no longer a viable shopping option. While the next best bet for Kmart shoppers is Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT), the crux of Sears' hardware and big-ticket business will likely first and foremost flow to Home Depot (NYSE:HD). In fact, it wouldn't be crazy to step into Home Depot here even without the Sears meltdown brewing in the background. It's just that Sears' waning business adds a generous amount of gravy to the meal.

Revenue is Up for Grabs

Note that it's a bit of a dated number now, but until The Stevenson Company serves up its 2017 look at 2016's numbers, 2016's look at 2015's numbers will have to do. Of course, those who know the situation well know it's unlikely Sears turned the ship around in the meantime. That is, in 2015, Sears saw sales of its appliances fall by $1 billion, knocking its U.S. appliance market share down from 23.5% 5o 19.5%. That share was scooped up by Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) and -- you guessed it -- Home Depot.

And it's not as if Sears did a little worse than its peers in a shrinking appliance market. Sales of appliances at the nation's top retailers were up 3.7% last year. Sears simply didn't draw customers in to buy big-ticket items; those customers went elsewhere.

It's not a stretch to suggest the closure of stores didn't help, but in that Sears has also reported a string of decreasing same-store sales, poor marketing and messaging at least gets some of the blame.

There's also the nagging reality that consumers are leery of buying a pricey item and then being unable to secure service for it. Last quarter, Home Depot stores that were near an appliance retailer that was going out of business and subsequently liquidating its merchandise not only didn't see sales wane, they actually saw sales increase. CFO Carol Tome explained:

Our hypothesis is that customers said, if they want to buy a big ticket item like an appliance, I want to buy it from ... [Home Depot] so that if I need any aftercare, they will be there.

It's not just appliances that could ramp up sales at Home Depot should Sears be removed from the nation's retailing landscape, however. Sears also boasts a big tool business, leveraging its formerly-owned Craftsman brand name. The iconic moniker was sold to Stanley Black & Decker early this year, but prior to the sales was producing nearly $2 billion in annual sales ($475 million in hand tools, $190 million in power tools, plus lawn, garden, storage, etc.).

Not all of that was collected by Sears; much of it was licensing revenue. Either way, in better-suited Stanley Black & Decker's hands as well as in Home Depot stores, Craftsman's business could also be easily diverted to Home Depot; the Stanley brand is already in Home Depot stores. Black & Decker tools are prominently featured in Lowe's stores.

All told, Tome believes Sears is selling $5 billion worth of tools and appliances every year... an amount that would have to spent somewhere else if Sears folds.

Home Depot is well-positioned to capture that business, and more, should that happen.

Home Depot Does All of it Right

While the absence of Sears may present $5 billion worth of displaced revenue to Home Depot, that in itself isn't a game changer -- the home improvement retailer does $94 billion worth of revenue every year.

It's not just the prospective tool and appliance business that could bolster Home Depot's revenue tally though. Unlike Sears (and many other retailers), Home Depot does a great job of melding its online and in-store experience, and training associates to use the sales-generating tools at their disposal. For example, more than 40% of goods ordered by its customers online are delivered to stores where they're picked up by customers. Once that patron is in the building, the odds of incremental additions to sales grow.

That omnichannel effort is a two-way street too. That is to say, many customers come into the store for a demo or consultation, and then end up placing an order online. It works largely because the e-commerce website and the stores themselves are intentionally seamless.

In other words, that $5 billion worth of business Home Depot could end up gleaning from a dying Sears could actually be worth more than $5 billion when it's done the "Home Depot way."

Bottom Line

The tough part here is the wait. Eddie Lampert isn't going to let Sears go down easy. It could take years for Sears to deteriorate to the point where Home Depot can capture its share of the appliance and tool business it's ultimately going to concede, but a lot can happen in just a few years. It's conceivable another recession could be underway by the time Sears is out of the picture, nullifying the idea that Sears' loss is Home Depot's gain.

But, that's the nature of investing... there's always some sort of risk.

Still, Home Depot looks like a lower-risk trade with or without the looming end of Sears. Harvard University's Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA) released said at the beginning of this year that remodel spending should grow by 6.7% this year. Moreover, in the Conference Board's most recent look at consumers' mindsets, the group extended a rising intent to purchase an major appliance within the next six months. In fact, last month's reading of 52.6% was the third highest reading during this economic expansion cycle, and it's still trending higher.



Data and chart from Thomson Reuters

All of this plays into Home Depot's hands.

